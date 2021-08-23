 Skip to content
(Some Boschy)   🎵New York, London, Paris, Munich: Every Farker talkin' Bosch's...Butt Music🎵   (udou.ph) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind the butt music.  Is that monkeysnake thing sucking anal beads out of butt music dude like spaghetti?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lost music? Have you checked your butthole?

Have You Checked Your Butthole - Tom Cardy (@tomcardy) on TikTok
Youtube 6IjuSycXjqM
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One would expect Butt music to sound like Nickelback.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: One would expect Butt music to sound like Nickelback.


Like what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was expecting something different
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice song though.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eddie Murphy - Boogie In Your Butt
Youtube 07P538K83iU
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mozart - "Leck mich im Arsch" - Canon in B flat for 6 Voices, K. 231 / K. 382c
Youtube C78HBp-Youk
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Try some, buy some
Fe, fi, foe, fum

/nice one, subby
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
d7hftxdivxxvm.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Bruegel also used musical imagery.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mix me a Molotov
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Butt music? Like the butt bongos?

Would post the gif, but some crybaby would probably claim it's NSFW so here you go: https://media4.giphy.com/media/lY​Svai8​OdGpP2/200.gif
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice to see someone have that a butt pug.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chuck Tingle grumbles in a corner.

Of his butt.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Loaded Weapon 1 (1993) - unmotivated butt-in-the-moonbeam walks (with english subtitles)
Youtube TO2qexSXT6A
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Chuck Tingle grumbles in a corner.

Of his butt.


"Pounded in the Butt by Weird Hieronymus Bosch Creatures to the Tune of the Music Tattooed on my Butt"
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can convincingly mimic an entire brass section of an orchestra with my butt...so I'm unimpressed.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Something something Pavarotti's crack
 
