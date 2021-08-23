 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Over one billion children are at risk from climate change impact   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
animal color
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
... and so members of America's GQP will start leaving their trucks running overnight, and put a brick on the gas pedal to keep the engine revved. For freedumbs.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Chinese hoax is getting more elaborate.
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

animal color: ... and so members of America's GQP will start leaving their trucks running overnight, and put a brick on the gas pedal to keep the engine revved. For freedumbs.


Excuse me ma'am, Do you Smoke?
Youtube A9vLNbFMPr4



/ This but, more stupid
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, at least it's not asteroid impact!
 
Parrahs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In simple terms: everyone's at risk. EVERYONE.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd up the figure to 2.2 billion as no one who is a child can expect to live to old age and not experience the consequences.
 
