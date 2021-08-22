 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Cop sentenced to prison for assisting suicidal man   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Police, English-language films, Constable, Verdict, Human, former Alabama police officer, Darby shot Parker, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 2:39 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Darby and others pleaded for leniency, saying there was no evil intent when he pulled the trigger."

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've been life.  Also, should not have been on the city's payroll for two farking months after he was convicted.

/Baby steps.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same guy as yesterday or someone new?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, you have never seen Sledge Hammer?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good start.  But it's just a start.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why are you going to ruin a Good Cop's career just because he defended himself?
/s
 
Peki
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a slow process but glad to see cops being held accountable. More of this please, and maybe cops will start giving a shiat over making Swiss cheese of Black men.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You give people what they want, and they still complain."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kind of hard to envision this in real time but I'm guessing you had the troubled guy surrounded by cops when one of the cops thought to himself, "shiat, we'll be here all damn day let's get this over with?"
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's so nice to see the police are starting, starting mind you, to be held accountable for killing black people.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: Why are you going to ruin a Good Cop's career just because he defended himself?
/s


Hey look, it's John c micGinley pretending to be his character on Brooklyn 99!
/Why no Brooklyn 99 discussion?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1...
2...
3...
4...
5...
6...
7...
8...
9...
10...
11 ... BANG!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kudayta: Should've been life.  Also, should not have been on the city's payroll for two farking months after he was convicted.

/Baby steps.


Those work ok if you have ~75 or ~80 yrs at your disposal. This is not one of those times.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kudayta: Should've been life.  Also, should not have been on the city's payroll for two farking months after he was convicted.

/Baby steps.


Two months after conviction is warp speed for firing a cop. There's a Baltimore cop who was still employed 2 1/2 years after being caught planting evidence, and who ended up resigning instead of being fired.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kudayta: Should've been life.  Also, should not have been on the city's payroll for two farking months after he was convicted.

/Baby steps.


As someone who spent years in government payroll...I agree. The termination should have been effective on the date of conviction. This was the policy in every agency I worked in.

But, the politicians...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Kind of hard to envision this in real time but I'm guessing you had the troubled guy surrounded by cops when one of the cops thought to himself, "shiat, we'll be here all damn day let's get this over with?"


The ranking officer on the scene testified she was actively de-escalating when officer McPig here went all Punishy, berated her for not pointing her gun at the victim. Then he decided to go out to his cruiser, fetch his shotgun, return to the house to then, literally, blow the guys face off.
The piece of shiat went out of his way to be an insubordinate, murdering asshole.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh f*ck you for using the old, "I'm a Christian!" defense. Like that means shiat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: edmo: Kind of hard to envision this in real time but I'm guessing you had the troubled guy surrounded by cops when one of the cops thought to himself, "shiat, we'll be here all damn day let's get this over with?"

The ranking officer on the scene testified she was actively de-escalating when officer McPig here went all Punishy, berated her for not pointing her gun at the victim. Then he decided to go out to his cruiser, fetch his shotgun, return to the house to then, literally, blow the guys face off.
The piece of shiat went out of his way to be an insubordinate, murdering asshole.


Huh. So that's why he was convicted?
I came in here guessing that there was video evidence.
Glad I got to your comment.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Considering all the Huntsville cops that attack our friends for providing water, first aid and milk for tear gas exposure during the BLM protests last year. I'm glad there's finally a little justice. I bet he was among the police line then. They did not show their better human nature that day.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.