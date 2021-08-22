 Skip to content
(NPR)   I'd like to sponsor or shelter an Afghan refugee, but I don't know how to apply. Here are some things we can do today   (npr.org) divider line
    Taliban, Afghanistan, Women's rights groups, Pakistan, Humanitarian aid, United States, Afghan refugees  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement has a state by state map of agencies that work with refugees. If you contact them they'll tell you how to help locally.

https://www.acf.hhs.gov/orr/map/find-​r​esources-and-contacts-your-state
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Thank you for the information.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The best part is that the worst places in America are now so sick with Covid that the refugees may have a chance to not have to be forced to live there.

/strumming my pain with his finger
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Email the White House

Ooh, and maybe start a hashtag trending on Twitter!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: The best part is that the worst places in America are now so sick with Covid that the refugees may have a chance to not have to be forced to live there.

/strumming my pain with his finger


Immigrants, even when they can not vote, tend to make places more blue as Republicans learn they are not three headed monsters.

Oncer you work around and live near a bunch of immigrants, the idea that you need a wall to keep them out, and ICE to round them up just looks more and more like a huge racist waste of tax dollars.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well if you're emailing the white house, you might as well call your congressman as well.  Look them up here.

And even if you're in a red state like me you can kindly remind them that George Bush started the war and Donald Trump negotiated the peace treaty so we might as well do what we can to finish the job.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Immigrants, even when they can not vote, tend to make places more blue as Republicans learn they are not three headed monsters.

Oncer you work around and live near a bunch of immigrants, the idea that you need a wall to keep them out, and ICE to round them up just looks more and more like a huge racist waste of tax dollars.


That's not really true.  People will fully support enforcing immigration and then stand gobsmacked as they deport the staff of the local chicken processing plant.  I've actually heard people say "they weren't supposed to deport THOSE illegals, they were supposed to get the bad ones!"
 
mike_d85
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Well if you're emailing the white house, you might as well call your congressman as well.  Look them up here.

And even if you're in a red state like me you can kindly remind them that George Bush started the war and Donald Trump negotiated the peace treaty so we might as well do what we can to finish the job.


Sorry, a better site is here since it gives you your senators as well.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: The HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement has a state by state map of agencies that work with refugees. If you contact them they'll tell you how to help locally.

https://www.acf.hhs.gov/orr/map/find-r​esources-and-contacts-your-state


This one.  Stay in this character please.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been buried in some database for Immigration Institute of Minnesota for months now. They're not doing much in-person stuff anymore with volunteers because of covid. I imagine a lot of other NGOs are in the same boat. I tried to reapply last week when the stories started coming out of Afghanistan, but their website told me politely that they still have my email, I'll hear from them eventually, and to stop making it weird.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Immigrants, even when they can not vote, tend to make places more blue as Republicans learn they are not three headed monsters.


The most immigranty people I know are also the most right-wing Trump-loving conspiracy-posting burn the bridge behind them people I've ever known.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mike_d85: winedrinkingman: Immigrants, even when they can not vote, tend to make places more blue as Republicans learn they are not three headed monsters.

Oncer you work around and live near a bunch of immigrants, the idea that you need a wall to keep them out, and ICE to round them up just looks more and more like a huge racist waste of tax dollars.

That's not really true.  People will fully support enforcing immigration and then stand gobsmacked as they deport the staff of the local chicken processing plant.  I've actually heard people say "they weren't supposed to deport THOSE illegals, they were supposed to get the bad ones!"


Eh, whenever I try to argue that their local burger joint closed cuz half of the kitchen staff just got deported, the response is usually, "well then why didn't they hire those 'muricuns on welfare?". Try to knock out two birds with one stone.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abox: winedrinkingman: Immigrants, even when they can not vote, tend to make places more blue as Republicans learn they are not three headed monsters.

The most immigranty people I know are also the most right-wing Trump-loving conspiracy-posting burn the bridge behind them people I've ever known.


Do you live in my city?  I swear most of the Hmong I see as customers have Trump hats.  Still.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I understand they work for next to nuttin and would fear being 'sent back'.  Is that right?

Asking for a large corporate employer who needs a bigger yacht.  Did you see DeVos' new yacht? It blocks the freaking marina, for pete's sake.  My yacht will have to be bigger or everything in my life is meaningless.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can we adopt refugees in an attempt to convert them to American Christianity?
 
