(News4Jax)   Refusing the vaccine to own... their mom   (news4jax.com)
80
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Very, very sad for the mother.

As for her son being named "Free"... no comment.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know what really grinds my gears? These stories always end with.. A gofundme has been set up for xxx to assist with funeral expenses. No, I am not sending you money for a funeral. Or in this woman's case, 2 funerals. And now she will be tossed from her house due to lack of rent. And that's what really grinds my gears.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As I said in the last one of these I saw: given the number of these "XYZ died because they didn't get vaccinated!  GET VACCINATED!" articles, I'm out of farks to give.  The vaccine has been readily available now for at least 4 months for the general population.  If you don't get the vaccine, don't be surprised if you die.  Because you're that farking stupid.

FAFO.

\still need a HA HA! tag
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gatorhead: You know what really grinds my gears? These stories always end with.. A gofundme has been set up for xxx to assist with funeral expenses. No, I am not sending you money for a funeral. Or in this woman's case, 2 funerals. And now she will be tossed from her house due to lack of rent. And that's what really grinds my gears.


If you do a search for COVID on GoFundMe it's just pages of these stories. The worst part is that a lot of them don't even end "GET VACCINATED" just "we need help with medical and funeral expenses."
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The daily I'm not taking the vaccine now I'm dead story.

When will people learn...apparently NEVER.

See you on the next FAFO thread.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nmrsnr: gatorhead: You know what really grinds my gears? These stories always end with.. A gofundme has been set up for xxx to assist with funeral expenses. No, I am not sending you money for a funeral. Or in this woman's case, 2 funerals. And now she will be tossed from her house due to lack of rent. And that's what really grinds my gears.

If you do a search for COVID on GoFundMe it's just pages of these stories. The worst part is that a lot of them don't even end "GET VACCINATED" just "we need help with medical and funeral expenses."


This is why we will never have socialized health care.

People can't even take the free farking vaccine.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I remember those guys - from the Florida Incel Project.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 800x478]

I remember those guys - from the Florida Incel Project.


I thought you were gonna say the donut and ice cream shop
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gawddamn, that is really farking sad.

I mean SAD.

How can you let down your own mother like that?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: This is why we will never have socialized health care....People can't even take the free farking vaccine.


Canada and the UK have problems with people taking their vaccine and they both have national health care systems.

Its about the political will, not individual stupidity. There is always plenty of the latter to go around, no matter what the health care system is like.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too soon?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 800x478]

I remember those guys - from the Florida Incel Project.

I thought you were gonna say the donut and ice cream shop


*looks at low-cal shiat in fridge, cries*
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 800x478]

I remember those guys - from the Florida Incel Project.


Man young Peter Clemenza had a rough day.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much every one of these deaths is easily preventable.

But there was some grift that the right wing wanted in on after they bought up supplies of horse dewormer.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for her but I'm glad they didn't have any progeny (article surely would've mentioned if they were fathers right?) and pass on their stupidity.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: As I said in the last one of these I saw: given the number of these "XYZ died because they didn't get vaccinated!  GET VACCINATED!" articles, I'm out of farks to give.  The vaccine has been readily available now for at least 4 months for the general population.  If you don't get the vaccine, don't be surprised if you die.  Because you're that farking stupid.

FAFO.

\still need a HA HA! tag


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two fewer anti-vaxxers spreading their shiat around.

At least your worthless kids contributed something to society, lady.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 800x478]

I remember those guys - from the Florida Incel Project.

I thought you were gonna say the donut and ice cream shop


I have a dream. That someday Krispy Kream and Ben & Jerry's have a sweet sweet love child.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can remind them that she told them so for eternity.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: gatorhead: You know what really grinds my gears? These stories always end with.. A gofundme has been set up for xxx to assist with funeral expenses. No, I am not sending you money for a funeral. Or in this woman's case, 2 funerals. And now she will be tossed from her house due to lack of rent. And that's what really grinds my gears.

If you do a search for COVID on GoFundMe it's just pages of these stories. The worst part is that a lot of them don't even end "GET VACCINATED" just "we need help with medical and funeral expenses."


Why? SHE got vaccinated, and now SHE is on the hook for the funerals and the rent. She did nothing wrong, except have to bury her stupid sons and find a new place to live.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad since they could have had subbys mom the vaccine for free
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Pretty much every one of these deaths is easily preventable.


By dropping 80 pounds?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: Very, very sad for the mother.

As for her son being named "Free"... no comment.


