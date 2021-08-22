 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Anyone familiar with Lionel train sets? Is there a particular accessory that's well known as the top accessory that everyone wants, and is really expensive? Like an airport or something. No it's not for a gift, it's for a metaphor   (fark.com) divider line
40
    More: Weird, Google, Cascading Style Sheets, Joop Zoetemelk, Felice Gimondi, road races, Entertainment, Vuelta a Espaa, Train  
•       •       •

1196 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The original working water tower comes to mind.

I'll ask my step dad tomorrow. He is a world class Lionel collector.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The giraffe cars?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's called sex.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imitation crab meat.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand the question. I always have to pay Lionel more for a top.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
walthers.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two rubber man pump car.
Had one as a kid.
Could not afford the only other one I saw at auction.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say you?  Say me?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just off the top of my head, your metaphor is going to be stupid and wildly obscure to the point where no one gets it, not even Lionel train set collectors.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't help you as my mother sold the three boxes of them in 1980 from the 40s at her garage sale for $25 without asking my brother and I. We grew up with the best of them.
/will never forgive her for that
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here's what I know about Lionel Trains: asshole supreme Roy Cohn once owned the company.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The mighty sound of steam
 
Kraig57
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lionel Mighty Sound Of Steam Fix
Youtube RcFu7NG_cxQ
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Two rubber man pump car.
Had one as a kid.
Could not afford the only other one I saw at auction.


Where I come from giving a kid a two rubber man pump car is illegal. Post a gif of somebody blinking twice if I should call the police.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Just a metaphor", eh, subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Just a metaphor", eh, subby?

[Fark user image image 425x334]


museumofplay.orgView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this a Total Fark discussion? For those of us who are not Total, now we know that Total is Totally worth it.

/snark
 
batlock666
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's a metaphor?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I do know that he was Mr. Jefferson's son.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First you're all like
Fark user imageView Full Size

But then you're like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I dunno. I was a Tyco kid. HO.
Hobo campfire (with stabbing)?
Distracted guy crossing the tracks?
The Maurienne Derailment commemorative set?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a German set from the late 30's but it's mostly boxcars.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lionel? From the South African Education Conference?
 
cide1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The pre-war #50 and #55 airplane pylon comes to mind.

/ worked at a store that specialized in Lionel all through high school and undergrad
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Just a metaphor", eh, subby?

[Fark user image image 425x334]


Damn you
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Is this a Total Fark discussion? For those of us who are not Total, now we know that Total is Totally worth it.

/snark


Absolutely not.  Nobody in this thread has posted an off topic comment about their cat, alcohol consumption level, employment status, gardening, testicular fungus, or their alcoholic cat's testicular fungus.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

batlock666: What's a metaphor?


Not much, what's a metaphor with you?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: HomoHabilis: Is this a Total Fark discussion? For those of us who are not Total, now we know that Total is Totally worth it.

/snark

Absolutely not.  Nobody in this thread has posted an off topic comment about their cat, alcohol consumption level, employment status, gardening, testicular fungus, or their alcoholic cat's testicular fungus.


Or the selfies. Oh...God......the selfies.  *Audible shudder*
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

batlock666: What's a metaphor?


80% of a metaphive?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HELLO CALIFORNIA!!! YOU ARE CRAZY!!! WE ARE SCORPIONS!!! ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRICAAAAAAAA...what the fark?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I dunno. I was a Tyco kid. HO.
Hobo campfire (with stabbing)?
Distracted guy crossing the tracks?
The Maurienne Derailment commemorative set?


I used to reverse the polarity on one of my engines so I could reenact the Adams family train wreck
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll take dumbest fark greenlights for $200 Alex
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

batlock666: What's a metaphor?


For putting cows in?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Lionel? From the South African Education Conference?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Nenge Mboko sees what you did there...

/We had big fun there!
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...FWIW, I had this one:

https://www.tobiastoysandtrains.com/l​i​onel-postwar/nice-lionel-3665-minutema​n-missile-car

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Knew someone who took the Minuteman from the old Monogram US/USSR missile set and discovered it fit quite nicely in there
//Local old-school hobby shop has a whole room full of Lionel stuff, and it sells quite nicely
///Happy memories slashies
 
kokomo61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Here's what I know about Lionel Trains: asshole supreme Roy Cohn once owned the company.


Yeah, but after he was driven out of the company and they went through several re-orgs, Neil Young was a majority owner, and is still a consultant to the company, so there's that.
 
Abox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The mobius track sections.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.