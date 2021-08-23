 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   FDA announces search for new excuse for not getting vaccinated   (arstechnica.com) divider line
178
    More: News, Vaccine, Vaccination, Immune system, FDA Grants, Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine.On July, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Drug Administration, U.S. Food  
•       •       •

2139 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 23 Aug 2021 at 10:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



178 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Obviously the FDA can't be trusted, they approved these vaccines."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That enormous scraping noise are millions of goalposts being moved.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pfizer master race checking in.

there are about to be alot of sore arms in the US military.

/beep boop.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still too iffy. Better stick to eating horse paste and chasing it with bleach.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already seeing the new excuses in my feed.
1) It's not about the vaccine, it's about freedom!
2) They only approved it because it doesn't do anything. COVID isn't that bad in the first place.
and my fav:
3) Pfizer just paid off the FDA for approval so they can make more money.
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#TeamPfizer
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal mandate now.
Now just Covid, but all of them.
Stalin wasn't always wrong.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Still too iffy. Better stick to eating horse paste and chasing it with bleach.


Don't forget fresh batteries for your butthole light.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Pfizer stockholder, I approve this approval.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THEY GAVE IN TO POLITICAL PRESSURE! MAGA!"
/ I don't believe a word of this
// Someone out there damned sure does
/// Three pyres, as is the tradition
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just start chirping about wanting the long term safety data. If this is still going on 5 or 10 years from now it will be something else. Stop trying to get the Quislings onboard and cut them loose.

Someone will run on a legit vaccine passport next cycle, and I sincerely hope they win
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time....sheesh..get your damn shot people.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You guys have to see this.

And they will just come up with some new bs.

It's bs all the way down.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These bumblefarks will find a new excuse. It's always something.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: pfizer master race checking in.

there are about to be alot of sore arms in the US military.

/beep boop.


waiting impatiently for my booster shot.

/my 5g signal is off the chain.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That doesn't mean things are getting worse, that just means more people are getting tested"
Fark user imageView Full Size


And how to do you explain away this then?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it, Moderna!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no excuse for not getting vaccinated.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it moderna
/TeamPfizer.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Keep doubting. Keep protesting.
A lot of jobs are going to open up pretty soon around here when people start quitting to fight it. Our business is leaning to have everyone vaccinated because we ship out and work with food.
3 people have already said they'll quit and there's a line out the door to get hired here because of the incentive bonus alone.
And then once those who quit, catch Delta and can't get a hospital bed in time, they'll be more room on the roads, more seats at the theater and I'll be waiving my vaccination card like a back stage pass when I board a plane.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew. This vaccine business is really having a secondary effect on me

It's showing me in brutal clarity how most of the people in my life lie to themselves about everything.

Makes me feel like Neo stuck in the subway.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"SOME PEOPLE SAY" = Russian disinformation
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: [Fark user image image 498x280]


Should have been the first image in the thread and then we could have shut it down there.

Efficiency!
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who received the Moderna shots in May and June, I assume this means I'm going to devolve into a crocodile or something?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: pfizer master race checking in.

there are about to be alot of sore arms in the US military.

/beep boop.


Time to vaccinate everyone working in nursing homes and hospitals and if they dont want to, fire their asses.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 368x545]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wsj.com/articles/russian-​d​isinformation-campaign-aims-to-undermi​ne-confidence-in-pfizer-other-covid-19​-vaccines-u-s-officials-say-1161512920​0

Fox News still carrying out Putin's orders.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cant be arsed: Phew. This vaccine business is really having a secondary effect on me

It's showing me in brutal clarity how most of the people in my life lie to themselves about everything.

Makes me feel like Neo stuck in the subway.


My parents' neighbor broke up with her SO after 32 years.

Turned out he's a rabid anti-vaxxer/masker. Now he stayed in mostly so she didn't say too much, until she found out his kids were lying about being vaxxed to go everywhere, including their home.

She told him "If you dropped dead of Covid tomorrow, I wouldn't shed a tear."
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we go for the inevitable Vaccinated Civil War t-shirts?

/Team Pfizer
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: As someone who received the Moderna shots in May and June, I assume this means I'm going to devolve into a crocodile or something?


Try and hang around Janeway, you could have a whole clan of beasts on a far flung planet that nobody will talk about when/if you recover.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid finally turns 12 this week. He's getting Pfizer for his birthday.

I just wish he wasn't the oldest kid in his class. It's weird knowing he will be the only vaccinated kid there. Yes, I am concerned.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circle jerk!
One great big farking circle jerk.
We live in a bubble.
In this bubble there will be no trouble.
As we've censored those we hate.
We censored them for their irrational hate.
I could go on with this song
But into traffic I will run long.
You'll miss me when I'm dead.
As there was so much I could've said.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not FULL FDA approval when it's still age-limited. Not fully approved for 12-15 and no approval for under 12. When you lose these stupid restrictions we'll celebrate.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe by the end of this week there will be a shait-load of "Not vaccinated? Then no work/no service/no entry" mandates issued all over the country.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But that's just the Pfizer one. What about the others? If they're all the same, why weren't those approved today too? Pfizer's in someone's pocket, that's why."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Circle jerk!
One great big farking circle jerk.
We live in a bubble.
In this bubble there will be no trouble.
As we've censored those we hate.
We censored them for their irrational hate.
I could go on with this song
But into traffic I will run long.
You'll miss me when I'm dead.
As there was so much I could've said.


You're incorrect

No one will miss you!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: [i.redd.it image 850x703]


(Moderna often has better results by % or 2.)

/Me I got the Canadian gen-x cocktail of AZ and Moderna.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just move... and theere gone.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now get your asses vaccinated and let's end this thing.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has a vaccine ever had a 100 million dose "trial"  prior to full approval?  Seems like a lot.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Circle jerk!
One great big farking circle jerk.
We live in a bubble.
In this bubble there will be no trouble.
As we've censored those we hate.
We censored them for their irrational hate.
I could go on with this song
But into traffic I will run long.
You'll miss me when I'm dead.
As there was so much I could've said.


Yes, yes...the opinion of stupid people about vaccines and pandemics is every bit as equal as the opinions of medical experts.  We should listen to the stupid things that the stupid people say, because otherwise it will just be a circle jerk of science and facts...and who wants that?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now that it's fully approved, doesn't that mean schools can require them just like all other vaccines?  And also employers?
 
Displayed 50 of 178 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.