(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   There's a fire. Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're our only hope   (wbtv.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, either you should make friends in your workplace or elections have consequences.

/maybe both
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, local news is dumb... "He joins us with details of this SAGA with a CHARACTER..."

The into, along with the badly-done text crawl didn't clue us in enough. We had to have the news reader just lean REALLY HARD into those keywords to drive the point home. There is no more subtlety in journalism.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Old Ben Kenobi?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The address they gave was at this building here at the Union Hall, which we would never give as as an address when we're asking for FOIA requests, and they they asked for an extreme amount of information," Bell said.
The request was for "All emails, texts, and photos on the City owned phone for Battalion Chief Shane Nantz."

That's an extreme amount of information?  I think that's all on an invoice.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My good friend's son is named Kenobi so I'm getting a kick I guess?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "The address they gave was at this building here at the Union Hall, which we would never give as as an address when we're asking for FOIA requests, and they they asked for an extreme amount of information," Bell said.
The request was for "All emails, texts, and photos on the City owned phone for Battalion Chief Shane Nantz."

That's an extreme amount of information?  I think that's all on an invoice.


Asking for every single piece of recorded information that ever went through this one person's work phone doesn't seem like a lot to you?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: You mean Old Ben Kenobi?


That records clerk is just a crazy old wizard. Tomorrow I want you to go to Personnel and shred those records.
 
