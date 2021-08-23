 Skip to content
(AP News)   Some kids goof off all summer before starting kindergarten. And some kids grab a bag of Skittles and hike the Appalachian Trail. All of it   (apnews.com) divider line
goodbeer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some kids' parents must not work
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some get skittles, a tea and get murdered.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

goodbeer: Some kids' parents must not work


If you actually read the article, the parents are taking a break from work as Realtors. And the kid and his parents started the trail in the winter. Instead of being jealous, work a plan to where you can actually do something like this in the future.
 
