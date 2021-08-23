 Skip to content
(CBC)   Turns out the way you say: "There's a bear. RUN" Is a good indicator of what tribe you come from   (cbc.ca) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, British Columbia, grizzly bear, Indigenous language, journal article, new study, scientific team, Indigenous languages of the Americas, doctoral student Lauren Henson  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm...yeah
pick a language, any language and the same thing happens.

Now excuse me while I enjoy a nice cold soda.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about those of us who take off running before we bother letting others know that they should do the same?

/you were going to vote me off the island anyway
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can't outrun the bear but you can outrun the slowest hiker.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're beautiful animals in the wild, at a hundred yards.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Theres a bear follow me" shows you are from a smarter tribe.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think it also depends on what your definition of 'bear' is.
!
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
probably one of the dumber tribes if you're not standing still or quietly playing dead.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why are you working out so hard? You can't out run bears.

Yeah, I know. I don't have to out run the bear. I only have to out run you.
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Running away can be dangerous as some bears can outrun you.  It is better to just climb a tree and determine what kind of bear you are dealing with.  A black bear will climb it and eat you.  A Grizzly bear will knock it over and eat you.

/Bears
//Beets
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
article: 'treating bears as part of family,'

As long as its not part of your cannibal family ?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: I think it also depends on what your definition of 'bear' is.
!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You can't outrun the bear but you can outrun the slowest hiker.


You can't outrun the faster hiker but you can trip the motherfarker.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



...goes for bears, too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If confronted by a bear, turn towards them, bulk up and yell "Ranger Ned will relocate you to the wilds, Yogi."

While you're doing that, I will be slipping away.  I'll tell your wife/gf hoe you bravely died.  I throw the Star Trek line in there as I comfort her better and more manly than you ever could.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gosh, who would have ever thought that the topography that separates and isolates people into different language groups would also separate and isolate bears into different genetic groups? Geography, how does it work?
 
strutin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, I didn't see the word "Tribe" in the fine article at all, but I did see "First nations" used quite a bit.

/wonder why that is?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Gosh, who would have ever thought that the topography that separates and isolates people into different language groups would also separate and isolate bears into different genetic groups? Geography, how does it work?


Pretty much. Pseudo science at its best.
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You can't outrun the bear but you can outrun the slowest hiker.

You can't outrun the faster hiker but you can trip the motherfarker.


"tripping balls" takes on a new meaning.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Pick the person who says "lol why did you bring that with you?"
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Rincewind could scream for mercy in nineteen languages, and just scream in another forty-four."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was a dumb study. Of course two populations that utilize the same resources will tend to gather in the same places.  It makes sense that the geographic barriers that prevent one bear from breeding with another bear would likely be a barrier to human's movement as well.
 
