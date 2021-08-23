 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   A genuine case of "both sides are assholes". Bonus, not about cyclists   (theguardian.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Older residents reported to be tripping on pavement weeds

are we not doing phrasing
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascinating read.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You not only submitted a big fat turd, you disparaged people who were not in any way involved. Well done submitter.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Green party leader, Phélim Mac Cafferty, defended the policy as a way of increasing biodiversity. He said: "Native wildflower species such as dandelion, red clover and hogweed are incredible for supporting the most pollinating insects. This in turn supports a wider thriving ecology."

I'll have some of what this guy is tripping on. Hogweed is is toxic and attracts flies not biodiversity.
 
Mindlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look it's pretty simple.  God invented fire and humans tamed it.

So just burn the damned things.  Yeah, sure I mean the weeds.

Or the OAPs.  That'll solve the problem too.
 
hassenpfeffer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I live in Brighton, and every service has been hit by staff shortages due to Covid.

This issue is not an issue. It is the right-wing using grandmothers for political gain. Nobody's trying to "rewild" the pavements/sidewalks. They're just short of staff, much like the rubbish collection.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Green party leader, Phélim Mac Cafferty, defended the policy as a way of increasing biodiversity. He said: "Native wildflower species such as dandelion, red clover and hogweed are incredible for supporting the most pollinating insects. This in turn supports a wider thriving ecology."

I'll have some of what this guy is tripping on. Hogweed is is toxic and attracts flies not biodiversity.


Biodiversity by definition includes flies and maggots.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: jokerscrowbar: Green party leader, Phélim Mac Cafferty, defended the policy as a way of increasing biodiversity. He said: "Native wildflower species such as dandelion, red clover and hogweed are incredible for supporting the most pollinating insects. This in turn supports a wider thriving ecology."

I'll have some of what this guy is tripping on. Hogweed is is toxic and attracts flies not biodiversity.

Biodiversity by definition includes flies and maggots.


There's no shortage of flies and maggots in the world and many good reasons why we discourage them in our homes.  There are also many good reasons that you don't want to fall into a patch of hogweed.
 
hassenpfeffer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: thisisyourbrainonFark: jokerscrowbar: Green party leader, Phélim Mac Cafferty, defended the policy as a way of increasing biodiversity. He said: "Native wildflower species such as dandelion, red clover and hogweed are incredible for supporting the most pollinating insects. This in turn supports a wider thriving ecology."

I'll have some of what this guy is tripping on. Hogweed is is toxic and attracts flies not biodiversity.

Biodiversity by definition includes flies and maggots.

There's no shortage of flies and maggots in the world and many good reasons why we discourage them in our homes.  There are also many good reasons that you don't want to fall into a patch of hogweed.


It's also native to Britain, which is the whole point when supporting biodiversity.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hassenpfeffer: jokerscrowbar: thisisyourbrainonFark: jokerscrowbar: Green party leader, Phélim Mac Cafferty, defended the policy as a way of increasing biodiversity. He said: "Native wildflower species such as dandelion, red clover and hogweed are incredible for supporting the most pollinating insects. This in turn supports a wider thriving ecology."

I'll have some of what this guy is tripping on. Hogweed is is toxic and attracts flies not biodiversity.

Biodiversity by definition includes flies and maggots.

There's no shortage of flies and maggots in the world and many good reasons why we discourage them in our homes.  There are also many good reasons that you don't want to fall into a patch of hogweed.

It's also native to Britain, which is the whole point when supporting biodiversity.


I wasn't expecting to eat fresh popcorn at quarter past nine on a Monday morning, but hey, why not?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hassenpfeffer: jokerscrowbar: thisisyourbrainonFark: jokerscrowbar: Green party leader, Phélim Mac Cafferty, defended the policy as a way of increasing biodiversity. He said: "Native wildflower species such as dandelion, red clover and hogweed are incredible for supporting the most pollinating insects. This in turn supports a wider thriving ecology."

I'll have some of what this guy is tripping on. Hogweed is is toxic and attracts flies not biodiversity.

Biodiversity by definition includes flies and maggots.

There's no shortage of flies and maggots in the world and many good reasons why we discourage them in our homes.  There are also many good reasons that you don't want to fall into a patch of hogweed.

It's also native to Britain, which is the whole point when supporting biodiversity.


Yes it's everywhere in the UK, no shortage of the nasty stuff. Why would we encourage it to grow out of pavements?
Where I live was ravaged by coal and steel production and we have been re-wilding since the eighties but the current policy to reintroduce flora and fauna that hasn't existed for five to ten thousand years here is beyond stupid. All very well some metrosexual vegan promoting bobcats, wolves and bears as biodiversity until one eats his sandals
 
