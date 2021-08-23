 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Denser cities remain one of the easiest and most effective tools we have to combat global warming, but building them requires overcoming one of the greatest barriers to progress ever seen in human history: NIMBY asshats   (theguardian.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a no-brainer.

Hi population density makes services and infrastructure cheaper than wiring Nowhere, SD, population: tire. Carbon generation decreases as utilities don't suffer line loss, people don't drive, etc.

The problem is political of course. The three remaining inhabitants of Nowhere (as it turns out the rest of the population got picked up on child trafficking charges in Sturgis or are antivax and taking up ICU while waiting to go in the forever box) get unimaginable access to two senators and complimentary electoral college votes. The district map of the high density city OTOH is so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building. 40 million people get to share their two senators.

So yeah, in this set up doing the right thing is unimaginably politically costly as we are going to economically favor rural red hell empty spaces, even though in terms of resources and climate change everyone is better off if we shut down the subsidies and they move the fark to the city.

Happy Monday!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, our future is Judge Dredd? That's just lovely.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pack urbanites together until they cook each other with their own body heat.

Ok, let's do this!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, our future is Judge Dredd? That's just lovely.


Funny enough, given the size and population of MC1 and the crime rate. MC1 would be a better place to live than what is there currently.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think online K-12 was the answer but oh man did the pandemic prove that one false.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Pack urbanites together until they cook each other with their own body heat.

Ok, let's do this!


Hopefully whatever plague they incubate doesn't kill the rest of us in the process.

Dense cities are a farking horrible idea from both a mental and public health perspective.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want Soylent Green because this is how you get Soylent Green dense cities are not the answer that's exactly what we need more heat islands and heaven for bid you want to actually go outside and enjoy something like nature know we should all be packed into a 12 x 12 concrete cell what a bunch of bullshiat
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you know, destroy the coal/oil/gas industry and go full nuclear/renewables/electric cars and go for a negative population growth in all countries... which can be done with UBI. How to get negative population growth? Give higher education to all women in the world.

Nobody wants to live like Blade Runner.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also high density is good for spreading airborne pathogens.

/we should consider some engineering solutions to this...
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: The problem is political of course.


The problem is a lot of folks don't want to live in a dense city.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smug California Liberals nod approvingly
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck selling this one, smart guys.  There aren't exactly a lot of positives linked to living in densely populated cities.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building


I've seen lines go down the median of highways. Now you have me wondering if the maps can be 3D to divide buildings by floors.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: yohohogreengiant: The problem is political of course.

The problem is a lot of folks don't want to live in a dense city.


The problem is a lot of folks can't afford to live in a dense city since NIMBYers block new construction and then supply and demand takes over.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: This is a no-brainer.

Hi population density makes services and infrastructure cheaper than wiring Nowhere, SD, population: tire. Carbon generation decreases as utilities don't suffer line loss, people don't drive, etc.

The problem is political of course. The three remaining inhabitants of Nowhere (as it turns out the rest of the population got picked up on child trafficking charges in Sturgis or are antivax and taking up ICU while waiting to go in the forever box) get unimaginable access to two senators and complimentary electoral college votes. The district map of the high density city OTOH is so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building. 40 million people get to share their two senators.

So yeah, in this set up doing the right thing is unimaginably politically costly as we are going to economically favor rural red hell empty spaces, even though in terms of resources and climate change everyone is better off if we shut down the subsidies and they move the fark to the city.

Happy Monday!


It's not the residents of Nowhere, SD that are the problem.

It's the rich residents of San Francisco, Bethesda, etc that want to shut the barn door behind them, and make sure their property values aren't negatively affected.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: yohohogreengiant: The problem is political of course.

The problem is a lot of folks don't want to live in a dense city.


Or with dense people...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just waiting for someone to start screaming about Agenda 21. Yes, I've been in those meetings...
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Also high density is good for spreading airborne pathogens.

/we should consider some engineering solutions to this...


