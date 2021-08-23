 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Mississippi ordering those with COVID to isolate or face up to 5 years in prison. State legislature will have fired everyone involved with the order by this afternoon   (fox8.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think what they're really saying is that they'll fine BLACK people and put them in jail.  It's what Mississippi has done since the Civil War.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Add Mississippi to the list of states whose governments are going to make it a death penalty crime to acknowledge the existence of Covid before the year is out.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cue local PDs announcing that they will refuse to arrest anyone for this and county and town boards passing resolutions making their localities plague sanctuary areas.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I think what they're really saying is that they'll fine BLACK people and put them in jail.  It's what Mississippi has done since the Civil War.


Done in one.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those who contract COVID-19 in Mississippi are being asked to either isolate at home for 10 days or more or otherwise face a prison sentence of up to 5 years.


The key word here is asked. This is completely unenforceable. Are they gonna have all the covid-contractors wear tracking devices to see if they stayed home for 10 days?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
62% of the state is running around unvaccinated -- Mississippi will never enforce this.

Unless there is an opportunity to incarcerate POC.
 
QFarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Must isolate for 10 days after first symptoms or a positive Covid test.  So, what if you don't get tested and have no symptoms???
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Conservatives have two modes in life:

"Everything is fine, nothing needs to be done"

vs

"PUT EVERYONE IN JAIL"
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MAH FREEDUMZ
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, let me get this straight, freedom to everyone to not wear a mask, but house arrest if you get sick. Way to close the barn door after all the horses ran out and died.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

QFarker: Must isolate for 10 days after first symptoms or a positive Covid test.  So, what if you don't get tested and have no symptoms???


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Shamwow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

QFarker: Must isolate for 10 days after first symptoms or a positive Covid test.  So, what if you don't get tested and have no symptoms???


No test and it is a cold. Per right wing news there is no coved so why am I being threatened over a hoax?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

QFarker: Must isolate for 10 days after first symptoms or a positive Covid test.  So, what if you don't get tested and have no symptoms???


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

Can't never test positive  if you never get tested
 
jake3988
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

QFarker: Must isolate for 10 days after first symptoms or a positive Covid test.  So, what if you don't get tested and have no symptoms???


Exactly as I posted in the other thread... it's not enforceable, but even if it were, all it means is no one would get tested.  Which I would assume is the point.

/Makes your state seem pretty good if no one actually tests positive because everyone is avoiding it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So, let me get this straight, freedom to everyone to not wear a mask, but house arrest if you get sick. Way to close the barn door after all the horses ran out and died.


It takes a very nuanced evil to consistently camouflage itself as stupid instead.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jake3988: QFarker: Must isolate for 10 days after first symptoms or a positive Covid test.  So, what if you don't get tested and have no symptoms???

Exactly as I posted in the other thread... it's not enforceable, but even if it were, all it means is no one would get tested.  Which I would assume is the point.

/Makes your state seem pretty good if no one actually tests positive because everyone is avoiding it.


All of the dead people would kind of put a kink in that armor.
 
