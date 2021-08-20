 Skip to content
(AutoBlog)   ProTip: when road testing the fix to your customer's 2021 Corvette, a 148 MPH street race isn't the best way to do it   (autoblog.com) divider line
18 Comments
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.


See this is how the right people treat the right people clearly you're not familiar
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
26 minutes ago  

 
Odd Bird
25 minutes ago  
Repeat from 2-3 weeks ago, I'm not digging up the thread #.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.


It wasn't for damage, it was to avoid a lawsuit altogether.
 
mavexe
18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.

It wasn't for damage, it was to avoid a lawsuit altogether.


I bet they resell it with a waiver.

I do wonder if this is a career killer for the mechanic?  I'm leaning towards no.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  
valet mode limits RPMs
 
TWX
18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.

It wasn't for damage, it was to avoid a lawsuit altogether.


Yep.  The dealership employee's actions could be prosecuted as a felony, which is already problematic, plus the documentation of the employee's driving leaves the dealership potentially liable for problems the vehicle develops later, even when it's out of warranty, especially if the customer never drove it that aggressively.

Plus if the dealer hadn't taken care of the customer, very likely other customers for these high-end models would avoid them.  Instead they earned some goodwill through being willing to take care of the customer.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
That's a pack of lies and you goddamn well know it, subby
 
GRCooper
15 minutes ago  
So, 147?
 
Liquid_Bacon
11 minutes ago  

mavexe: Russ1642: Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.

It wasn't for damage, it was to avoid a lawsuit altogether.

I bet they resell it with a waiver.

I do wonder if this is a career killer for the mechanic?  I'm leaning towards no.


GM will absolutely flag your warranty if you use the car to race.  Further repairs on that car will be out of pocket.
 
Jaesop
10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.


It wasn't a test drive.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
7 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: mavexe: Russ1642: Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.

It wasn't for damage, it was to avoid a lawsuit altogether.

I bet they resell it with a waiver.

I do wonder if this is a career killer for the mechanic?  I'm leaning towards no.

GM will absolutely flag your warranty if you use the car to race.  Further repairs on that car will be out of pocket.


If the car is unmodified, then it is being used as designed.
 
TWX
6 minutes ago  

mavexe: Russ1642: Marcus Aurelius: Replacing your car after a test drive?  Yeah, that's not something they do.  Smalls like a giant pile of BS to me, unless they broken something on the car.  148MPH is well within design specs.

It wasn't for damage, it was to avoid a lawsuit altogether.

I bet they resell it with a waiver.

I do wonder if this is a career killer for the mechanic?  I'm leaning towards no.


I doubt that any dealership will employ him ever again.  That doesn't mean that he'll have to change careers, but he won't be making money off of the new-car customers that can afford dealer rates.
 
Wesdog
4 minutes ago  
Should it have happened? No

Did it hurt the car in any way going 147mph? No

Fire the tech, give the customer some free "Official GM Corvette Accessories" from the parts guy, and move on. Maybe extend the warranty by 10k miles just to be nice about it. But if the car wasn't over revved and there was no damage then by every standard there is nothing the dealership owes the customer. His car wasn't damaged. It wasn't driven in any fashion that it was not expressly designed for. Therefor the customer was not harmed in any way, shape, form, or fashion.
 
allears [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

zepillin: valet mode limits RPMs


If you look at the video, he was doing over 140 in 5th (car has 8 forward gears) and the tach was showing almost 6K, near redline.
 
