 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Colorado Springs Gazette)   Police leave disabled Colorado woman with nearly $1,600 toll bill after using her stolen license plate   (gazette.com) divider line
39
    More: Strange, Police, Constable, Undercover, Debra Romero, Stephen Schulz, Longmont Police Department, stolen license plate, narcotics unit of the Longmont Police Department  
•       •       •

1458 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another police officer that engaged in theft and fraud that not only shouldn't be a police officer he should be facing felony charges.
As long as laws don't apply to police equally there is no equal justice.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
because the president of the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, who also headed the narcotics unit of the Longmont Police Department, used a stolen license plate that comes back as registered to her.


Abusive, murdering, stinking pigs, every last one of them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the f*cking pig who did it got a paid vacation and then put back on the goddamn job as if nothing happened.

All cops are bad.  Always and everywhere.  All police departments are enablers of their murdering, thieving, raping arsonistic behavior.  There are no "good ones", only the ones who occasionally do something nice, but who cover for their brothers in blue when they commit crimes.

F*ck 'em.  Every last one.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Another police officer that engaged in theft and fraud that not only shouldn't be a police officer he should be facing felony charges.
As long as laws don't apply to police equally there is no equal justice.


This.  Possession of stolen property and theft of services since she can't register her new car and use it. Plus dereliction of duty since she reported it stolen and they didn't process it as they were supposed to.

No policy against this my ass.  It's illegal to use the wrong sets of plates on a car.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: because the president of the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, who also headed the narcotics unit of the Longmont Police Department, used a stolen license plate that comes back as registered to her.


Abusive, murdering, stinking pigs, every last one of them.


And there apparently is no code of conduct or ethics or bylaws for the FOP because if there was this ought to result in his removal from office.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Duran said that when a police officer contacted him about finding the plate in an abandoned vehicle, he told the officer that he had sold the car, and that the plate needed to be destroyed."

DO. NOT. TRUST. police to do ANYTHING for you. Go down there, pick up the plate and do whatever needs to be done.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until her brother, Rick, finds out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the use of evidence room license plates on undercover take-home vehicles

... is likely illegal.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another officer had accused Schulz of using an epithet used against homosexuals to describe the way the officer looked for wearing a mask to protect himself from the COVID-19 virus, records show.

I wonder which presidential candidate he backed in 2020.

/no i dont
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But, hey, at least you guys have your freedoms, unlike us poor socialist oppressed guys in Canada, right?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It is amazing how police union heads tend to be the most corrupt of all the pigs. You'd think the "majority of good cops" would stop electing dishonest assholes to represent them.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: the use of evidence room license plates on undercover take-home vehicles

... is likely illegal.


...and perhaps highly dangerous for the original owner, assuming people have means to find out whose plates are following them, such as bribing a corrupt officer to run the plate.
 
culebra
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder what else that farking pig takes from evidence in a way that "skirts" regulations.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the guy have been pulled over when the plates didn't match the car?

...oh. I see.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I look forward to the reasoned explanation from the fark bootlickers as to why it's okay that this shiatstain isn't in jail.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

culebra: I wonder what else that farking pig takes from evidence in a way that "skirts" regulations.


No kidding. They need to investigate themselves so they can find no wrongdoing.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sgt. Schulz?  He knows nothingk. Nothingk!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 225x225]


This!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Easy fix: transfer the car to her husband and register it to him.

She shouldn't have to do that, but it's probably the easiest way.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

culebra: I wonder what else that farking pig takes from evidence in a way that "skirts" regulations.


You mean like seized money and drugs that mysteriously disappear from the evidence locker?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
studio.cults3d.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She's 🔥
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sgt Schulz made $130k last year.  He can afford to pay it himself.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Note to self:  Find headless license plate screws.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dark brew: Sgt Schulz made $130k last year.  He can afford to pay it himself.


He literally should be paying for it. He took the stolen plate. He knew it was stolen. He deliberately, fraudulently put it on a car. He incurred those fines. He himself, because he willfully broke the law.

How is this in any way a complicated case?

Abolish the police.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dark brew: Sgt Schulz made $130k last year.  He can afford to pay it himself.


Which is what should have happened anyway. At best, he's defrauded the toll company out of $930.00, on top of being an antimasker and homophobe.

CSB: There was a cop in the store with me with no mask, even though that was illegal. She was coughing all over the place. I just left.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like the narcotics unit was more likely running a drug ring and arresting the competition
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While the police using the plate is strange, the real issue is with the DMV who don't update their records and the tollway for charging tolls to cars whose plates don't match the registered vehicle.  The police aren't going to solve this problem.  You have to take it up with the tollway.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: dark brew: Sgt Schulz made $130k last year.  He can afford to pay it himself.

He literally should be paying for it. He took the stolen plate. He knew it was stolen. He deliberately, fraudulently put it on a car. He incurred those fines. He himself, because he willfully broke the law.

How is this in any way a complicated case?

Abolish the police.


I was wrong.  He made 140k last year

Fark user imageView Full Size


Though it wouldn't matter if he only made 40k.  He is responsible for the charges, farking pay them.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: While the police using the plate is strange, the real issue is with the DMV who don't update their records and the tollway for charging tolls to cars whose plates don't match the registered vehicle.  The police aren't going to solve this problem.  You have to take it up with the tollway.


Really, you don't think there's a real issue with the police stealing someone's license plate and joyriding around with it?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Easy fix: transfer the car to her husband and register it to him.

She shouldn't have to do that, but it's probably the easiest way.


She might lose her (I'm assuming that she has them) disabled tags then.  And it sounds like she really needs them while out and about.

/This asshole cop needs a few years in prison (I'd think over $1k in fraudulent charges would be felony level for anyone else) and police powers stripped for life
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Jeebus Saves: While the police using the plate is strange, the real issue is with the DMV who don't update their records and the tollway for charging tolls to cars whose plates don't match the registered vehicle.  The police aren't going to solve this problem.  You have to take it up with the tollway.

Really, you don't think there's a real issue with the police stealing someone's license plate and joyriding around with it?


Not as big of a deal as an agency issuing fines to someone because they cant be bothered to update their system.  And seriously, they didn't steal anything and they weren't joyriding.  Give the hyperbole a rest.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: She might lose her (I'm assuming that she has them) disabled tags then


File for and get the hang tag that goes on the rearview. That's what my mother has so she can use it in any vehicle that is giving her a ride.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love that the toll authority doesn't do anything about tolls on plates/cars reported stolen.

FARK YOU, PAY ME!

Praise the Lord that my state wiped out the ability of license or registration being suspended for toll violations!
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: the use of evidence room license plates on undercover take-home vehicles

... is likely illegal.


But when the president (of the FOP) does it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It is amazing how police union heads tend to be the most corrupt of all the pigs. You'd think the "majority of good cops" would stop electing dishonest assholes to represent them.


In a culture where corruption rots like a fish from the head down and shiat rises to the top it is not surprising.  Anyone with a moral compass realizes they are in the wrong line of work after a year or two and quit or become corrupted themselves.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: While the police using the plate is strange, the real issue is with the DMV who don't update their records and the tollway for charging tolls to cars whose plates don't match the registered vehicle.  The police aren't going to solve this problem.  You have to take it up with the tollway.


Yeah, is this something that's wrong with Colorado?  I had a license plate stolen, visited the Michigan Secretary of State office with the old registration, and I paid $5 for a replacement.  The old number was tagged.  I'm outraged at the conversion of evidence to misuse, but I'm not crying about a car own too careless to drive with a valid plate.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.