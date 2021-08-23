 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Parents get coached on how to endanger their children   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, School district, United States, Superintendent, Vaccine, High school, Texas, Vaccination, Oregon school superintendent  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 2:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Oregon, Superintendent Marc Thielman of the rural Alsea School District told parents they can sidestep the governor's school mask requirement by applying for an accommodation for their children under federal disabilities law.

Superintendent Marc Thielman has no shame. 

Yeah, I've got no words for this sack of spite and stupid.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some organized evil.
 
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Thielman, who is planning to run for governor next year, "

So not some ideological stance based on principal. Springboard and free press for a political career.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kinda sucks for the kids when even their own parents are killing them.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apparently, it's really No Lives Matter.
 
skybird659
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Satan takes a bow.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Humanity was a mistake.
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skybird659: Satan takes a bow.


With a little impish grin, and an, "I'll see your kids a little later on. You all.. Later, later on. Ciao!"
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Rural" does not even begin to describe Alsea.

I'm sure all 28 students in the graduating class of '22 would be thrilled to know they made the national news. If they could read.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It's going to be just fine.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Went to google how close I guessed Alsea's student population and hit this as the first news story:

https://www.kezi.com/content/news/Als​e​a-School-District-delays-first-day-due​-to-staff-member-testing-positive-for-​COVID-19-575147861.html

Oops.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A pastor at a California megachurch is offering religious exemptions for anyone morally conflicted over vaccine requirements.

What's so moral about harboring a dangerous disease?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While proponents of these workarounds say they are looking out for children's health

[eyeroll]
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: That's some organized evil.


Especially that quack doctor whom I hope soon gets Gitmo'd.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're farking masks. What the fark is wrong with you.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.