(Billings Gazette)   Woman lost in the mountains of Montana takes off her pants and waves them at a search helicopter. FTA: "This caused a new concern and she thought, 'What if they were to land before I got my pants back on?'"   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
44
•       •       •

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First SAR in history where the rescuer's initial words were, "How YOU doin'?"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA:  Search for woman lost in Little Belt Mountains has happy ending


"So that's how it is in their Forest Service."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pants are for wearing?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Albright became disorientated in the Little Belt Mountains in the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District and was found about 3 miles from where she had first gone missing.


Farking GPS, how does it work?  Sounds like Notsoalbright.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎶 God gave pubic hair to you, pubic hair to you, so you don't have to show your coochie to everyone 🎶
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, adblocker block. I guess it wasn't an important story.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do this every time a helicopter flies by.

Then a nurse talks sternly to me.  :(
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Sorry, adblocker block. I guess it wasn't an important story.


I have an adblocker and it loaded for me.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Separated from her husband in a clearing? Hmmm... methinks hubs won't be too enthused bu the good news.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: First SAR in history where the rescuer's initial words were, "How YOU doin'?"


In the Valles Caldera, just over the top mountain from Pajarito Ski area, there are three initials made with rocks that are best seen from the air - so I assumed that someone from SAR or the Ski Area put the there - they spell "THC" so maybe they were built by someone in SAR that also works at the Ski Area!
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cougar danger?

... asking for a friend.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rogue Surf: little big man: First SAR in history where the rescuer's initial words were, "How YOU doin'?"

In the Valles Caldera, just over the top mountain from Pajarito Ski area, there are three initials made with rocks that are best seen from the air - so I assumed that someone from SAR or the Ski Area put the there - they spell "THC" so maybe they were built by someone in SAR that also works at the Ski Area!


It's not Ski Patrol, they're all cokeheads.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.


After signaling the rescue helicopter, I'd lie on my back so I could figure out what time they found me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.


Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Rogue Surf: little big man: First SAR in history where the rescuer's initial words were, "How YOU doin'?"

In the Valles Caldera, just over the top mountain from Pajarito Ski area, there are three initials made with rocks that are best seen from the air - so I assumed that someone from SAR or the Ski Area put the there - they spell "THC" so maybe they were built by someone in SAR that also works at the Ski Area!

It's not Ski Patrol, they're all cokeheads.


Nah, that the Head Chefs, the Ski Patrols used to have "Safety Meetings" part way down BeforeCovid ended "Puff, Puff, Pass".
 
beany
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.


From the people who brought you Head in a Jar ... Dead and Ajar!
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.


Well, having hiked into empty deserts with only a bum bag and a hankey down the front, if I'm lucky enough that they don't find my bones for a decade or three, then it's less of a phobia and more of a wish for me!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beany: waxbeans: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.

From the people who brought you Head in a Jar ... Dead and Ajar!


Clothed.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Albright became disorientated in the Little Belt Mountains in the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District and was found about 3 miles from where she had first gone missing.


Farking GPS, how does it work?  Sounds like Notsoalbright.


Maybe she didn't have a GPS device with her.

Her husband is the real idiot here. She was following him but apparently not close enough. He heads down a trail and doesn't wait to make sure she is following the right way?

When hiking, it's best to go in a group unless you're extremely confident of your abilities. If in a group, stick together. Even if you get into an argument with an SO or something, ensure their safety - they'll get over their pissy attitude eventually but not if you abandon them in the woods.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: If in a group, stick together. Even if you get into an argument with an SO or something, ensure their safety - they'll get over their pissy attitude eventually but not if you abandon them in the woods.


Nope. You say some stupid shiat like you want space or you want me to leave you alone.
I don't give a fark where we're at or what we're doing I'm going to give you your space and I'm going to leave you alone.
And whatever happens happens and that's on you.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a story about a guy using his red underpants to mark his presence in the snow. Since, I've made a mental note to not have white clothing in advent of getting lost in the snow.

/I was once in snow up to my knees, when I was 5 or six.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proper payment would be a bj.  Just saying...
 
philodough
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.


Yeah, mine's not quite at phobia level, but I do worry/hope I'm never found half clothed.
Or pantless.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

philodough: waxbeans: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.

