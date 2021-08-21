 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Story about how culturally bankrupt and unprepared for the world Gen Z is completely glosses over why that might be   (nypost.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let me guess, they need need more religion.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Let me guess, they need need more religion.


Good guess. Never mind the poverty rate of children and their families, decline in school funding, or that children are being raised by their electronics due to absentee parents. How bad is it? Let the cable and internet go out for a day or more and watch what happens.

50% of the kids in our country are oops kids. Yet while America is making it harder to NOT have kids people cannot afford or be prepared for, they also do almost nothing to help raise them. Thanks Boomers and religious nutbars.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The internet is a mile wide and an inch deep so the people who grew in it are naive and jaded at the same time and think their opinions and attention are the most important thing in the world?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image 425x512]


We didn't give a f*ck... before it was cool. -_o
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image 425x512]


Fark that. I've spent decades fixing other people's computers, I demand the right to have other people do it for me at some point!

/And yes I'll just click 'okay' on any message box that pops up while web surfing
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days, sheesh.

/said every generation ever
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Kids these days, sheesh.

/said every generation ever


I thought Generation X just said, "Whatever."?
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image 425x512]


What in the chocolate-coated f*ck is "kombucha"?
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They have all the tools we ever dreamed of for sexting, finding hookups and just plain watching porn if that's what they're into, drugs are more available than ever, and yet they feel isolated and depressed. wtf.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Send them back to school where they need to worry about being beaten by the armed guard for having an illicit benedryl.  Nothing like having to live in fear as a seventh grader:
 
talkertopc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Kids these days, sheesh.

/said every generation ever


Coupled with "My parents just don't understand."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When he shows pictures of celebrities like Kendall Jenner or Miley Cyrus to his students on a screen, they immediately recognize them. But faced with photos of policymakers like Mike Pence or Nancy Pelosi, the children stare blankly.

Please. When the teacher was in high school a lot of his peers would have the same blank face. I know damn good and well a lot of my classmates had no idea who Tip O'Neill was, but damn sure could identify Sting.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you asked John Wayne Gacy about what's wrong with today's youth and what could be done to fix it, you'd manage to get a more accurate explanation than this certified fart huffer.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mommy let you use her iPad
You were barely two
And it did all the things
We designed it to do
Now look at you, oh

Welcome to the Internet - Bo Burnham (from "Inside" -- ALBUM OUT NOW)
Youtube k1BneeJTDcU
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: They have all the tools we ever dreamed of for sexting, finding hookups and just plain watching porn if that's what they're into, drugs are more available than ever, and yet they feel isolated and depressed. wtf.


I grew up right when the opioid spigot got turned on, that's just patently false.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image image 425x512]


Every generation has a final great temper tantrum.  For the mid-century Unreconstructed, it was Nixon.  For the "Great Generation", it was Reagan.  For the boomers, it was Trump.  I wonder what the final great tantrum of Gen X will look like.

Patton Oswalt jokes that it will be Janeane Garofalo
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The world is literally on fire, previous generations stripped the country of everything off value, and everyone is saying "But WHY are these kids so cynical and sullen?"
 
dkimball
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getting smarter in some ways  (2% vs 22%)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well maybe they will deal better with the coming environmental hellscape.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: aleister_greynight: Let me guess, they need need more religion.

Good guess. Never mind the poverty rate of children and their families, decline in school funding, or that children are being raised by their electronics due to absentee parents. How bad is it? Let the cable and internet go out for a day or more and watch what happens.

50% of the kids in our country are oops kids. Yet while America is making it harder to NOT have kids people cannot afford or be prepared for, they also do almost nothing to help raise them. Thanks Boomers and religious nutbars.


Lol. Legal ending of family? Nah. They have been lied to as all before them. Hey, at least that have a myriad of legal drugs to help them live their lives. Geez, how many commercials on broadcast tv "prime time" aren't drug commercials to fix all the problems of existence?

How many of them don't come with extra risk of infection?

Just kidding. Flush away and take all the drugs you are permitted to take kids. Besides, in 20 years you may be permitted to make them illegal and kick all the people that are a threat out of your paradise of shiat, decaying infrastructure, and equality.

/In purchasing I trust.
//In buying I pray.
///Ramen
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I want a newspaper that has its finger on the pulse of youth culture, I definitely go to the New York Post.
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image image 425x512]

Every generation has a final great temper tantrum.  For the mid-century Unreconstructed, it was Nixon.  For the "Great Generation", it was Reagan.  For the boomers, it was Trump.  I wonder what the final great tantrum of Gen X will look like.

Patton Oswalt jokes that it will be Janeane Garofalo


Meh, who cares?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It certainly couldn't be caused by the type of garbage political party endorsed by the New York Post.  No sir, it could never be that, it must be the fault of liberals.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A college religion professor notes that when he discusses Matthew from the Bible, many students think he's talking about Matthew Perry of "Friends." And Luke? His students assume it's the guy from "Beverly Hills 90210."

A college religion professor apparently thinks his students are in their 50s.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Idiot christian is wrong, must be a day ending in y.
 
Wobambo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Considering the direction the world is going, absolutely nothing can prepare them. This shiat is only going to get worse and worse. You think this is bad? I bet in 4-5 years time we have Christian crusaders crucifying people throughout the southwest.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I expect a lot better musicians, what with the huge amount of music theory and tutorials on YouTube.
 
