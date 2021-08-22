 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Most years: Car hits house. 2021: House hits car   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owner: It's not a mobile home! It's called manufactured housing!
Voiceover: It's a mobile home.

/They apparently migrate in herds.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trailers are spawning early this year
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My question is why the concern about the floating house hitting the floating car?  If your car is in the water, it's likely totaled.
 
covfefe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: My question is why the concern about the floating house hitting the floating car?  If your car is in the water, it's likely totaled.


It's called dry humor.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And that's the last any once saw of her or the dog
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's not a house, submitter.
 
ongbok
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And then the dog at the end
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a cliffhanger! I need to know if doggie gets in the water!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

covfefe: SpaceyCat: My question is why the concern about the floating house hitting the floating car?  If your car is in the water, it's likely totaled.

It's called dry humor.


Trying to cope with the reality that house, car, and personal property are gone, either destroyed or utterly ruined by water.  Everything outside of whatever they managed to grab before escaping their house.  And maybe whatever they have at their place of business.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aren't those things supposed to be strapped down to the ground?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Since nobody else has said it yet: Just think how much better that video would have been in landscape....
 
