(TC Palm)   Teen named Carlos Castaneda, a female passenger and a dead teenager in the back of the truck pulled over after high-speed chase from law enforcement. I don't remember Don Juan teaching anything about this   (tcpalm.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when a Martin County Sheriff's Office pickup conducted a pit maneuver - turning sideways in front of a vehicle to make it stop


that's not the best way to stop a car, nor is it a pit maneuver.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yah everyone knows you drive up next to the vehicle and use your samurai sword to slash the tires.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
toltecwarrior.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Deputies stop pickup with dead teenager in the back in Martin County pursuit

Connection to Gaetz not yet revealed.
 
Headso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


"I yell Castaneda! Castaneda! just like that."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Only way to shame a GOP politician is a live boy or a dead girl, otherwise they keep gaslighting and claiming themselves as "the real victim" until the cows come home.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Like this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't remember Don Juan teaching anything about this

/I don't remember much of anything after all the mushrooms
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snyder said his deputies deployed stop sticks, but the Ford driver, speeding at more than 100 mph, avoided the devices. However, about a dozen other vehicles, including some sheriff's cruisers, struck the sticks, Snyder said.

Outstanding.
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see police chases that involve self-driving vehicles.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, it was in there. Before he tripped and turned into a tornado, but after he tripped and the cactus told him the secrets of the universe.
It was just a very deep book.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What chase? Just send an override and stop the car. Or emp blast it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

underconsideration.comView Full Size

We all know how they end.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Or emp blast it.


Erm...overkill much?

Nuclear Explosion in the Sky | National Geographic
Youtube PPzIWsdnj0w

/wouldn't put it past palm beach police
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wish some female teen who is law enforcement would kill this headline, in the back of a truck, when running.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Impeccable.

farking Impeccable.

/I peed of a ghost dog once. then we played and played and puked and played some more.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Given that the books are a work of fiction, boring and obvious drivel rivaling "Jonathan Livingston Seagull," I'd be surprised if anyone actually finished the books.
 
chachi88
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

What chase? Just send an override and stop the car. Or emp blast it.


Shift Tesla into "Evade Authorities" mode.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Outstanding.



POP!   Tssssssssss

moments later...

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss

POP!   Tssssssssss
 