Yeah, mine's not quite at phobia level, but I do worry/hope I'm never found half clothed.
Or pantless.


I wear two pairs of shorts.
Thin nut huggers and those long shorts Kevin Smith wears.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Little Belt Mountains

If it was a bigger belt, her pants might have stayed on.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The forest service said people visiting the forest should carry 10 essential items. They include navigation, headlamp, sun protection, first aid, knife, fire, shelter, extra food, extra water and extra clothing.

This is precisely why I always wear all of Chandler's clothes.
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

I really do not understand the phobia of people seeing you in your underwear.  Have these people ever worn a swimsuit?  It reveals the same.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: khatores: If in a group, stick together. Even if you get into an argument with an SO or something, ensure their safety - they'll get over their pissy attitude eventually but not if you abandon them in the woods.

Nope. You say some stupid shiat like you want space or you want me to leave you alone.
I don't give a fark where we're at or what we're doing I'm going to give you your space and I'm going to leave you alone.
And whatever happens happens and that's on you.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: waxbeans: khatores: If in a group, stick together. Even if you get into an argument with an SO or something, ensure their safety - they'll get over their pissy attitude eventually but not if you abandon them in the woods.

Nope. You say some stupid shiat like you want space or you want me to leave you alone.
I don't give a fark where we're at or what we're doing I'm going to give you your space and I'm going to leave you alone.
And whatever happens happens and that's on you.

[i1.wp.com image 359x202]


I don't like being alone. You request to be alone or space. And, I'm out. It's a deal breaker.
(●__●)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: philodough: waxbeans: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.

Yeah, mine's not quite at phobia level, but I do worry/hope I'm never found half clothed.
Or pantless.

I wear two pairs of shorts.
Thin nut huggers and those long shorts Kevin Smith wears.


Did we really need to know the thickness of your nuts?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Pants are for wearing?


Yup, on your head.
 
ThePea
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: johnny_vegas: waxbeans: khatores: If in a group, stick together. Even if you get into an argument with an SO or something, ensure their safety - they'll get over their pissy attitude eventually but not if you abandon them in the woods.

Nope. You say some stupid shiat like you want space or you want me to leave you alone.
I don't give a fark where we're at or what we're doing I'm going to give you your space and I'm going to leave you alone.
And whatever happens happens and that's on you.

[i1.wp.com image 359x202]

I don't like being alone. You request to be alone or space. And, I'm out. It's a deal breaker.
(●__●)


Autonomy - how does it work??
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: When hiking, it's best to go in a group unless you're extremely confident of your abilities. If in a group, stick together. Even if you get into an argument with an SO or something, ensure their safety - they'll get over their pissy attitude eventually but not if you abandon them in the woods.


Well, how would you know?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Albright became disorientated in the Little Belt Mountains in the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District and was found about 3 miles from where she had first gone missing.


Farking GPS, how does it work?  Sounds like Notsoalbright.


The author needs six months in re-education for using the pseudo-word "disorientated."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: waxbeans: philodough: waxbeans: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

Actually. I want to design clothes that come of easily but don't come off by accidents.
I have a phobia about being found dead and partially closed.

Yeah, mine's not quite at phobia level, but I do worry/hope I'm never found half clothed.
Or pantless.

I wear two pairs of shorts.
Thin nut huggers and those long shorts Kevin Smith wears.

Did we really need to know the thickness of your nuts?


It's the wax
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I said the same thing about the Aliens. It didn't matter in the end.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was it Amy Grant?
The Young Fresh Fellows "Amy Grant"
Youtube qbVtwRrX1hE
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Q: When is a jar not ajar?
A: When its clothed.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
it's
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: pushthelimits: If I were lost in the mountains, someone seeing me pantless would be the least of my concerns.

After signaling the rescue helicopter, I'd lie on my back so I could figure out what time they found me.


Well, that's one way to burn your sundial.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: it's


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She'd have to fark them. It's the Code of the Mountain.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When women take their pants off they tend to garner attention; News at 11.

She then saw a "'very large man on a four-wheeler' coming towards her."

That could've ended poorly for the little exhibitionist.
/I kid, I'm glad she's safe.
 
