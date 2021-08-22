 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   The "drunk driving" of elephants is frequent enough for Sri Lanka to make it illegal   (rte.ie) divider line
    Strange, Elephant, Sri Lanka, new animal protection law, captive elephants, Buddhism, Crime, Human rights, Animal rights  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught my friend riding an elephant when he was drunk one time.
I miss those college days.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cars must be huge.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbo Pink Elephants on Parade HD
Youtube jcZUPDMXzJ8


/yes I know I was beaten to the punch
//but he only posted a gif, while I posted the whole video
///five
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't read the article, but the problem makes sense to me. I can't imagine driving an elephant sober.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does it take to get an elephant drunk?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong that I want that on my record?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with third world countries and abusing animals or the environment?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so irresponsible. Why were they getting the elephants drunk?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: How much does it take to get an elephant drunk?


I'm pretty sure that we've had several drunk elephant stories but you ask a good question because I think it depends on how their bodies process alcohol. We need a zoo vet maybe.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a sentient creature self-correct despite their drunk rider..?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: What is it with third world countries and abusing animals or the environment?


Careful there with hucking stones from such a prominently glass house.  You might come off sounding ignorant.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: What is it with third world countries and abusing animals or the environment?


Sadly, that statement probably doesn't need to be qualified with "Third World"....

//see also: barnum and bailey, seaworld, ...
 
bisi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Olthoi: What is it with third world countries and abusing animals or the environment?


thatsbait.jpg
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: That is so irresponsible. Why were they getting the elephants drunk?


Are you going to try to stop an elephant who wants to drink?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Olthoi: What is it with third world countries and abusing animals or the environment?


LOLWhat?
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

media.mercola.comView Full Size

epa.govView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An elephant who doesn't drink is a rino. Maga
 
Jeff5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

morg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: How much does it take to get an elephant drunk?

I'm pretty sure that we've had several drunk elephant stories but you ask a good question because I think it depends on how their bodies process alcohol. We need a zoo vet maybe.


Poorly, because fruit makes up only a small part of their diet and they don't have the ADH7 gene humans and fruit bats and other fruit-eating critters have that lets us metabolize ethanol quickly.

The old hunting books going back to the second half of the 19th century contain too many references by serious observers of elephants getting drunk from eating over-ripe fruit, particularly marula, for it to be all myth.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 350x350]


This stuff is a much better sipper than bailey's.
 
Creidim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Wouldn't a sentient creature self-correct despite their drunk rider..?


Yeah, if you discount the lifetime of discipline, pain and negative conditioning they've had.

There is a point where primal self preservation will take hold, and they will do whatever they want, but otherwise it's the guy driving responsible.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I certainly hope they will pass a law that applies this to humans as well. A four-hour workday and a 2 1/2 hour bath seems all right to me.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeff5: morg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: How much does it take to get an elephant drunk?

I'm pretty sure that we've had several drunk elephant stories but you ask a good question because I think it depends on how their bodies process alcohol. We need a zoo vet maybe.

Poorly, because fruit makes up only a small part of their diet and they don't have the ADH7 gene humans and fruit bats and other fruit-eating critters have that lets us metabolize ethanol quickly.

The old hunting books going back to the second half of the 19th century contain too many references by serious observers of elephants getting drunk from eating over-ripe fruit, particularly marula, for it to be all myth.


Some documentary on PBS actually showed elephants and other animals becoming intoxicated as they ate the last of the late-season fruit that had fallen and started decaying.  It was weird to see an elephant dragging itself by its front legs when its back legs were splayed sideways.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Olthoi: What is it with third world countries and abusing animals or the environment?


WE KNOW THE USA IS A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY. STOP RUBBING IT IN.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How do they know the elephants aren't just assholes that like to crash into shiat?
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: I haven't read the article, but the problem makes sense to me. I can't imagine driving an elephant sober.


The majority of the law changes that the Sri Lankan government have passed appear to be designed to curtail the abuse of elephants, with this rule on drunken riding being a very, very small part.  Among the laws are mandates to register animal DNA for what basically amounts to licensing, testing of animal DNA to confirm lineages and that people aren't capturing wild animal into domestication, limits on the working hours of elephants used for labor tasks, limits on the number of passengers (ie tourists) that a given elephant may carry at a time, and prohibitions on many kinds of treatment and usage of juvenile elephants.

Regarding the juveniles the laws prohibit exhibiting them and prohibit separating them from their mothers.  It sounds like this a backhanded way of stopping the capture of wild baby or juvenile elephants, since any young elephant exhibited or found without its mother is subject to being confiscated by the government.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But I've never seen an elephant fly.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeff5: The old hunting books going back to the second half of the 19th century contain too many references by serious observers of elephants getting drunk from eating over-ripe fruit, particularly marula, for it to be all myth.


Ozzy Man Reviews: Drunk Animals
Youtube DfZ70LGKa4U
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How do they know the elephants aren't just assholes that like to crash into shiat?


Because we've all seen Hatari! and know better.

Plus Elsa Martinelli:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


and Michele Girardon:

iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
Creidim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How do they know the elephants aren't just assholes that like to crash into shiat?


If I bothered to learn how to do strikeout I'd correct it for you, but I think you misspelled Teslas
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: Is it wrong that I want that on my record?


is the "in vehicle breathalyzer" where you blow into the elephant's trunk?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 350x350]


how doi they fit the entire continent in?
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: But I've never seen an elephant fly.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/glad it went better than the humvee exercise did
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeff5: morg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: How much does it take to get an elephant drunk?

I'm pretty sure that we've had several drunk elephant stories but you ask a good question because I think it depends on how their bodies process alcohol. We need a zoo vet maybe.

Poorly, because fruit makes up only a small part of their diet and they don't have the ADH7 gene humans and fruit bats and other fruit-eating critters have that lets us metabolize ethanol quickly.

The old hunting books going back to the second half of the 19th century contain too many references by serious observers of elephants getting drunk from eating over-ripe fruit, particularly marula, for it to be all myth.


a somewhat (accidentally and not dangerously) inebriated elephant would be kinda fun to watch

from about 500 ft away
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: morg: Is it wrong that I want that on my record?

is the "in vehicle breathalyzer" where you blow into the elephant's trunk?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The new law will require all owners to ensure that animals under their care have new photo identity cards with a DNA stamp."

But do they have to be vaccinated?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
claystrider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: I caught my friend riding an elephant when he was drunk one time.
I miss those college days.


And to think, I was embarrassed that time I got caught on that moped
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: "The new law will require all owners to ensure that animals under their care have new photo identity cards with a DNA stamp."

But do they have to be vaccinated?


And will there be an emissions check?
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: "The new law will require all owners to ensure that animals under their care have new photo identity cards with a DNA stamp."

But do they have to be vaccinated?


No, they want to ensure that the elephant is of a long-domesticated lineage instead of being a captured wild animal.

I doubt that the photo identity card will look like this though:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: Spice Must Flow: But I've never seen an elephant fly.

[Fark user image 500x376]


/glad it went better than the humvee exercise did


That's not flying, that's falling with style.
 
