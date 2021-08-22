 Skip to content
(NBC News)   And in other news, there are still schools out there who have nurses on staff
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids are doing great with the masks. They wear them correctly without an issue, and for the most part, don't fiddle with them. They understand that this is what we need to do to keep everyone safe.

The parents, OTOH, are whiny little biatches about their poor little snowflakes having to wear a cloth mask. I guess they would prefer this mask:

scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Smeone has to control and regulate the distribution of female hygiene products.  Can't give that out for free.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?


I never had one. Public or private school.
 
Creidim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They don't pay them enough, overwork then, actively undermine their work, and wonder why they're getting burnt out and leaving.

The ones who still show up are the ones that care and still have empathy and genuinely want to help, which unfortunately means they also feel the heartache and tragedy watching students and coworkers dealing with the results.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?

I never had one. Public or private school.


Who hands out the Ritalin at lunchtime?
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: BafflerMeal: swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?

I never had one. Public or private school.

Who hands out the Ritalin at lunchtime?


The emo and goth kids are who I usually got it from.
 
Creidim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: BafflerMeal: swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?

I never had one. Public or private school.

Who hands out the Ritalin at lunchtime?


Probably the principal/teacher/bus driver/mom. Homeschooling is so much more efficient.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With school shootings, shouldnt every school have a nurse?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?


My kids' schools have a school nurse on staff.

And they're just regular public schools, not fancy private schools or anything.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
when did public schools stop having a "nurses office"? i have no idea if the lady at mine was actually an RN, but she took care of playground scratches, and bee stings, and took temperatures, and handed out emergency menstrual pads, and whatnot. she was the one who called your parents if you started puking and needed to go home.

that's not a thing anymore?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?


I think all schools at least have a nurse and a cop.  A construction worker and cowboy and you've got a really fun little school.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

luna1580: when did public schools stop having a "nurses office"? i have no idea if the lady at mine was actually an RN, but she took care of playground scratches, and bee stings, and took temperatures, and handed out emergency menstrual pads, and whatnot. she was the one who called your parents if you started puking and needed to go home.

that's not a thing anymore?


It still is apparently at my local school, I know the nurse who works there.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creidim: They don't pay them enough, overwork then, actively undermine their work, and wonder why they're getting burnt out and leaving.

The ones who still show up are the ones that care and still have empathy and genuinely want to help, which unfortunately means they also feel the heartache and tragedy watching students and coworkers dealing with the results.


I don't know, I would think a school nurse is a far less stressful gig than a nurse in a hospital.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?

I never had one. Public or private school.


Growing up, my town had 1 nurse to cover 3 elementary school, the middle school, and the high school. She did about 45 minutes at each. There was a sign on the door that basically said "come back at 11."

Now I live in a place that just raises my property a nickel.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think they are legally required to have at least a part time registered nurse to sign paperwork. I know the local daycare is. My wife spends an hour a week there.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?

My kids' schools have a school nurse on staff.

And they're just regular public schools, not fancy private schools or anything.


Yep.  Public elementary schools around here have a nurse and a health assistant.  The HA is full time, the nurse may split her days between two schools.

Junior and highs have a full-time nurse, and I think the high schools have a full time HA.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Way back in the day my mom was the school nurse for our mid size metro school system. The only school nurse. She drove to two different schools every day over the course of ten days in our old VW Bug. The back seat was full of boxes of mimeographed handouts about head lice and STDs and such.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: The kids are doing great with the masks. They wear them correctly without an issue, and for the most part, don't fiddle with them. They understand that this is what we need to do to keep everyone safe.

The parents, OTOH, are whiny little biatches about their poor little snowflakes having to wear a cloth mask. I guess they would prefer this mask:

[scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 600x800]


Yeah, but sticking' it to the libs is worth it, you know.........
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Creidim: They don't pay them enough, overwork then, actively undermine their work, and wonder why they're getting burnt out and leaving.

The ones who still show up are the ones that care and still have empathy and genuinely want to help, which unfortunately means they also feel the heartache and tragedy watching students and coworkers dealing with the results.


It's worse than you know. RNs with masters and years experience pretty much cap out at $30hr in Florida my guess is the school boards are paying less than that.

My guess is something like $25hr for a school nurse with an RN.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: swahnhennessy: Wait. There are schools without a staff nurse?

I never had one. Public or private school.


I went to 5 different elementary schools and not one had a nurse. My high school didn't have one either.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Creidim: They don't pay them enough, overwork then, actively undermine their work, and wonder why they're getting burnt out and leaving.

The ones who still show up are the ones that care and still have empathy and genuinely want to help, which unfortunately means they also feel the heartache and tragedy watching students and coworkers dealing with the results.

It's worse than you know. RNs with masters and years experience pretty much cap out at $30hr in Florida my guess is the school boards are paying less than that.

My guess is something like $25hr for a school nurse with an RN.


Most school nurses that I've met through the course of my employment are older, close to retirement, and wanted something that is low stress but still pays relatively decently and doesn't demand much from them.  For some it's a way to stay in the game after burning-out in a high stress setting.

Many of the rest have school-age children and wanted work that was close in hours to when the kids are at school so they could do the parenting thing instead of having to pay for daycare, and again were looking for something reasonably low stress.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wademh: Smeone has to control and regulate the distribution of female hygiene products.  Can't give that out for free.


To be fair, ANYTHING you give out to kids without monitoring is likely to end up hoarded by one kid who will use it for some kind of vandalism.

They're kids, they're not mature enough to reasonably trust.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My elementary and middle schools had a nurse. My high didn't; guess they swapped her out for the cops that patrolled the campus.
 
Creidim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Creidim: They don't pay them enough, overwork then, actively undermine their work, and wonder why they're getting burnt out and leaving.

The ones who still show up are the ones that care and still have empathy and genuinely want to help, which unfortunately means they also feel the heartache and tragedy watching students and coworkers dealing with the results.

I don't know, I would think a school nurse is a far less stressful gig than a nurse in a hospital.


I think 'stressful' is subjective, while nurses in ICU definitely have large demands place on them, they are trained to keep distance and that is assisted when they don't have a connection to the patient.

That detachment is probably a lot harder to keep when you're talking about your own coworkers and the kids you have seen every day for the past (x) months/years.

Besides, just because A has it 'worse' doesn't mean we should ignore the situation B,C,D.... are in.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, our school nurse was also a lunch lady, but my kid's school has two RNs on staff.  I would have been impressed by just one.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: wademh: Smeone has to control and regulate the distribution of female hygiene products.  Can't give that out for free.

To be fair, ANYTHING you give out to kids without monitoring is likely to end up hoarded by one kid who will use it for some kind of vandalism.

They're kids, they're not mature enough to reasonably trust.


Yeah, I have a model rocket that I built using the cardboard tube sleeve from an unused Tampax product.  Because it was funny.

/and the nosecone is rounded rather than pointed
//so it looks even more rude
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: The kids are doing great with the masks. They wear them correctly without an issue, and for the most part, don't fiddle with them. They understand that this is what we need to do to keep everyone safe.

The parents, OTOH, are whiny little biatches about their poor little snowflakes having to wear a cloth mask. I guess they would prefer this mask:

[scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 600x800]


Wait....I can catch COVID and turn into Bane?!  Sweet!!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know a school anywhere around here that doesn't have a school nurse.

\sister's neighbor is one, actually
 
