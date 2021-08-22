 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Expect the wrath of grannies from the Internets when you're a bridezilla not wanting your fiancé's gran at your reception because you want to 'get drunk'   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
36
36 Comments     (+0 »)
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your thinking about your wedding is dominated by getting drunk, I wonder if you're marrying the right person. I'm sure they're marrying the wrong person.

There are plenty of opportunities to get drunk, especially after your marriage falls apart. Trust me.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has she never been to a wedding before? The oldsters eat their shiatty banquet hall dinner and leave. Maybe they stick around to see the first dance, but most of the time that lands after their bedtime anyway.

I think she doesn't want ugly old people in her wedding photos and made up an excuse.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she really, really hates his grandmother and doesn't want her there, so she came up with a shiat excuse on the fly and has stuck to it.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x323]


Honestly came for this.
I'm happy.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've got the caterer, bridesmaids, music - everything, all ready to go for the most important dream day of my life where I plan to get totally f*cked up."

Mind you, I'd be slightly amused seeing a bride with puke all down the front of her dress.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This marriage has about six months left, maybe less.  Skip a step and don't get married.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A Pint and A Fight: A GREAT British Night Wedding.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "I've got the caterer, bridesmaids, music - everything, all ready to go for the most important dream day of my life where I plan to get totally f*cked up."

Mind you, I'd be slightly amused seeing a bride with puke all down the front of her dress.



The most important dream day of your life that you won't even remember.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A relative who was in a ballet troop and was also a concert level pianist married a man whose parents were strict Southern Baptist.

For two everyone sat at their tables ate and chatted and then the parent commented about the late time of 7pm and they left.

The curtain parted and the roller doors opened exposing a bar.

Fun was had.....no, they did not stay married, how did you guess?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hint to groom: you're about to marry a narcissistic control freak. Run. Run, now.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't have a dog in this fight - I've been married for over 21 years to a reasonable, intelligent, empathic woman - but if her response to "we're having a disagreement" is "let's see what Reddit thinks," that's a pretty big red flag, at least for me.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "I've got the caterer, bridesmaids, music - everything, all ready to go for the most important dream day of my life where I plan to get totally f*cked up."

Mind you, I'd be slightly amused seeing a bride with puke all down the front of her dress.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
everyone thinks their wedding was the best wedding short of charles and diana.

all weddings are unbearable slogs.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny queso: everyone thinks their wedding was the best wedding short of charles and diana.

all weddings are unbearable slogs.


I dunno, I really felt like Diana's wedding hit a wall.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Theeng: johnny queso: everyone thinks their wedding was the best wedding short of charles and diana.

all weddings are unbearable slogs.

I dunno, I really felt like Diana's wedding hit a wall.


It wasn't that bad - she had her cake, and then she ate it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dunno about that gal, but when I turned 18, my Grandma decided I needed to know how to drink. So, she got a bottle of bourbon out, and that old lady drank me under the table.

The next day, she had plenty of juice and water at the ready, and a decent sized breakfast, and announced we'd do it again that night so she could show me what I did wrong. So, that night I slowed it down, had plenty of water, and listened to some great family stories I hadn't heard before, and that old lady still drank me under the table. But the next morning I was pretty much OK.

Good KC ladies, you do not want to messyl with their ethyl.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Believe people who tell you who they are.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Theeng: johnny queso: everyone thinks their wedding was the best wedding short of charles and diana.

all weddings are unbearable slogs.

I dunno, I really felt like Diana's wedding hit a wall.


it got a little sideways, but overall it was killer.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess it's really wrong that I kind of understand the bride-to-be's perspective. But, if her fiancé and his grandmother say grandma can handle it, then grandma can handle it. At that point, let it go and enjoy your crazy party/wedding.

/marriage still won't last
//but what does?
///all those moments ... they'll be gone
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She just needs to have a "re-reception".  That's how we did it, for my first marriage.  That's where we had the kegger.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "I've got the caterer, bridesmaids, music - everything, all ready to go for the most important dream day of my life where I plan to get totally f*cked up."

Mind you, I'd be slightly amused seeing a bride with puke all down the front of her dress.


She should wait to puke on her wedding night.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This has caused a huge fight, since she said she has always dreamed about being at her grandson's wedding (he is her oldest grandchild and she probably won't make it to the next family wedding).

Ahhh, f*ck, ya old hag, you're invited to the ceremony, that's the wedding.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Has she never been to a wedding before? The oldsters eat their shiatty banquet hall dinner and leave. Maybe they stick around to see the first dance, but most of the time that lands after their bedtime anyway.

I think she doesn't want ugly old people in her wedding photos and made up an excuse.


That's not entirely true.  Some of the most fun weddings I've been to the older generations are right there partying with us.

I've seen grannies party harder than some of the younger generations.

Those weddings have been a blast.

But what you're saying still applies.  They're adults.  They're more than capable of deciding when enough is enough and can leave when they choose.  Someone can make sure they get back safe and then come back.

It's really that easy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Theeng: johnny queso: everyone thinks their wedding was the best wedding short of charles and diana.

all weddings are unbearable slogs.

I dunno, I really felt like Diana's wedding hit a wall.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Glad I read the article because I assumed the old lady was against people getting drunk.  As it turns out, the bride is just being a biatch.
 
bisi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny queso: everyone thinks their wedding was the best wedding short of charles and diana.

all weddings are unbearable slogs.


Fitting, since they're usually nothing more than taking your friends and family hostage so the bride can play princess for a day.

But in exchange they get to spend a lot of money and then reminisce how certain parts weren't completely horrible.
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The groom needs to realize he's about to marry a selfish biatch.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've met some Grammas at weddings who could drink the wedding party under the table.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't understand people that don't like weddings. Is it only a guy thing to hate weddings? I love getting dressed up and eating and drinking and dancing. What is wrong with people?
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This reminds me of our niece's wedding a couple years ago. We had thought that my wife's elderly aunt (89 or so at the time) was having a medical episode during the reception but it turned out she was just shiat-faced.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I've met some Grammas at weddings who could drink the wedding party under the table.


My own granny made it to 94 on a diet of mostly gin.

/respect the grannies
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jeanine, I love you.

PhoneShop S2 E1 - Lance Got Game (Girls Night Out Scene)
Youtube AZe2hitJ3E4
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Funny, last wedding I went to... it was gran who got hammered and made an embarrassing spectacle of herself.
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
News flash, girl - your gram can out-drink you by a fair margin.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmmm, let's see.  The grandma probably was born in the early boomer years ... which would put her at approximately the bride's age during ... The Summer of Love.

Child, that grandma has probably seen & done more shiat than you could possibly imagine.  STFU & bring her a drink.

/not that the groom shouldn't be running for the hills or at least getting a very good prenup
//this one isn't going to last more than a year or so
 
