(The Smoking Gun)   Iowan, 19, arrested for having a pot belly   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Crime, Police, Kyle Clark, Handcuffs, large bag of marijuana, Iowa apartment building, Misdemeanor, criminal complaint  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the tag for our country's drug laws?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid. Isn't there a state nearby he could have enjoyed that in?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
View Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 ozs is a felony?  Harsh.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it up, Iowa.  Illinois needs the tax revenue.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

"You can go to jail for that...?"

"You can go to jail for that...?"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian cop: "Sir, you dropped your weed."
Citizen: "Thank you officer."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, the cops want him now. But when he's no longer little, they'll abandon him.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buckaroo Beeblebrox: Keep it up, Iowa.  Illinois needs the tax revenue.


Yeah, but could you guys switch to Cali prices? Ffs man $70 for a half gram is a complete rip-off.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Something tells me this kid wasn't selling the finest of the sticky icky.

/Should have just thrown it out a window.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kid, how about a felony for life?

For what crime?

Believing you have freedom.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to make them bleed
Is to bust their ass
And take their weed

The only way to catch a toker
Is for you yourself to become a smoker

/I feel safer already
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a farmboy who escaped the morning agricultural duties to have a little fun. We have a lot of that type here in MN.

/well on Grindr we do anyway
//reported
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
iambichop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan

up to 2.5 oz. on person or in vehicle - no penalty
up to 10 oz. in residence- no penalty

over 2.5 oz up to 5 oz.- civil infraction, no incarceration, max fine $500
over 5 oz.- misdemeanor, no incarceration, max. fine $500.

Without medical card must be 21+ years old.

Technically this 19 year old would still be subjected to criminal prosecution in Michigan unless he had a valid medical marijuana card.

For four ounces here would probably get the misdemeanor (due to age) and $500 fine.

Very low enforcement priority.
 
JRoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iambichop: Michigan

For four ounces here would probably get the misdemeanor (due to age) and $500 fine.

Very low enforcement priority.


I hope so. : "Clark was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug counts and booked into the Johnson County jail "
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Canadian cop: "Sir, you dropped your weed."
Citizen: "Thank you officer."


I have a medical card for weed. I was just rolling a jay while sitting on the park bench when a passing cop said I couldn't smoke there at all, tobacco or otherwise. I told him I was just rolling one for later and put it away. He walked on.
 
tirob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Is the tag for our country's drug laws?


It's not legal for a 19 year old to possess 4 ounces of weed anywhere in the US.

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Poor kid. Isn't there a state nearby he could have enjoyed that in?


Not legally.

Buckaroo Beeblebrox: Keep it up, Iowa.  Illinois needs the tax revenue.


4 ounces (~113 grams) could have gotten this kid a felony charge in Illinois, too.

https://norml.org/laws/illinois-penal​t​ies/
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Need to have one of these..to put your weed in it
 
Resin33
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Enjoy your felony for farking weed. Unbelievable.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe it wasn't his shirt?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
walking down a dead end stair case is on this guy's record now.
And a metaphor for his life.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We still have some backwards MJ laws in this state and with COVID Kim running things, I don't see those changing any time soon.

/Iowan here
//been smoking MJ for 20+ years
///never tried tobacco
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Need to have one of these..to put your weed in it

Need to have one of these..to put your weed in it


Wouldn't mind seeing him with that taken off...

/reported again
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Poor kid. Isn't there a state nearby he could have enjoyed that in?


Right next door in IL, and living along the IL/IA border, most of the license plates I see at the local pot shop are Iowa plates (surprise surprise).
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resin33: Enjoy your felony for farking weed. Unbelievable.


Farking weed? I know there's very little do to in Iowa but can't they just smoke it like normal people?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 250x287]

Something tells me this kid wasn't selling the finest of the sticky icky.

/Should have just thrown it out a window.


That guy looks like the guy that sold me a bag of lawnmower clippings in high school. I wonder if he's still a loser.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheAugurofDunlain: Buckaroo Beeblebrox: Keep it up, Iowa.  Illinois needs the tax revenue.

Yeah, but could you guys switch to Cali prices? Ffs man $70 for a half gram is a complete rip-off.


WTF $70?! That better be some orgasmic-level cannabis.

Difficulty: Illinois. My expectations aren't very high.
 
Snargi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he has a competent lawyer and if he has no priors, he should be able to have it dropped to misdemeanor.
 
lurkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Resin33: Enjoy your felony for farking weed. Unbelievable.

Farking weed? I know there's very little do to in Iowa but can't they just smoke it like normal people?


View Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iambichop: Michigan

up to 2.5 oz. on person or in vehicle - no penalty
up to 10 oz. in residence- no penalty

over 2.5 oz up to 5 oz.- civil infraction, no incarceration, max fine $500
over 5 oz.- misdemeanor, no incarceration, max. fine $500.

Without medical card must be 21+ years old.

Technically this 19 year old would still be subjected to criminal prosecution in Michigan unless he had a valid medical marijuana card.

For four ounces here would probably get the misdemeanor (due to age) and $500 fine.

Very low enforcement priority.


So how do they expect you to get 10 oz in your house?  Make 4 trips?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

