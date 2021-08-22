 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Shots fired in Portland at protest. Video in link   (koin.com) divider line
    Portland, Oregon, downtown Portland Sunday evening, Northeast Portland, shooting event  
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaaaaaaand here we go......
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senator Thompson, Senator Fred Thompson, you're needed in Fark Thread #11703446
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 801x713]


Come at me scarecrow????
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Wheeler is useless as tits on a boar hog.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday these violent right wing assholes will run into liberals packing substantial heat and then they will find out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And many AntiFa protesters will be beaten tonight.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Someday these violent right wing assholes will run into liberals packing substantial heat and then they will find out.


Well at least a "good guy" with a gun shot back at the white supremacist proud boy. Hopefully the farker spends the rest of his life behind bars.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an absolute failure of leadership. This shiat has been going on for 2 years. At this point, anyone using Portland as their own personal political sandbox is a terrorist. Its only hurting the people who actually live there, who are NOT the people slap fighting in the street.

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that, because I thoroughly hate both of them by now. You want to disturb the piece, you should be shot and left to stink in the street until whatever semi literate 15 year old that bore you comes to collect your corpse.

A really nice city, completely ruined by total cowardice of leadership.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🔫💩⌛
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watergun poop hourglass?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What an absolute failure of leadership. This shiat has been going on for 2 years. At this point, anyone using Portland as their own personal political sandbox is a terrorist. Its only hurting the people who actually live there, who are NOT the people slap fighting in the street.

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that, because I thoroughly hate both of them by now. You want to disturb the piece, you should be shot and left to stink in the street until whatever semi literate 15 year old that bore you comes to collect your corpse.

A really nice city, completely ruined by total cowardice of leadership.


I love going to Portland because Seattle has yet to take the stick out of its ass.

But damn.....the city is becoming ugly with so many buildings being boarded up.

I usually stay at a Marriott in the downtown area, and and some of the lobby windows are still boarded up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Watergun poop hourglass?


💯
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should declare the proud boys a terrorist organisation just like canada and round em up or kill em on sight like isis.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image image 425x613]

[Fark user image image 425x425]

[Fark user image image 425x456]


Going out on a limb - no mass arrests or police in riot gear breaking up a very obvious riot?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What an absolute failure of leadership. This shiat has been going on for 2 years. At this point, anyone using Portland as their own personal political sandbox is a terrorist. Its only hurting the people who actually live there, who are NOT the people slap fighting in the street.

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that, because I thoroughly hate both of them by now. You want to disturb the piece, you should be shot and left to stink in the street until whatever semi literate 15 year old that bore you comes to collect your corpse.

A really nice city, completely ruined by total cowardice of leadership.


Handle doesn't check out...
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shots? But not covid vaccine type shots?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said additional police officers will be called in, but added that police will take a hands-off approach to the demonstrations. Police have declined to release additional tactical planning details.

How's that working out for you?
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What an absolute failure of leadership. This shiat has been going on for 2 years. At this point, anyone using Portland as their own personal political sandbox is a terrorist. Its only hurting the people who actually live there, who are NOT the people slap fighting in the street.

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that, because I thoroughly hate both of them by now. You want to disturb the piece, you should be shot and left to stink in the street until whatever semi literate 15 year old that bore you comes to collect your corpse.

A really nice city, completely ruined by total cowardice of leadership.


BSABSVR, amirite
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image 425x613]

[Fark user image 425x425]

[Fark user image 425x456]


I'm sure the police are on top of collecting evidence that just can't be conclusive without both sides.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk proud boys with guns and the support of the PBB
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magnanimous_J:

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that,

I do belive you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What an absolute failure of leadership. This shiat has been going on for 2 years. At this point, anyone using Portland as their own personal political sandbox is a terrorist. Its only hurting the people who actually live there, who are NOT the people slap fighting in the street.

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that, because I thoroughly hate both of them by now. You want to disturb the piece, you should be shot and left to stink in the street until whatever semi literate 15 year old that bore you comes to collect your corpse.

A really nice city, completely ruined by total cowardice of leadership.


You've always been pro-shooter here on Fark.
Now you're both sides are bad.
What a switch.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about Portland that these idiots feel so emboldened to constantly start shiat there?  Is it the close proximity of the Branch Dildonians?  Weak city or state leadership that isn't declaring these guys terrorists and rounding them up?  You don't see this kind of shiat in Baltimore.

/I can think of at least one reason the Proud Boys don't start stuff in Baltimore
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: A'isha P.: [Fark user image image 425x613]

[Fark user image image 425x425]

[Fark user image image 425x456]

Going out on a limb - no mass arrests or police in riot gear breaking up a very obvious riot?


Nope.

The police didn't show up at this white supremacist riot for the same reason you never see Superman and Clark Kent together.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said additional police officers will be called in, but added that police will take a hands-off approach to the demonstrations. Police have declined to release additional tactical planning details.

How's that working out for you?


Damned if you do, damned if you don't.

That's how.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What an absolute failure of leadership. This shiat has been going on for 2 years. At this point, anyone using Portland as their own personal political sandbox is a terrorist. Its only hurting the people who actually live there, who are NOT the people slap fighting in the street.

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that, because I thoroughly hate both of them by now. You want to disturb the piece, you should be shot and left to stink in the street until whatever semi literate 15 year old that bore you comes to collect your corpse.

A really nice city, completely ruined by total cowardice of leadership.


I don't know that the police are "failing". They seem to be doing very well with their objective, which from almost every story on these appears to be to provide support to the right wing terrorists who are regularly attacking people in the city.

