(Axios)   Extreme precipitation event in Tennessee kills 10   (axios.com) divider line
54
    More: Sad, Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Henri, Heavy flooding, tropical storm, Long Island, outer edges of the storm, slight weakening, Heavy rainfall  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly not enough prayer, angering Jebus.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
17 inches?  Clearly a dude took this measurement.  It was probably more like 3.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that as participation. Very confused at first...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of bad news from Tennessee in the past few weeks. Did y'all finally push OldTestament!God over the edge?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Lots of bad news from Tennessee in the past few weeks. Did y'all finally push OldTestament!God over the edge?


If there's anywhere in the US that's been forsaken, it's Tennessee...
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten, I see.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Clearly not enough prayer, angering Jebus.


god's pretty angry these days, I think.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twin babies swept away.
This is very sad.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: 17 inches?  Clearly a dude took this measurement.  It was probably more like 3.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: 17 inches?  Clearly a dude took this measurement.  It was probably more like 3.



Might've been lowballing it, depending on where.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can we really say it was the floods that killed them, or their pre-existing conditions?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we're experiencing quite a few unique weather events. I can't imagine what's causing it though.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: dildo tontine: 17 inches?  Clearly a dude took this measurement.  It was probably more like 3.


Might've been lowballing it, depending on where.
[Fark user image 850x692]


All joking aside I can't even conceive of that much rain in 24 hours.  If we get one inch of rain where I live it is a big deal.  All that water has to go somewhere.  Let's hope there are no more fatalities from this.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess instead of praying harder maybe they should have conserved and tried to reverse climate change. Oh well. At least they stuck it to the libs by not dying of covid.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the last train to Clarksville. I'll be waiting at the sta... Oh, shiat! Run!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I feel like we're experiencing quite a few unique weather events. I can't imagine what's causing it though.


Ask the people in Tennessee, and they'll probably blame the gays.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home of Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I feel like we're experiencing quite a few unique weather events. I can't imagine what's causing it though.


Liberal conspiracy. The flooding of a hoax
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?


Those are some expensive deck chairs...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I feel like we're experiencing quite a few unique weather events. I can't imagine what's causing it though.


Amazing how 100 year old records continue to be broken pretty much every year, year after year. Oh well, God's will I guess.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, we had 13 inches in a couple of hours and it turned the peninsula I lived on into an island.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkLancelot: Heck, we had 13 inches in a couple of hours and it turned the peninsula I lived on into an island.


That's what she said after my 13 inch peninsula turned her into an island.

Or something like that.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?


Will be flooding here too with all this rain though.  

We can have more than one area with bad weather. Big country.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I read that as participation. Very confused at first...


So did I. Figured extreme participation event meant orgy.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Browsing #TNwx ....

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


cms.accuweather.comView Full Size


cms.accuweather.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

medius: Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?

Will be flooding here too with all this rain though.  

We can have more than one area with bad weather. Big country.


The American public can take only one weather story at once.   And the Weather Channel tells me that Henri is all that matters.
 
gar1013
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warthog: medius: Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?

Will be flooding here too with all this rain though.  

We can have more than one area with bad weather. Big country.

The American public can take only one weather story at once.   And the Weather Channel tells me that Henri is all that matters.


Well, given the reaction here, it's clear that many farkers are bordering on gloating that it's happening in TN.

Change the demographics and geography of the people impacted, and maybe they'll actually pretend to have empathy.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
yikes up to 16 now

Airplane- Flight 209 now arriving Gate 8
Youtube o1fAA378ePY
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Browsing #TNwx ....

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 735x608]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x566]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 589x708]



Fark user imageView Full Size

that one is just... wtf??
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The weather is now "events". Gag.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Warthog: medius: Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?

Will be flooding here too with all this rain though.  

We can have more than one area with bad weather. Big country.

The American public can take only one weather story at once.   And the Weather Channel tells me that Henri is all that matters.

Well, given the reaction here, it's clear that many farkers are bordering on gloating that it's happening in TN.

Change the demographics and geography of the people impacted, and maybe they'll actually pretend to have empathy.


I feel bad that this happened to people in Tennessee.   I'd feel worse if the state government they keep re-electing weren't so reprehensible.
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Browsing #TNwx ....

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 735x608]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x566]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 589x708]


2nd from the bottom one car filled with gravel and rocks.
That is a total trip.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: Well, given the reaction here, it's clear that many farkers are bordering on gloating that it's happening in TN.
Change the demographics and geography of the people impacted, and maybe they'll actually pretend to have empathy.


