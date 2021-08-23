 Skip to content
(Metro)   Police in France invite owner to collect his sex doll they mistook for a 'body' that they found in a canal, say worry not as it's still a body to you pervs   (metro.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which of you French Farkers was this?
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Any port in a storm?"
 
drogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No kink shaming!
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As I recall, this did not end well.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tom Sharpe already did this one.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a pretty flippant way to deal with what is actually a budding serial killer practicing in advance of the real thing.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So that's where she ended up. I've been looking for her everywhere.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sex dolls are like boomerangs, they keep coming
back
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.favpng.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are you considered a necrophiliac if you own a dead sex doll?
 
