 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Do you try to stay outside as much as possible in order to feel safer during the pandemic? Good plan, except for the fact that all the distant wildfire smoke you can't see or smell is still going to kill you   (cpr.org) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Air pollution, Smog, Air Quality Index, Emily Fischer, United States Environmental Protection Agency, air quality, Fischer's department, wildfire smoke  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no kidding. Here on the CO Front Range there have been days where the mountains aren't visible due to the smoke, which is frightening. It's also made me lightheaded a couple of times when I was out just walking.

According to IQAir, it's 'moderate' in Denver (52) right now.
Beijing is 'good' at 38.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then, I'll just wear a mask outside, too. 😊
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stay at home and never leave. Participate? In this society?! You've all lost your minds and I refuse to go along with this lunacy any longer.

/where's my option B at?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Had big air quality warning a few weeks ago and it showed.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nothing has really changed that much for me. I'm antisocial anyway as I think most folks here in SC are idiots and I have an electrostatic air purifier built into my HVAC. I'm good.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Something is going to kill everyone sooner or later. We can't make life free of risk.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the air quality any better inside?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
adapt or perish.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JessieL: Is the air quality any better inside?


Not in my house. I don't like fake air.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JessieL: Is the air quality any better inside?


Air quality is generally worse inside than outside, even when there are AQI alerts.  This is why the actual EPA recommendations for people without asthma or other lung issues are to change activity levels outside, not to bring people inside.  I'm pretty sure they say that in "Why is Coco Orange", mentioned in TFA, but didn't want to read it again.

Maybe it's different at this exact moment for the wildfire smoke, but I haven't looked it up.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*laughs in Oregonian*
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On the upside, it's a convenient excuse to tell the local smoothbrains that are confused and infuriated by my decision to wear a mask in public.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, it's not distant.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here is Houston we will sometimes have a refinery randomly explode or a chemical plant that has "an unfortunate release of minimally hazardous materials" after which they advise residents to go inside and stay there.

Because inside air doesnt come from outside.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wore a lot of thift-store sports cloths as a tween. There was so much Cowboys stuff in the bins after they started to suck in the late 90s.

It's kinda fun to wear a vintage jacket of a sh*tty franchise. Pisses off everyone.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People TRY to stay outside? I've changed my hvac filter twice this year already. I'm not letting that shiat in my lungs.

/Oregonian
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wore a lot of thift-store sports cloths as a tween. There was so much Cowboys stuff in the bins after they started to suck in the late 90s.

It's kinda fun to wear a vintage jacket of a sh*tty franchise. Pisses off everyone.


Wrong thread ... or is it? I can't tell anymore!
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wore a lot of thift-store sports cloths as a tween. There was so much Cowboys stuff in the bins after they started to suck in the late 90s.

It's kinda fun to wear a vintage jacket of a sh*tty franchise. Pisses off everyone.


....wtf. this isn't the cowboys thread.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JessieL: Is the air quality any better inside?


Yeah, annoyed they failed to address this. The idea is that people are more sedentary indoors and just breathing less.

It can be better if you operate a HEPA air purifier. It may be weeks until air quality improves and you can't just seal your house for the duration. Though you should watch the air quality index and air your house if you get a breather.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Your nose is not a good tool"

No, but it is musical.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: JessieL: Is the air quality any better inside?

Air quality is generally worse inside than outside, even when there are AQI alerts.  This is why the actual EPA recommendations for people without asthma or other lung issues are to change activity levels outside, not to bring people inside.  I'm pretty sure they say that in "Why is Coco Orange", mentioned in TFA, but didn't want to read it again.

Maybe it's different at this exact moment for the wildfire smoke, but I haven't looked it up.


Bah.  I read it again anyway.  Page 20. Unless it's purple (which is insanely high) you either reduce activity or change the time you go outside.

For scale, volcanos in Hawaii are one of the few things that have reached purple.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well you know what they say - YOLO!  Heh heh hack hack wheeze...
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Over the last probably 6 weeks we've had maybe 2 or 3 clear days here in Northern, NV. That new Caldor fire by Tahoe has produced some of the worst smoke where you can taste the pine trees burning in your throat. I broke a bone in my foot in July so I have been mostly laid out anyway. We had been going to CA parks on the west side of Lake Tahoe on the weekend, which are now closed down. I'm wondering when the birds are going to star dropping out of the sky.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Joke's on you subby, with my family history of skin cancer the melanoma is going to kill me way faster!
 
mike_d85
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: JessieL: Is the air quality any better inside?

Not in my house. I don't like fake air.


You snob.   Fresh air is great, but canned is just fine.
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I stay at home and never leave. Participate? In this society?! You've all lost your minds and I refuse to go along with this lunacy any longer.

/where's my option B at?


I was a proud hermit well prior to the pandemic. For once in my life, I was ahead of the curve.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Joke's on you subby, with my family history of skin cancer the melanoma is going to kill me way faster!


Skin cancer doesnt kill ya but nice try
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh I can see and smell the smoke. Even if I couldn't, the weather widget on my taskbar has said "smoke" and "polluted air" for a significant portion of the summer instead of an AQI number. Today is ok at least.
 
Gough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mike_d85: Joke's on you subby, with my family history of skin cancer the melanoma is going to kill me way faster!

Skin cancer doesnt kill ya but nice try


Nice try to you, too.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melano​ma
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: On the upside, it's a convenient excuse to tell the local smoothbrains that are confused and infuriated by my decision to wear a mask in public.


Nice strawman.   No one is confused or infuriated about you wearing a mask.  No one cares.   But you go ahead and think they do if it makes you feel some vague sense of superiority.
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Yeah, no kidding. Here on the CO Front Range there have been days where the mountains aren't visible due to the smoke, which is frightening. It's also made me lightheaded a couple of times when I was out just walking.

According to IQAir, it's 'moderate' in Denver (52) right now.
Beijing is 'good' at 38.


Our air quality last year was over 500 during the worst of it

Do not recommend
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mike_d85: Joke's on you subby, with my family history of skin cancer the melanoma is going to kill me way faster!

Skin cancer doesnt kill ya but nice try


Imagine announcing your own ignorance like this.
 
Snargi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, I'm Farked. My AC has been out all summer, been getting by with a swamp cooler. Ever since the smoke arrived in my area, my allergies are going nuts. Eyes are constantly itchy and watering all the time, even when I sleep.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
we have masks for smoke because we live in california. i love to walk and i will continue to do so outdoors.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Bertuccio: JessieL: Is the air quality any better inside?

Air quality is generally worse inside than outside, even when there are AQI alerts.  This is why the actual EPA recommendations for people without asthma or other lung issues are to change activity levels outside, not to bring people inside.  I'm pretty sure they say that in "Why is Coco Orange", mentioned in TFA, but didn't want to read it again.

Maybe it's different at this exact moment for the wildfire smoke, but I haven't looked it up.

Bah.  I read it again anyway.  Page 20. Unless it's purple (which is insanely high) you either reduce activity or change the time you go outside.

For scale, volcanos in Hawaii are one of the few things that have reached purple.


We made it to 422 here in central Minnesota just a few weeks back thanks to the smoke from our wildfires blending with that of the Oregonian, Canadian, and Montanan fires. Good times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: we have masks for smoke because we live in california. i love to walk and i will continue to do so outdoors.


Unless you're running activated charcoal filters, it's not going to do anything for ultra fine particles and gases like the ozone referenced in the article. (Actuslly even then, I can't remember if the ozone even binds to them)
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm an EdgeLord. I walk between the raindrops.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.