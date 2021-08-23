 Skip to content
(MSN)   As if the Middle East doesn't have enough problems already, they are running out of water   (msn.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's a shame they don't have a commodity that they really need to trade sooner than later that could perhaps produce funds that could , at least, buy water for a while...
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mierda dura.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't that how the civil war in Syria started?  The farms started going under, and the government decided to arrest people instead of help.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying there's be some Bugattis in full Abu Dhabi police department regalia up on eBay motors soon?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are we.
Funny how global warming works.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Most of that area is a desert, so should this be a surprise?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time for an Organization of Water Exporting Countries, is it?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Most of that area is a desert, so should this be a surprise?


And it's always hot in the summer so climate change is a myth checksmix liberanno
 
goodncold
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alphax: Wasn't that how the civil war in Syria started?  The farms started going under, and the government decided to arrest people instead of help.


Yep.  All wars are about food and water.

When people start getting desperate to be able to feed their families wars start. It's hard to motivate content people into starting a war.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
H2nO?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: It's a shame they don't have a commodity that they really need to trade sooner than later that could perhaps produce funds that could , at least, buy water for a while...


Water Acquiring Petrostates?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Time for an Organization of Water Exporting Countries, is it?


i know this is jokes, but moving water out of sustainable watersheds to other places in the world is a really bad idea.

Not that it will stop the coming resource wars. Best arm up, Canada.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd probably care more if they weren't still backwards savages.  I find I have a lot more sympathy for places with less misogyny and religious-inspired tribal hatred.  Not that they're alone in those things, but they do seem to be specialists in them.

I find the prospect of the Middle East becoming uninhabitable moderately comforting.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Time for an Organization of Water Exporting Countries, is it?


I can see it now.  Oil tankers converted to water tankers...using compressed air and water propulsion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Apparently their God wants them to run out of water. Who are they to argue with their God?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is what Israel was often fighting over.
 
