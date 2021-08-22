 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   Nature is already reclaiming Trump's shoddy border fence   (gizmodo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the steel bars weren't painted either, so rust is gonna tear down whatever the flash floods don't.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now I'd like to see his name on it.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
John McCain smiles approvingly from his special circle of hell.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Something there is that doesn't love a wall.....
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm very, very said to see this. Truly I am.
Someone could have taken that steel and recycled it or repurposed it instead of letting it just rust.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump's border wall is trying as hard as it possibly can to become completely unhinged, just like its namesake.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was always about the grift.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a nice shade of rust though.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Now I'd like to see his name on it.


If you want to see his name on something here you go.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