Lived Free and died.

Maybe New Hampshire can send the mom a commemerative coin or something.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: nmrsnr: gatorhead: You know what really grinds my gears? These stories always end with.. A gofundme has been set up for xxx to assist with funeral expenses. No, I am not sending you money for a funeral. Or in this woman's case, 2 funerals. And now she will be tossed from her house due to lack of rent. And that's what really grinds my gears.

If you do a search for COVID on GoFundMe it's just pages of these stories. The worst part is that a lot of them don't even end "GET VACCINATED" just "we need help with medical and funeral expenses."

Why? SHE got vaccinated, and now SHE is on the hook for the funerals and the rent. She did nothing wrong, except have to bury her stupid sons and find a new place to live.


It's Florida. She could just dump their corpses off a boat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: Gyrfalcon: nmrsnr: gatorhead: You know what really grinds my gears? These stories always end with.. A gofundme has been set up for xxx to assist with funeral expenses. No, I am not sending you money for a funeral. Or in this woman's case, 2 funerals. And now she will be tossed from her house due to lack of rent. And that's what really grinds my gears.

If you do a search for COVID on GoFundMe it's just pages of these stories. The worst part is that a lot of them don't even end "GET VACCINATED" just "we need help with medical and funeral expenses."

Why? SHE got vaccinated, and now SHE is on the hook for the funerals and the rent. She did nothing wrong, except have to bury her stupid sons and find a new place to live.

It's Florida. She could just dump their corpses off a boat.


Or leave the bodies next to/in any good sized pond. No boat needed, the gators will still find them
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"My boys, they were my life," she said. "That's all I lived for, for them."

So - question: Is your life really, entirely your own, to just throw away? No matter who or how many love and/or depend on you?
Maybe not. Maybe there is an aspect of social responsibility to taking reasonable care for oneself.
No man is an island, etc, etc.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Dinodork: Gyrfalcon: nmrsnr: gatorhead: You know what really grinds my gears? These stories always end with.. A gofundme has been set up for xxx to assist with funeral expenses. No, I am not sending you money for a funeral. Or in this woman's case, 2 funerals. And now she will be tossed from her house due to lack of rent. And that's what really grinds my gears.

If you do a search for COVID on GoFundMe it's just pages of these stories. The worst part is that a lot of them don't even end "GET VACCINATED" just "we need help with medical and funeral expenses."

Why? SHE got vaccinated, and now SHE is on the hook for the funerals and the rent. She did nothing wrong, except have to bury her stupid sons and find a new place to live.

It's Florida. She could just dump their corpses off a boat.

Or leave the bodies next to/in any good sized pond. No boat needed, the gators will still find them


Also a great option, gators gotta eat too. Notice I didn't mention where the boat was. It could be in her own damn driveway for all I care.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Covid is really doing a great job of disproving the fat acceptance and "healthy at every size" movement.

Such a shame that americans don't take the health concerns of obesity seriously.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Covid is really doing a great job of disproving the fat acceptance and "healthy at every size" movement.

Such a shame that americans don't take the health concerns of obesity seriously.


You think it's obesity killing these people and not their refusal to get a vaccine shot.

Interesting theory.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ And, people ask me why I don't go to swinger conventions in florida.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gubbo: Pretty much every one of these deaths is easily preventable.

By dropping 80 pounds?


How stupidly boring a take.

All this time, and people still pretending like there isn't a vaccine.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Covid is really doing a great job of disproving the fat acceptance and "healthy at every size" movement.

Such a shame that americans don't take the health concerns of obesity seriously.


The rate of overweight and obese people getting hospitalized is the same as the rate in the general population.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: As I said in the last one of these I saw: given the number of these "XYZ died because they didn't get vaccinated!  GET VACCINATED!" articles, I'm out of farks to give.  The vaccine has been readily available now for at least 4 months for the general population.  If you don't get the vaccine, don't be surprised if you die.  Because you're that farking stupid.

FAFO.

\still need a HA HA! tag


You forgot the "we setup a gofundme" followup which seems mandatory for these types of stories. I guess they think the pandemic and insurance are both hoaxes.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I think Aaron and Free would be just all choked up to see how many people cared about them,"

/FTFH
//get the shot, or people (me) will laugh at your misfortune
///I do feel bad for the mom though...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: thegreatmurgatroid: Covid is really doing a great job of disproving the fat acceptance and "healthy at every size" movement.