Why? Killing off people is THE easiest and most effective way to combat global warming and involuntary climate change.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: yohohogreengiant: so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building

I've seen lines go down the median of highways. Now you have me wondering if the maps can be 3D to divide buildings by floors.


All districts have to have a border.  Frequently, that is the middle of a street.  The fact that a border goes down a middle of a street says nothing as to how gerrymandered said district is.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Good luck selling this one, smart guys.  There aren't exactly a lot of positives linked to living in densely populated cities.


Except positive test results for diseases.
 
marsoft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: This is a no-brainer.

Hi population density makes services and infrastructure cheaper than wiring Nowhere, SD, population: tire. Carbon generation decreases as utilities don't suffer line loss, people don't drive, etc.

The problem is political of course. The three remaining inhabitants of Nowhere (as it turns out the rest of the population got picked up on child trafficking charges in Sturgis or are antivax and taking up ICU while waiting to go in the forever box) get unimaginable access to two senators and complimentary electoral college votes. The district map of the high density city OTOH is so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building. 40 million people get to share their two senators.

So yeah, in this set up doing the right thing is unimaginably politically costly as we are going to economically favor rural red hell empty spaces, even though in terms of resources and climate change everyone is better off if we shut down the subsidies and they move the fark to the city.

Happy Monday!


Cities are generally several degrees warmer than the surrounding areas this is called the urban heat island effect. This makes urban centres more susceptible to heat extremes which can worsen air quality, cause dehydration, heat strokes, cardiovascular complications, kidney diseases, and death.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: yohohogreengiant: This is a no-brainer.

Hi population density makes services and infrastructure cheaper than wiring Nowhere, SD, population: tire. Carbon generation decreases as utilities don't suffer line loss, people don't drive, etc.

The problem is political of course. The three remaining inhabitants of Nowhere (as it turns out the rest of the population got picked up on child trafficking charges in Sturgis or are antivax and taking up ICU while waiting to go in the forever box) get unimaginable access to two senators and complimentary electoral college votes. The district map of the high density city OTOH is so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building. 40 million people get to share their two senators.

So yeah, in this set up doing the right thing is unimaginably politically costly as we are going to economically favor rural red hell empty spaces, even though in terms of resources and climate change everyone is better off if we shut down the subsidies and they move the fark to the city.

Happy Monday!

It's not the residents of Nowhere, SD that are the problem.

It's the rich residents of San Francisco, Bethesda, etc that want to shut the barn door behind them, and make sure their property values aren't negatively affected.


"Apartments are full of transients"

I had a coworker living in NoVa explain to me as he complained about a building going up next to his development.

I ended the conversation with,

"I live in an apartment, ass"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Or you know, destroy the coal/oil/gas industry and go full nuclear/renewables/electric cars and go for a negative population growth in all countries... which can be done with UBI. How to get negative population growth? Give higher education to all women in the world.

Nobody wants to live like Blade Runner.


Blade Runner wasn't particularly dense; a lot of people had immigrated to the off world colonies.  The toy maker dude seemed to live in the Bradbury Building all by himself, IIRC.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Hi population density makes services and infrastructure cheaper than wiring Nowhere, SD, population: tire. Carbon generation decreases as utilities don't suffer line loss, people don't drive, etc.


So why is it so much less expensive to live and eat  in nowhere SD than NYC?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not merely NIMBY. It's, "fark you, I got mine." My girlfriend is a psychologist in the Bay Area specializing in treating the LGBT community. So many people who've lived there for decades are being priced out.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.  If wages don't rise spike enormously very soon, only the top 10% or fewer will be able to afford more than a 200 square foot studio 7th-floor walk-up with a hotplate for a kitchen and a shared bathroom down the hall past 20 other identical units.  And they'll still be sharing that with 7 other people, if they're lucky.

You know.  The Chinese peasant lifestyle.  That's gotta have a lower carbon footprint than McMansions.  Bezos, Koch, et. al. will continue to make certain after this little hiccup with an almost-Democrat administration doesn't get in the way of delivering all of us to that lifestyle very soon, don't worry.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, our future is Judge Dredd? That's just lovely.


