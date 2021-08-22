 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Live now, in the mushroom; with your modern stoned ass family; In the, town of Duluth; with decor straight from the 70s   (zillow.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 1:20 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
0.6 acres
Pass
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a HOTY category for music-themed headlines, right?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's neato.

Too bad it's in Minnesota.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You would probably need to put $100k into it just to make it livable. Duluth is nice.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Black cabinetry with green trim?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Black cabinetry with green trim?

[Fark user image image 301x168]


And paneling.

For a quarter million, that paneling has to go.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many normals in the area.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List that here and double the price.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: List that here and double the price.


List that in the Bay Area and add a zero. And expect 20 cash offers before noon.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
:-/

considered going to umd for some godforsaken reason that i don't even remember now

/it had big time college hockey so hey it was on the shorter list
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Other than not showing the garage and bathrooms I don't see a problem.  I'm older now so I need at least a 2 stall bathroom and 4 stall garage.  I had an ex scream at me you would live in the garage if there was a bathroom out there.   He was pretty smart.
 
Pew
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On the plus side, there are no HOA fees....
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Coldest city in MN
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.