Such a shame that americans don't take the health concerns of obesity seriously.

The rate of overweight and obese people getting hospitalized is the same as the rate in the general population.


Some people feel the need to minimize covid still.

Not entirely sure why, I can only assume they want to run up a death count a little higher.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
<-------- Free Jaggi
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: thegreatmurgatroid: Covid is really doing a great job of disproving the fat acceptance and "healthy at every size" movement.

Such a shame that americans don't take the health concerns of obesity seriously.

The rate of overweight and obese people getting hospitalized is the same as the rate in the general population.


No.  The country is 70% overweight (30% overweight and 40% obese)

Obese people account for 70% of hospitalizations.  obese, not overweight.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gubbo: Pretty much every one of these deaths is easily preventable.

By dropping 80 pounds?

How stupidly boring a take.

All this time, and people still pretending like there isn't a vaccine.


Why stay in shape when there's a vaccine out there that'll allow you to keep stuffing your 40-year-old maw while playing video games in your mother's house?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 800x478]


/ And, people ask me why I don't go to swinger conventions in florida.


Free, as George Costanza:

George: These are the facts. I'm not getting the vax
Jerry: George, listen to your doctors. Listen to me.
George: Jerry, relax. I'm not getting the vax. Facts
Jerry: No vax? Relax?
George: Facts
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, Mrs. Jaggi, I can sympathize with your personal feeling of loss but that's all the care I can bring myself to have.  Your sons made their choices, and then had to live, and die, with those decisions.  They were provided with the tools, for free, to prevent this and chose this instead.

I'm not even going to say that maybe you can take solace that their deaths and your plight will help others to make the right choice, but seeing that your sons' deaths are merely part of the statistics of those people in the relative prime of life dying, their deaths really are in-vain.  They won't inspire anyone to do the right thing that has not already done so.  After all, they themselves could have paid attention to all of those prior examples of people contracting COVID-19 and dying even after the tools to combat the disease were made available to them.

May God have mercy on their souls, because I don't think they're going to find a lot of mercy anywhere else.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gubbo: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gubbo: Pretty much every one of these deaths is easily preventable.

By dropping 80 pounds?

How stupidly boring a take.

All this time, and people still pretending like there isn't a vaccine.

Why stay in shape when there's a vaccine out there that'll allow you to keep stuffing your 40-year-old maw while playing video games in your mother's house?


Really. That's your response.

Well, no need to engage with you any further
 
Wolf892
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I work in a seniors home... Nothing sadder than a old lady sitting alone in her wheelchair with no husband or children to talk to. They're so sad and lonely. Poor woman, her senior years are going to be hard.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: thegreatmurgatroid: Covid is really doing a great job of disproving the fat acceptance and "healthy at every size" movement.

Such a shame that americans don't take the health concerns of obesity seriously.

The rate of overweight and obese people getting hospitalized is the same as the rate in the general population.


Skewed by rail thin patients in their 80s and 90s, no doubt.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing in that article suggests they wouldn't get vaccinated to *own their mom*.
 
freakay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We are going to see this story played out over and over.

I feel bad for this later and every other idiot. But I really would like to see people like trump, desantis, and anyone else who said anything contrary about vaccines and masks to get sick and suffer the way that common people suffer. And I hate that these bastards have made me feel this way.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: SpaceyCat: As I said in the last one of these I saw: given the number of these "XYZ died because they didn't get vaccinated!  GET VACCINATED!" articles, I'm out of farks to give.  The vaccine has been readily available now for at least 4 months for the general population.  If you don't get the vaccine, don't be surprised if you die.  Because you're that farking stupid.

FAFO.

\still need a HA HA! tag

You forgot the "we setup a gofundme" followup which seems mandatory for these types of stories. I guess they think the pandemic and insurance are both hoaxes.


Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think parents are responsible for the debts of deceased adult children.
 
rga184
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: As I said in the last one of these I saw: given the number of these "XYZ died because they didn't get vaccinated!  GET VACCINATED!" articles, I'm out of farks to give.  The vaccine has been readily available now for at least 4 months for the general population.  If you don't get the vaccine, don't be surprised if you die.  Because you're that farking stupid.

FAFO.

\still need a HA HA! tag


This isn't about an anti-vaxxer.  It's about a vaxxed mom who couldn't convince her two sons to get the shot and now she has had the unfathomably terrible experience of burying all her kids.

That is beyond tragic.

Her son's should have taken the shot purely because mom had already lost one kid.
 