I volunteer to be the first Judge. Mega City Chiraq
/I only take political donations in the billions
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's the rich residents of San Francisco, Bethesda, etc that want to shut the barn door behind them, and make sure their property values aren't negatively affected.


This.  The Boston area is full of medium-density neighborhoods composed of "3-deckers".  Good luck replacing all that with high rise apartment blocks.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

marsoft: yohohogreengiant: This is a no-brainer.

Hi population density makes services and infrastructure cheaper than wiring Nowhere, SD, population: tire. Carbon generation decreases as utilities don't suffer line loss, people don't drive, etc.

The problem is political of course. The three remaining inhabitants of Nowhere (as it turns out the rest of the population got picked up on child trafficking charges in Sturgis or are antivax and taking up ICU while waiting to go in the forever box) get unimaginable access to two senators and complimentary electoral college votes. The district map of the high density city OTOH is so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building. 40 million people get to share their two senators.

So yeah, in this set up doing the right thing is unimaginably politically costly as we are going to economically favor rural red hell empty spaces, even though in terms of resources and climate change everyone is better off if we shut down the subsidies and they move the fark to the city.

Happy Monday!

Cities are generally several degrees warmer than the surrounding areas this is called the urban heat island effect. This makes urban centres more susceptible to heat extremes which can worsen air quality, cause dehydration, heat strokes, cardiovascular complications, kidney diseases, and death.


But people who live in an urban center use less carbon emissions naturally, mainly since they drive less.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: yohohogreengiant: Hi population density makes services and infrastructure cheaper than wiring Nowhere, SD, population: tire. Carbon generation decreases as utilities don't suffer line loss, people don't drive, etc.

So why is it so much less expensive to live and eat  in nowhere SD than NYC?


The demand side of supply and demand?

Duhhhh
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: "Apartments are full of transients"

I had a coworker living in NoVa explain to me as he complained about a building going up next to his development.

I ended the conversation with,

"I live in an apartment, ass"


Do you still live in that apartment?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do you really want to share a high-rise apartment building with a bunch of anti-vaxxers when the next outbreak of an infectious disease comes calling?
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: lolmao500: Or you know, destroy the coal/oil/gas industry and go full nuclear/renewables/electric cars and go for a negative population growth in all countries... which can be done with UBI. How to get negative population growth? Give higher education to all women in the world.

Nobody wants to live like Blade Runner.

Blade Runner wasn't particularly dense; a lot of people had immigrated to the off world colonies.  The toy maker dude seemed to live in the Bradbury Building all by himself, IIRC.


Well there's the solution then...let's get colonizin'!  First settlers loaded onto a rocket to Mars can be anti-vaxxers, Trump, and MAGA peeps.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: MurphyMurphy: "Apartments are full of transients"

I had a coworker living in NoVa explain to me as he complained about a building going up next to his development.

I ended the conversation with,

"I live in an apartment, ass"

Do you still live in that apartment?


Nope.
And he doesn't live in his house either.

What's your point?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Do you want Soylent Green because this is how you get Soylent Green dense cities are not the answer that's exactly what we need more heat islands and heaven for bid you want to actually go outside and enjoy something like nature know we should all be packed into a 12 x 12 concrete cell what a bunch of bullshiat


How do you know you hate it if you won't try it?

/and other child rearing techniques to save the planet
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

guestguy: Geotpf: lolmao500: Or you know, destroy the coal/oil/gas industry and go full nuclear/renewables/electric cars and go for a negative population growth in all countries... which can be done with UBI. How to get negative population growth? Give higher education to all women in the world.

Nobody wants to live like Blade Runner.

Blade Runner wasn't particularly dense; a lot of people had immigrated to the off world colonies.  The toy maker dude seemed to live in the Bradbury Building all by himself, IIRC.

Well there's the solution then...let's get colonizin'!  First settlers loaded onto a rocket to Mars can be anti-vaxxers, Trump, and MAGA peeps.


