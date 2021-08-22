 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Hurricane Henri is not cooperating with subby's desire to submit a Hurricane Ennui pun. Stay safe, New Englanders   (nbcnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, New York City, New York, Long Island, full effect of the storm, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Tropical storm warnings  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If only it were June....
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The wind speeds look pretty pathetic ATM. At this rate it might make for some mildly good surfing at Hammonasset.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henri 2, Paw de Deux
Youtube Q34z5dCmC4M


RIP Henri.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Subby tired of waiting and asking the hurricane to get ennui it?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The storm whimpered out in RI, except for the storm surge along the coast.  Especially with it being a full moon, too.  No idea what the western side of the storm looks like.

A little bit of wind, a little bit of rain, and spotty power outages.  Feel bad for the car that got squished by a falling tree branch though.  Looked fairly new.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: No idea what the western side of the storm looks like.


Lots and lots of rain.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boston got some rain and winds this morning but we went out for lunch and ran around town.

Meh
 
ciarraic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
idk subby.  Hasn't Hurricane Henri become a hurricane of ennui?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just another rainy day in my neck of CT.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did it head back to the ocean and pick up some strength? In New York, we had some heavy rain but nothing too dramatic.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tropical Storm Henri made landfall at 12:15 p.m. Sunday near Westerly, Rhode Island, the National Hurricane Center said,

Why is there even a NATIONAL hurricane center? Every local news channel has its own version of "StormCenter7 Doppler Radar", and there are perfectly good for-profit weather services like The Weather Channel and Accuweather.

Big Government needs to get out of things the private sector is already doing, and doing better. But then they couldn't push their global warming and covid agenda.

/heard today on local talk radio
//I larfed
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm in Albany. We're getting a gentle soaking.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What Henri's depiction of Henri might have looked like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Did it head back to the ocean and pick up some strength? In New York, we had some heavy rain but nothing too dramatic.


Headed north into RI, then did a western jog to see Hartford.

It's like it saw RI and then NOPED right out.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My clothes from last night's pre-hurricane beer run are still soaked 24 hours later. Today seemed much calmer.
 
eKonk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nevermind New England, is Alabama ok??!?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sophus_tree: Boston got some rain and winds this morning but we went out for lunch and ran around town.

Meh


One of the toughest blizzards I've ever experienced was in Boston and it was a great night to hit the bars. Respect.
 
eKonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At one point this morning the predicted track was targeting my house in CT directly. That changed with the next forecast update and everything kind of fizzled. Bit of wind, bit of rain, power out for a few hours (restore now, though my neighbor hasn't caught on - I can hear their generator still running). Overall? Yawn.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only major good thing is that trash pick up is delayed by a day, so I didn't have to move my trash barrels to the curb in the windy drizzle.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We got dumped on, and are continuing to be dumped on in jersey\just outside the city.

I have my water activated barriers i got from costco a few months ago on a deal ready to go. I'm excited to bust them out and point at the wife and say, "SEE I TOLD YOU SO. YOU JUST THOUGHT I GOT THEM BECAUSE THEY LOOKED NEAT".

Alas, the water is still too low so i'll countinue to play that fantasy out in my mind, but being prepared is worth something, right?

Anyway, the rain has been no joke here. I think we are up to 5" (insert joke) . Wind is next no nothing all day though. Big concern is ground saturation so now a 20mph breeze folds something over which would be otherwise fine.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sophus_tree: Boston got some rain and winds this morning but we went out for lunch and ran around town.

Meh


I went out for a short bit in the morning and saw a constant stream of joggers at the peak of the heavy rain.
 
lymond01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nantucket had some 4 AM rain and high breezes.  We were on the edge of it so didn't expect much else.  Saw some kite surfers at Cisco beach which was cool.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
woke up here north of nyc expecting it to be windy and power to go out at some point during the day

i opened one eye and the leaves outside my window weren't even moving.  hasn't gotten to more than a gentle puff of wind all day.  not that i'm complaining, i have several black walnut trees that lose branches at the best of times and they are loaded with huge nuts now that i was expecting to have to do a lot of clean up.  just have to watch twisting an ankle on every step though

lotta rain though, probably will end up around 4 inches.  bergen county looks like it's been in super heavy rain all day
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: are loaded with huge nuts


Fark Squirrel unavailable for comment...
 
zjoik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Is Subby tired of waiting and asking the hurricane to get ennui it?


Subby's efforts, much like the wind in NYC, ended up rather flaccid
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Southern Maine got not a lot so far.  The trees swayed back and forth.
Though there was a strong downpour around lunch time but that was it
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: Just another rainy day in my neck of CT.


Same. At one point the sun almost poked through. Much like the last time I had sex, got a little wet but was overall underwhelmed.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.