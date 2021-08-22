 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Claiming you were "out to get some exercise" doesn't fly when your pants were down to your ankles outside woman's home at night   (local10.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, United Kingdom, VOLUSIA COUNTY, Crime, Edna Purviance, creeping suspect, Deputies, short chase, victim's home  
•       •       •

392 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
his right bicep wasn't the only thing that was 'jacked'.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It does get the blood pumping
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why I don't exercise
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fapping is exercise.. but I do mine only at home.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: Fapping is exercise.. but I do mine only at home.


"you too can get in shape in under three minutes a day, following the Wankout© Program"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saturday is Forearm Day,
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to work if you are a woman and claim to be "lost"

Pants Down
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virtually everyone has a literal handheld supercomputer capable of searching the collected spank bank of humanity, yet this guy is still flogging his dog in Mrs. Ochmonek's flower bed hoping to catch a glimpse of housecoat?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
musicaememoria.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Old gray mare
//She ain't what she used to be
///Ain't what she used to be
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But I get a lot of resistance training when my pants are wrapped around my ankles. Now, why I'm not wearing any underwear when I'm outside exercising is none ya damn business
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's doing it wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.