And then we all die of a plague caused by unsanitized telephones. . .
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh, didn't COVID spread so quickly because it started in a population dense area?
 
chewd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd love to live downtown. It must be cool to be right in the middle of everything like that... never have to worry about parking because you dont have a car. I could just get everywhere i needed on my e-bike. Thatd be awesome.

If the rent wasnt 4x higher... i would live downtown. I just cant afford it... even with the extra expense of having to have a car... its still wayyyy cheaper to live in the burbs... and cheaper still to live in the sticks.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's not merely NIMBY. It's, "fark you, I got mine." My girlfriend is a psychologist in the Bay Area specializing in treating the LGBT community. So many people who've lived there for decades are being priced out.


NIMBY IS"Fark you, got mine".  They are basically the same thing.  Any in-demand area will have rising rents unless there is enough new development to match the increase in demand.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Good luck selling this one, smart guys.  There aren't exactly a lot of positives linked to living in densely populated cities.


Nobody lives there because it's too crowded.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Im beginning to see why so many do not want to live like sardines with big city enthusiasts as their neighbors.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Uh, didn't COVID spread so quickly because it started in a population dense area?


Even if a population is spread out, people still gather together in places like restaurants, shopping centers, factories, office buildings, churches and other places of worship, community centers and other gathering places, and schools and colleges.  Just because your house is on three acres doesn't mean you don't interact with other people and potentially spread diseases-you just have to drive there to do so.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Im beginning to see why so many do not want to live like sardines with big city enthusiasts as their neighbors.


The problem is that people are being prevented from doing so if they want to.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Geotpf: mrmopar5287: yohohogreengiant: so farking gerrymandered a line cuts through the middle of an apartment building

I've seen lines go down the median of highways. Now you have me wondering if the maps can be 3D to divide buildings by floors.

All districts have to have a border.  Frequently, that is the middle of a street.  The fact that a border goes down a middle of a street says nothing as to how gerrymandered said district is.


No, I meant two borders that encompass the highway median so as to create a strip of "no man's land" to connect with another populated area.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Harry Freakstorm: Uh, didn't COVID spread so quickly because it started in a population dense area?

Even if a population is spread out, people still gather together in places like restaurants, shopping centers, factories, office buildings, churches and other places of worship, community centers and other gathering places, and schools and colleges.  Just because your house is on three acres doesn't mean you don't interact with other people and potentially spread diseases-you just have to drive there to do so.


Mass transit as currently designed is a HUGE spreader of airborne pathogens.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: yohohogreengiant: The problem is political of course.

The problem is a lot of folks don't want to live in a dense city.


Dense city with the space for cars converted into greenspace/walking/biking space and main-floor commercial with housing on top is kind of a nice arrangement. For 2 months of the year.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB:  My wife (at the time) & two kids lived in nice part of town in new townhouse end unit with a large lot.   It was inside Ottawa's greenbelt and therefore not suburbs but still lots of elbow room.  Very happy with it and I still live there.

The school right next to us was closed for good at had a large lot/field and a developer was planning to put a whole bunch of houses in there.  These neighbours came to use with a petition to sign to block the housing project.  I politely told them I didn't want to sign it.  She seemed surprised "They are putting in hundreds of homes and it will back right up to our project."   I told her I knew and she seemed confused that I would not sign.  I could see she already had a ton of signatures.

I explained to her that my wife and I supported infill projects inside the greenbelt and in general we supported urban densification as alternative to city's policy of limited suburban sprawl.  Honestly, she looked at me like I was on crack.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Geotpf: Harry Freakstorm: Uh, didn't COVID spread so quickly because it started in a population dense area?

Even if a population is spread out, people still gather together in places like restaurants, shopping centers, factories, office buildings, churches and other places of worship, community centers and other gathering places, and schools and colleges.  Just because your house is on three acres doesn't mean you don't interact with other people and potentially spread diseases-you just have to drive there to do so.

Mass transit as currently designed is a HUGE spreader of airborne pathogens.


[Citation Needed]
 
