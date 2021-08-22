 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   South Dakota is a major sex trafficking hub? 8 of the last 9 Sturgis rallies featured sex trafficking arrests? 8 out of 9 arrested this year are from South Dakota? It's more likely than you think   (dailykos.com) divider line
7
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump country
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There were 30 federal sex trafficking cases in South Dakota between 2009-2014.
9 arrests were associated with the 2013 Sturgis rally.
5 indictments came from the 2014 Sturgis rally.
8 arrests were made during the 2016 Sturgis rally.
9 arrests were made during the 2017 Sturgis rally.
6 arrests were made during the 2018 Sturgis rally.
11 arrests were made during the 2019 Sturgis rally.
8 arrests were made during the 2020 Sturgis rally.

https://blog.nativehope.org/sex-traff​i​cking-during-the-sturgis-motorcycle-ra​lly
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile the cops are busy looking for Hollywood actors kidnapping babies for adrenochrome in pizzeria basements, so they're ignoring actual sex trafficking.

Or just too busy farking underage prostitutes in an RV in the department parking lot.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Eight of the nine men arrested, who range in age from 22 to 54, are South Dakota residents charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, a charge which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction "

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/trending/​c​hild-sex-trafficking-sting-2021-sturgi​s-motorcycle-rally-nets-9-arrests/M2OO​TBZGOFFAXILBKZDXMDZGN4/
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How else are dentists supposed to get laid?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure it's in the article but I've heard that SD is a nexus of N/S and E/W interstates. The fracking explosion makes it hard to tell who has money and where they got it plus the 'down home folksy' allows criminals to operate in the shadows.

Oddly, I've never seen SD mentioned in Q-anon threads tho...
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/plus, it's worked so good for meth over the years...
 