Calm down. We're all going to get all the disasters we want. There's no need to be jealous.
And I have no farking sympathy for anyone if they live in the US. It's about goddamn time we paid up. How many two-ton pickups washed away in the mess? BET YOU DIDN'T SEE THAT ONE COMING WHILE YOU RAN YOUR LIFE LIKE YOU HAVE A TINY DICK.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

god must like all the photochop sliders set to 11

Tennessee's connection to possible Noah's Ark discovery has nothing to do with this does it?


/my own backyard is being smited with fire, drought, and a plague of ants
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A real rain has finally come to wash the streets clean in Memphis?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sharbear: The weather is now "events". Gag.


These are called "extreme events" by meterologists, meaning outside the former norm we would expect from weather patterns historically.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: [Fark user image image 748x580]
god must like all the photochop sliders set to 11

Tennessee's connection to possible Noah's Ark discovery has nothing to do with this does it?


/my own backyard is being smited with fire, drought, and a plague of ants


All those pharoahs out there will continue to harden their hearts until their own home is impacted.

And even then...
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I read that as participation. Very confused at first...


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Browsing #TNwx ....

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 735x608]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x566]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 589x708]


that's my old 911 service. Oh my god.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: Warthog: medius: Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?

Will be flooding here too with all this rain though.  

We can have more than one area with bad weather. Big country.

The American public can take only one weather story at once.   And the Weather Channel tells me that Henri is all that matters.

Well, given the reaction here, it's clear that many farkers are bordering on gloating that it's happening in TN.

Change the demographics and geography of the people impacted, and maybe they'll actually pretend to have empathy.


They should stop electing climate change skeptics.

This is the finding out phase.

https://cleanenergy.org/blog/2018-can​d​idates-marsha-blackburn/
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: dildo tontine: 17 inches?  Clearly a dude took this measurement.  It was probably more like 3.


Might've been lowballing it, depending on where.
[Fark user image 850x692]


They had to add new colors to their representational chart software for this. [Seriously]
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jaicu: Insult Comic Bishounen: dildo tontine: 17 inches?  Clearly a dude took this measurement.  It was probably more like 3.


Might've been lowballing it, depending on where.
[Fark user image 850x692]

They had to add new colors to their representational chart software for this. [Seriously]


The scale tops out at 14 inches, as is.  Not sure where they go after cyan.  Maybe gray to black to get the scale to 20 inches?
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: make me some tea: Browsing #TNwx ....

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 735x608]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x566]

[cms.accuweather.com image 850x637]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 589x708]


[Fark user image 850x637]
that one is just... wtf??


See the asphalt piled up on the far side of the car?

Likely you're looking at a road surface, a road substrate or creekbed substrate, and car that as a group were washed downhill until the terrain let the speed of the water slow to cause the heavy materials to settle.  It wouldn't surprise me if the road surface was somehow carried away at the same time as the floating car, then as the torrent increased the lower substrates were scoured and carried.  Asphalt and car settled out first then the remaining material was deposited.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I worked 911 in Waverly for a year. On a good day it was hard to get to some of the areas in that county Because of the dicey roads and bad infrastructure. Even when we had small storms we would have flooding in areas that would make them in accessible. And we used a lot of four wheelers.

I'm not surprised this happened, but I am blown away by the magnitude of it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: sharbear: The weather is now "events". Gag.

These are called "extreme events" by meterologists, meaning outside the former norm we would expect from weather patterns historically.


"Cop Talk" creeps into the sciences.  "Extreme precipitation events" used to be "heavy rains (or snows)"
 
inner ted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sharbear: The weather is now "events". Gag.


nothing to see here
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: Warthog: medius: Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?

Will be flooding here too with all this rain though.  

We can have more than one area with bad weather. Big country.

The American public can take only one weather story at once.   And the Weather Channel tells me that Henri is all that matters.

Well, given the reaction here, it's clear that many farkers are bordering on gloating that it's happening in TN.

Change the demographics and geography of the people impacted, and maybe they'll actually pretend to have empathy.


Maybe because many parts of the country aren't choosing to elect climate-change deniers.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Warthog: medius: Warthog: Why are we giving this any attention?  Don't you know that Hurricane Henri is knocking over deck chairs in Connecticut?

Will be flooding here too with all this rain though.  

We can have more than one area with bad weather. Big country.

The American public can take only one weather story at once.   And the Weather Channel tells me that Henri is all that matters.

Well, given the reaction here, it's clear that many farkers are bordering on gloating that it's happening in TN.

Change the demographics and geography of the people impacted, and maybe they'll actually pretend to have empathy.


a house divided 

this polarization cannot stand, man
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Maybe because many parts of the country aren't choosing to elect climate-change deniers.


It's either deniers or do nothing handwringers no matter where you are. Not sure there's much difference in the outcome either way.
 
