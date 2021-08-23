 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Bad: You get shot by, and shoot an "intruder" in your home. Worse: It turns out to be your wife's boyfriend. Holy fark: who she's secretly been letting live in your house for a while   (oregonlive.com) divider line
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was he vaccinated?

Gotta keep your pod safe, ya know.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I believe divorce proceedings should follow once the husband gets out of hospital. Toss her out on the street for having an armed boyfriend coming into the house, IMHO.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't mention the family relationship the boyfriend and husband where. I mean, it's Alabama after all.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Was he vaccinated?

Gotta keep your pod safe, ya know.


Investigators said she was too intoxicated to be interviewed after the shooting, the news outlet reported.

gonna go out on a limband say no
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The wife's boyfriend? So the husband is a wallstreetbets bro, huh?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is peak Alabama.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Worst cuckold porn ever
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

omg bbq: This is peak Alabama.


You just know that Mississippi will one up them in the next 12 hours
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alabama sibling rivalry?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Homeless, hungry, hiding and pissing in bottles but found money for a gun.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would have guessed northern FL first on this headline. But it is very AL too.
Was it a double wide? That would be hilarious not to know someone is in your 900sqft house without a basement/attic.
 
Lyger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

omg bbq: This is peak Alabama.


I disagree. This would only be "peak Alabama" if the two shot each other for wearing 'Bama and Auburn shirts during the Iron Bowl.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I believe divorce proceedings should follow once the husband gets out of hospital. Toss her out on the street for having an armed boyfriend coming into the house, IMHO.


Alabama has the option for a no-fault or at-fault divorce so what happens next could be interesting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Worst cuckold porn ever


Or best
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
May have been a setup to off the husband
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Homeless, hungry, hiding and pissing in bottles but found money for a gun.


And still gettin pussy. Think about that single farkers in a dry spell.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said the wife told her husband that an "intruder" was in their Creola home Sunday night and he armed himself with a gun, WPMI reported. The men shot each other and both went to the hospital, the news outlet reported.

I'm no Hercule Poirot, but I'm pretty sure the wife attempted to collect on two life insurance policies there.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This really completes the story...

"Investigators said she was too intoxicated to be interviewed after the shooting"
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you visit the Redneck Riviera, remember these are the kind of people who are serving your meals, cleaning your room, mixing your drinks.
Tip generously.  Don't get personally involved.
 
special20
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Merltech: They didn't mention the family relationship the boyfriend and husband where. I mean, it's Alabama after all.


Nah, maybe the fellers weren't cousins.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm a whore and my life is so dull.  What am I missing?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said the wife told her husband that an "intruder" was in their Creola home Sunday night and he armed himself with a gun, WPMI reported. The men shot each other and both went to the hospital, the news outlet reported.

I'm no Hercule Poirot, but I'm pretty sure the wife attempted to collect on two life insurance policies there.


Ding ding ding
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bad: You get shot by, and shoot an "intruder" in your home. Good: You get shot by, and shoot an "intruder" in your home Worse Better: It turns out to be your wife's boyfriend.

FTFS
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like someones lies finally caught up with her and she was looking for an easy out.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So which one was the bad guy with a gun, and which one was the good guy with a gun?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's the Alabama version of this meme? The guy's holding pork rinds and truck nuts?
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: May have been a setup to off the husband


That was my first thought. But then what? Boyfriend runs away? Because if he stays he still shot the homeowner with an illegal firearm. The gun's missing serial # will likely put him away longer than the attempted murder.

Keyser_Soze_Death: AirForceVet: I believe divorce proceedings should follow once the husband gets out of hospital. Toss her out on the street for having an armed boyfriend coming into the house, IMHO.

Alabama has the option for a no-fault or at-fault divorce so what happens next could be interesting.


Yeah, I think any judge in Alabama is going to give him his walking papers free and clear.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Merltech: They didn't mention the family relationship the boyfriend and husband where. I mean, it's Alabama after all.


On the bright side, the kids now have an uncle dad AND a cousin dad. That's like a redneck twofer.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like he has a lot of growing up to do.
memegenerator.netView Full Size

Its really the lack of respect that gets me.
 
