(Guardian)   Peronist capybaras cutely leading the revolution against the wealthy landowners of Argentina
posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 11:05 AM



Tax Boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read they put their best man on the job
th.bing.com
 
Mukster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dom Perignon and Caipirinhas are the drinks of wealthy Argentina landowners.

Fark user image
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What kind of horrible people wouldn't want capybaras?  They are the friendliest and most chill of all animals.
static.boredpanda.com
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Send More Chuck Berry: [Fark user image 412x300]


Came for Speak.

/Back to my macaroni duck.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now I want to feast on asada and malbec wine, spend the afternoon sleeping it off and then do it again later for dinner.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cefm: What kind of horrible people wouldn't want capybaras?  They are the friendliest and most chill of all animals.
[static.boredpanda.com image 850x446]


And anacondas and jaguars find them delectable.

Sounds like that neighborhood needs some of both.
 
Creidim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cefm: What kind of horrible people wouldn't want capybaras?  They are the friendliest and most chill of all animals.
[static.boredpanda.com image 850x446]


The words 'gated community' give away what kind of horrible people it is, don't even need to read the article.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.com
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't cry for me, Argentina!
Fark user image
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cefm: What kind of horrible people wouldn't want capybaras?  They are the friendliest and most chill of all animals.
[static.boredpanda.com image 850x446]


watch the brief video in tfa: a wild animal who instantly grasps the concept of drinking from a straw is indeed most chill :)
 
theflatline
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was in the Amazon they would walk up to you bump into your leg and wander off.  They were pretty chill.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
sotua
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Now I want to feast on asada and malbec wine, spend the afternoon sleeping it off and then do it again later for dinner.


Doing it wrong. The argentinean style would be to start eating and drinking for lunch... then keep doing it for the whole day. There's no dinner that day :-D

/Going to check if I can talk argentinean friends into making asado today
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Capybaras give the best side-eye ever.  Probably very useful when dealing with the rich.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creidim: cefm: What kind of horrible people wouldn't want capybaras?  They are the friendliest and most chill of all animals.
[static.boredpanda.com image 850x446]

The words 'gated community' give away what kind of horrible people it is, don't even need to read the article.


I'm not sure about Argentina, but in a large part of Central and South America it just means that you don't like having home invaders slaughter your family at 3 am.

I worked with a guy who's family moved to Colombia to have a flower farm. He had armed guards escort him to school.

The worst is probably South Africa, where even average houses are surrounded by razor wire and there are multiple anti home invaders gates, starting on the outside and the. The last ones are at the bedroom doors. The hope is that it gives time for the armed response team from your house alarm company to get there before you are dismembered.

These are as common in ZA as an ADT type sign in the US. 
Fark user image
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Salt-cured capybara is consumed during Lent in Latin America, where the popularity of the dish prompted the Vatican to declare that capybara isn't meat but fish, because capybaras spends most of their time in the water. Once salted, the meat tastes like a combination of pork and fish.
 
