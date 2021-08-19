 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   G'day mate, if you lost a wallaby, authorities would like to know why you're introducing them to Pennsylvania   (upi.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a wallaby seen hopping on the loose on multiple occasions has been safely captured, but its origins remain a mystery

Australia, perhaps?
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It probably went to....


franchiseinfo.caView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It needs an origin story.
As a young Wallaby it was wild and carefree and then came the hunters who killed its parents.
The wallaby was stricken with grief, it trained hard to become a martial arts master, now with a hood he fights for justice and the Australian Way as Super Wallaby!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw the biggest mouse I've ever seen today, swear to god.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's on roundabout, mates. Don't be a bunch of Shellies. Open a cold Fosters and toss a barbie on the fire.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well we could use a few Quokka to lighten the mood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They never met Pennsylvania and were interested. So I introduced them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wallaby vs Possum 2021

ULTIMATE NORTH AMERICAN MARSUPIAL CHALLENGE!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
/ csb

A lady in 84 PA owned a kangaroo and it was litter trained.  Supposedly scared the bejesus out of the lady I replaced (retired) at my job 17 years ago. Sadly I never got that audit to meet the roo.

/ csb
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

