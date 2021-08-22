 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBIR Knoxville)   Imagine, you're in an ICU room and then this shiat happens   (wbir.com) divider line
53
    More: Sick, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, Speedwell mother, University of Tennessee, Memphis, Tennessee, University of Tennessee Medical Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Lamar Alexander  
•       •       •

2627 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 7:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, he did give a shait.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm telling you: Tennessee is accursed.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But did it hit the fan?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cripes, you chance of getting sepsis just went up a good 4 or 5 percent.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This renovation brought to you by the lowest bidder
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Talk about a shiathole country!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: This renovation brought to you by the lowest bidder


cOmPeTiTiOn aLwAys yiELdS tHe bEsT rEsULts
rEgULaTiOnS kiLL

/sorry, felt slightly lolbertarian for a moment
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how supercovid starts.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: This is how supercovid starts.


I thought it was the Toxic Avenger.  We'd better prepare for both, just in case.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat happens.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Cripes, you chance of getting sepsis just went up a good 400 or 500 percent.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm in an ICU, I probably won't be conscious.

At least , I hope not.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds shiatty.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of surprised it got to this point.  I would think the hospital would have offered some sort of settlement by now.
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see two million dollars of value here -- except to the plaintiffs.

I'll take a bath in waste water for a whole lot less than that. Unless he can show significant damages here, I can't see anything close to this.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're in the ICU, and you see some dripping poo,
Tennessee-a, Tennessee-a!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Nurses still give sponge baths?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Kind of surprised it got to this point.  I would think the hospital would have offered some sort of settlement by now.


Maybe they were stalling to see if they'd die of covid first?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people go overseas to experience that. It's supposed to be cathartic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hippopooptail.gif
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

honk: I don't see two million dollars of value here -- except to the plaintiffs.

I'll take a bath in waste water for a whole lot less than that. Unless he can show significant damages here, I can't see anything close to this.


Well first of all, you're gross.

Second, he had a tube down his throat and couldn't move as a deluge of water fell on him. That's a drowning risk independent of being covered in (possibly diseased) fecal matter.

Also, pretty sure just wiping poop on someone is assault. Letting them get hit with half a water tower's worth of poop is probably a liability risk.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Trump-support events have gone too far!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! It's happened to me, but it was HIV blood. Woo healthcare.
 
neongoats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Dr. Nick Riviera: Kind of surprised it got to this point.  I would think the hospital would have offered some sort of settlement by now.

Maybe they were stalling to see if they'd die of covid first?


Cheezus. There is a probably a lot of truth to this.
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x477]


hehehe....that's a little warped dude, but I had a good chuckle!
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Worse imagine if you had been in the operating room.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: cretinbob: This renovation brought to you by the lowest bidder

cOmPeTiTiOn aLwAys yiELdS tHe bEsT rEsULts
rEgULaTiOnS kiLL

/sorry, felt slightly lolbertarian for a moment


Which is one reason I am no longer a libertarian. The philosophy went off the farking cliff.

I use to have arguments with a co-worker over this shiat. He would go on and on about government regulations and I finally slammed down the company's P&P manual in front of him. "You want regulations? Look at these right here. The only difference is that violating one of these gets you fired, as opposed to fined." He still didn't get it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
shiaterally the worst place for it to happen.  It must have been like swimming in the River Ganges.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They seem to be alive. Seems hard to price damages at the level they are claiming. Probably should get something but what they are claiming is ridiculous.
 
listernine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now we know how the craigslist septic tank swimmer was created.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

honk: I don't see two million dollars of value here -- except to the plaintiffs.

I'll take a bath in waste water for a whole lot less than that. Unless he can show significant damages here, I can't see anything close to this.


Agreed. Damn, it was part of my job in the Navy to occasionally unjam the comminutor (AKA "shiat grinder") because some guy's Zippo fell out of his shirt pocket and into the bowl when he flushed.

Yeah, it sucked, and once or twice it might have been intentional, but that's life. Do the ICU nurses get to sue a patient who shiats the bed? Mom certainly cleaned shiat off Junior more than once.

Unless there are demonstrable injuries, fark you. You wouldn't even have been there if Junior had gotten the vax!

/Lawsuits
//America's other lottery system
///Only the lawyers win
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Years ago, I worked in a building where the hallway to the men's room on our floor had a sign that said something like:

"Sewage Ejection Alarm.  Please call (extension) if this sounds"

/called in alarms a couple of times
//never saw anything actually happening though
///but I did see water flowing out of the telecom closet about 10 feet down from that alarm
////when the alarm was *not* going off
 
woodjf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Do Nurses still give sponge baths?


