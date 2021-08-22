 Skip to content
 
(Dutch News)   Dutch cop on holiday in Spain nabs suspect in stabbing incident back home. Criminal now expects a Spanish extradition   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one expects a Spanish Extradition!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: No one expects a Spanish Extradition!


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All I was told as to come in 'ere and say there's trouble at cafe...
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I approve.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jan Mclain at it again
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the long rudder of the Dutch justice system
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh.  At first I was wondering if the officer suspected where the perpetrator had gone to but wasn't being listened to so chose to use vacation time to make it happen, but it really does appear to be coincidental.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: All I was told as to come in 'ere and say there's trouble at cafe...


Hey!

:(
 
noitsnot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn. Sounds like he fingered the fugitive.
 
Markus5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll come in again.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like the chief weapon in this case *was* surprise.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You might call it a busman's holiday: a Dutch police officer on holiday in Spain has spotted and nabbed a criminal suspect from Haarlem"


Cops were probably just suspecting the guy because he's from Haarlem.
 
Creidim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well duh, if he goes dutch his deductible is %50, makes more sense to take advantage of the Schengen discount.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not impressed
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Huh.  At first I was wondering if the officer suspected where the perpetrator had gone to but wasn't being listened to so chose to use vacation time to make it happen, but it really does appear to be coincidental.


He still might make a friend at the DDOJSIOC along the way
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He can only be tried in one place, otherwise it's a Double Dutch.
 
