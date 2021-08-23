 Skip to content
Taliban's sneaky tactic to find opponents involves them pretending to be US forces to lure people from their homes.
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only fair, we pretend to be them too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Taliban's special forces team The 313 Badri Battalion.


Thats precious.

I guess those two super soldiers were #1 in their monkey bar class.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one expects the Afghan Inquisition!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If they shoot you, enlist them."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
partycity5.scene7.comView Full Size

"Hello Pardner, I am Captain United States. I was just looking for Dolly Parton, have you seen her?? She was supposed to return my Corvette car. Thats where I keep all of my hot dogs and fireworks."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really appropriate to call them 'militants' anymore? Aren't they now 'government agents' or 'government death squads'?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag last seen being taken out to a field.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Norwegian report is getting a lot of news coverage. Curious what it actually found. 

Anyone recognize that camo? I mean of course they were trained by and supplied by the ISI, just never seen it.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am curious how much of the "we're the new, friendly Taliban!" schtick was pure lies, versus the leadership actually trying to put out a more respectable image but without being able to control their lower ranks enough to prevent retribution attacks, etc.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is it really appropriate to call them 'militants' anymore? Aren't they now 'government agents' or 'government death squads'?


I think we can just call them "The Afghanis" now.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: I am curious how much of the "we're the new, friendly Taliban!" schtick was pure lies, versus the leadership actually trying to put out a more respectable image but without being able to control their lower ranks enough to prevent retribution attacks, etc.


All of it.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: I am curious how much of the "we're the new, friendly Taliban!" schtick was pure lies, versus the leadership actually trying to put out a more respectable image but without being able to control their lower ranks enough to prevent retribution attacks, etc.


Why not both.jpg
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to say what any of this means. The Taliban is pretty disorganized and haven't established control yet. It may be some time before we know if these atrocities are being committed at Taliban direction, or if they are acts of individuals who finally feel like they have free rein. I wouldn't trust the Taliban leadership to follow up on their promises to be 'new and improved,' but it is possible that some of the executions and bad behavior may be due to individuals who have guns and believe they can get away with anything they want.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Taliban have been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" searching for opponents and their families ....

"ALLO! I AM U.S. FORCEZ! My name iz Jack Hamburger. I come to save from Taliban! Come out! Come out now! I am Jack Hamburger from America!"
 
jclaggett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Landshark you say?

busites-www.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now I'm curious about what gun control was like during occupation, because it seems like "hey, these guys showed up and took charge, might as well let them" would have been countered by a well armed populace. Or not, it seems to be a toggle in these people.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Peki: tyyreaunn: I am curious how much of the "we're the new, friendly Taliban!" schtick was pure lies, versus the leadership actually trying to put out a more respectable image but without being able to control their lower ranks enough to prevent retribution attacks, etc.

Why not both.jpg


Yeah, the "why not both" seems likely.  I'm guessing the Taliban are not 100% united and aligned with each other. Some parts are open to changes and others want things to be even more nuts than before.  I wouldn't be surprised if there ends up being internal fighting among the Taliban at some point.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Now I'm curious about what gun control was like during occupation, because it seems like "hey, these guys showed up and took charge, might as well let them" would have been countered by a well armed populace. Or not, it seems to be a toggle in these people.


I get the feeling that those who would have fought back looked at their odds of winning versus their odds of being publicly beheaded and took the option that would keep their families safe in the worst case scenarios.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Now I'm curious about what gun control was like during occupation, because it seems like "hey, these guys showed up and took charge, might as well let them" would have been countered by a well armed populace. Or not, it seems to be a toggle in these people.


I'm sure a lack of the second amendment is why Democracy never flourished in Afghanistan.

/jerkoffmotion
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: I am curious how much of the "we're the new, friendly Taliban!" schtick was pure lies, versus the leadership actually trying to put out a more respectable image but without being able to control their lower ranks enough to prevent retribution attacks, etc.


It's very likely a blend, though who can say at this point which side is favored.

I'm learning that the scumbags who took over after the Taliban were so bad even the Taliban themselves are sort of flinching from evil in the wake of what they did (with U.S. help) after they went into hiding. I can see them both genuinely wanting to do better for the Afghan people than those folks, but at the same time still being bona fide bronze-age theocrats trying to put a pretty face on chaining up 6 wives in your bedroom and beating them for speaking out of turn...
 
Wolf892
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think these Taliban fellows aren't being very nice...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I'm starting to think these Taliban fellows aren't being very nice...


Think of them as temporary caretakers until Afghanistan gets renamed East Central Asia Orbital Artillery Testing Grounds. . .
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Now I'm curious about what gun control was like during occupation, because it seems like "hey, these guys showed up and took charge, might as well let them" would have been countered by a well armed populace. Or not, it seems to be a toggle in these people.


Yeah, lots of guns in the hands of the populace definitely protected the people of Yemen. And Iraq had a strong civilian gun culture and look how well they did against ISIS.

I do like the "these people" reference, as if the heavily armed mooks in Alabama would do jack shiat to stop a Baptist militia takeover.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hold on, hold on - slow down, everybody!" Harris said
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: as if the heavily armed mooks in Alabama would do jack shiat to stop a Baptist militia takeover.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.