Yeah but it's really quite awful and you still do your own nast bits.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Do Nurses still give sponge baths?


In this case, I'd probably spring for the upgrade.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'd appreciate it if you'd remove my epidermis, kthxs"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Unless there are demonstrable injuries, fark you. You wouldn't even have been there if Junior had gotten the vax!


Um.... The incident was May of 2020.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

honk: I don't see two million dollars of value here -- except to the plaintiffs.

I'll take a bath in waste water for a whole lot less than that. Unless he can show significant damages here, I can't see anything close to this.


How much would you charge to get it injected into your veins?  Because it's pretty guaranteed that that was the effect on an immobile and intubated guy.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: gameshowhost: Cripes, you chance of getting sepsis just went up a good 400 or 500 percent.


no it was tennessee, so i was spot on the first time *hehe*
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I KEED THE... what's TN's thing? WI is the Dairy State but I have no idea what TN is... STATE
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indy_kid: honk: I don't see two million dollars of value here -- except to the plaintiffs.

I'll take a bath in waste water for a whole lot less than that. Unless he can show significant damages here, I can't see anything close to this.

Agreed. Damn, it was part of my job in the Navy to occasionally unjam the comminutor (AKA "shiat grinder") because some guy's Zippo fell out of his shirt pocket and into the bowl when he flushed.

Yeah, it sucked, and once or twice it might have been intentional, but that's life. Do the ICU nurses get to sue a patient who shiats the bed? Mom certainly cleaned shiat off Junior more than once.

Unless there are demonstrable injuries, fark you. You wouldn't even have been there if Junior had gotten the vax!

/Lawsuits
//America's other lottery system
///Only the lawyers win


There's a difference between an ICU nurse who's job involves dealing with biohazards, and a patient who's supposed to be protected by the hospital that is caring for them. And why are you defending the hospital? I've no sympathy for the hospital administrators, who manage the hospitals as for-profits, and let their billing dept. customers service reps tell you to pay up bills (which aren't even late) or else they'll contact collection agencies.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I KEED THE... what's TN's thing? WI is the Dairy State but I have no idea what TN is... STATE


Lame pickup line state.

/cause you are the only 10 I see.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harlee: gameshowhost: cretinbob: This renovation brought to you by the lowest bidder

cOmPeTiTiOn aLwAys yiELdS tHe bEsT rEsULts
rEgULaTiOnS kiLL

/sorry, felt slightly lolbertarian for a moment

Which is one reason I am no longer a libertarian. The philosophy went off the farking cliff.

I use to have arguments with a co-worker over this shiat. He would go on and on about government regulations and I finally slammed down the company's P&P manual in front of him. "You want regulations? Look at these right here. The only difference is that violating one of these gets you fired, as opposed to fined." He still didn't get it.


if the usa could get a nice left-libertarian movement going, that would be great, just because the right-lolz are such clowns that they're no longer respectable checks on individual liberties.

/democratic socialism is the closest thing going for now
//am not saying that right-lolz and left-libertarians are the same deal on individual liberty - just very similar
///right-lolz are oft extremist in their interpretations of where the nose-fist line goes, and oft suck balls
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: gameshowhost: I KEED THE... what's TN's thing? WI is the Dairy State but I have no idea what TN is... STATE

Lame pickup line state.

/cause you are the only 10 I see.


*fozziebear.gif*

their official amphibian is a cave salamander... nice.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*slaps forehead*

volunteers. duh.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Years ago, I worked in a building where the hallway to the men's room on our floor had a sign that said something like:

"Sewage Ejection Alarm.  Please call (extension) if this sounds"

/called in alarms a couple of times
//never saw anything actually happening though
///but I did see water flowing out of the telecom closet about 10 feet down from that alarm
////when the alarm was *not* going off


Sewage ejection pumps are 8-10-12 feet long with the motors at floor level and the pumphead down in the tank. Older styles have a float that sets off an alarm and the pump pumps it down and shuts off but the float sometimes sticks or lags coming down. It is a nuisance alarm. Now when you see brown muddy water with floaters coming out under the door and sailing down the corridor,well, that was a valid alarm. The water you saw coming out of the telco closet was probably water overflowing from a blocked condensate drain on the A/C cooling unit or a failed condensate drain pump.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.