Now the city government and state could probably be doing more about that... so certainly plenty of failures there.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: What is it about Portland that these idiots feel so emboldened to constantly start shiat there?  Is it the close proximity of the Branch Dildonians?  Weak city or state leadership that isn't declaring these guys terrorists and rounding them up?  You don't see this kind of shiat in Baltimore.

/I can think of at least one reason the Proud Boys don't start stuff in Baltimore


Portland is white as f*ck. Is there a whiter large city in... fark, the WHOLE of the Americas?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 801x713]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am against fascism. My father was against fascism. My grandfather was against fascism. I don't belong to a group. I don't have a patch. I am an American. I served my country. These groups that are PRO fascism need to be dealt with. The local police is evidently not doing anything. They are not fleshing out the fascists.

It's time to take to the streets. Sadly. But it is time.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What an absolute failure of leadership. This shiat has been going on for 2 years. At this point, anyone using Portland as their own personal political sandbox is a terrorist. Its only hurting the people who actually live there, who are NOT the people slap fighting in the street.

I don't give a fark which side you are on. And believe it when I say that, because I thoroughly hate both of them by now. You want to disturb the piece, you should be shot and left to stink in the street until whatever semi literate 15 year old that bore you comes to collect your corpse.

A really nice city, completely ruined by total cowardice of leadership.


Ah yes, the Proud Boys are bad for attacking the city with the complicity of the cops, and Portland is bad for not shooting the Proud Boys, except when they did and authorities sent a literal death squad to murder him.

BSAB
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 800x461]


*the cotton gin is invented less than a decade later*

"BACKSIES!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: I am against fascism. My father was against fascism. My grandfather was against fascism. I don't belong to a group. I don't have a patch. I am an American. I served my country. These groups that are PRO fascism need to be dealt with. The local police is evidently not doing anything. They are not fleshing out the fascists.

It's time to take to the streets. Sadly. But it is time.


Nazis are trash...but so are any left wing protesters who display Soviet flags.

You're on the American side of you hate Nazis and Commies.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this was a clear situation of people having a mental health crisis, why didn't they send in the Social workers?
Isn't that the plan now?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Someday these violent right wing assholes will run into liberals packing substantial heat and then they will find out.


Sadly, that day won't be happening anytime soon. Firearms ownership is way too embedded as a right wing concept, even if they were to protect liberals.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they have that plane flying over
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: What is it about Portland that these idiots feel so emboldened to constantly start shiat there?


When Oregon was admitted to the United States in 1859, it was the only state whose state constitution explicitly forbade black people from living, working or owning property within its borders. Until 1926, it was illegal for black people to even move into the state. Its lack of diversity fed a vicious cycle: whites looking to escape the South after the end of the Civil War flocked to Oregon, which billed itself as a sort of pristine utopia, where land was plentiful and diversity was scarce. In the early 1900s, Oregon was a hotbed of Ku Klux Klan activity, boasting over 14,000 members (9,000 of whom lived in Portland). The Klan's influence could be felt everywhere, from business to politics-the Klan was even successful in ousting a sitting governor in favor of a governor more of its choosing. It was commonplace for high-ranking members of local and statewide politics to meet with Klan members, who would advise them in matters of public policy.

In this whitewashed world, Portland-Oregon's largest city then and now-was known as one of the most segregated cities north of the Mason-Dixon line: the law barring blacks from voting in the state wasn't revoked until 1927.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/histor​y​/vanport-oregon-how-countrys-largest-h​ousing-project-vanished-day-180954040/​?no-ist
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/​a​rchive/2016/07/racist-history-portland​/492035/
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image image 425x613]

[Fark user image image 425x425]

[Fark user image image 425x456]


Too bad it wasn't Florida the drivers could have run over the proud boys and not gotten in trouble.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Someday these violent right wing assholes will run into liberals packing substantial heat and then they will find out.

Sadly, that day won't be happening anytime soon. Firearms ownership is way too embedded as a right wing concept, even if they were to protect liberals.


Well...too bad liberals spent decades trying to take that right away.

And if anyone thinks that law-abiding citizens shouldn't own ARs....well....

Joe Biden just gave a lot of M4 rifles to our enemies.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 800x461]


It was very clear that they wanted it to be amended.
They very much encouraged it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 801x713]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: solokumba: I am against fascism. My father was against fascism. My grandfather was against fascism. I don't belong to a group. I don't have a patch. I am an American. I served my country. These groups that are PRO fascism need to be dealt with. The local police is evidently not doing anything. They are not fleshing out the fascists.

It's time to take to the streets. Sadly. But it is time.

Nazis are trash...but so are any left wing protesters who display Soviet flags.

You're on the American side of you hate Nazis and Commies.


Abolish local water systems and their publicly owned commie shiat!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Dr. Nick Riviera: What is it about Portland that these idiots feel so emboldened to constantly start shiat there?  Is it the close proximity of the Branch Dildonians?  Weak city or state leadership that isn't declaring these guys terrorists and rounding them up?  You don't see this kind of shiat in Baltimore.

/I can think of at least one reason the Proud Boys don't start stuff in Baltimore

Portland is white as f*ck. Is there a whiter large city in... fark, the WHOLE of the Americas?


Seattle?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 800x461]


Almost like we should amend the laws to fit the times aka progress.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey protesters - while you're in Portland, don't forget to take a riot break and head on over to El Gaucho for a great steak and a martini.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: Target Builder: A'isha P.: [Fark user image image 425x613]

[Fark user image image 425x425]

[Fark user image image 425x456]

Going out on a limb - no mass arrests or police in riot gear breaking up a very obvious riot?

Nope.

The police didn't show up at this white supremacist riot for the same reason you never see Superman and Clark Kent together.


Just saw there's over an hour between the photos. Wow. The cops aren't even trying to look like they're not actively looking the other way.
 
