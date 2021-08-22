 Skip to content
 
Can you believe it? Here are eight coronavirus myths people still think are true
    World Health Organization, Ethanol, Kansas, Rubbing alcohol, Health care, Kansas City, health catastrophe, public health officials  
I Ate Shergar
6 hours ago  
Belief that the earth is flat has been around for far longer than a year and a half, and it doesn't show any sign of going away, despite being blatantly untrue to anyone with a functioning brain and eyes.
 
Pinche Mateo
6 hours ago  
The vaccine works?
 
feckingmorons
5 hours ago  
I don't think anyone believes those and some see made up.

Garbage masks worn improperly, like most that I see don't work so that isn't so much a myth. Some actress/activist had a crocheted one for goodness sakes.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
5 hours ago  
I got it from a toilet seat
 
DON.MAC
5 hours ago  
Myth 8. Pets can spread COVID-19
Tell that to my lions and tigers.
So far every case of a cat catching it seems to be from the cat's ape descendant pet/care taker.
 
kudayta
5 hours ago  

DON.MAC: Myth 8. Pets can spread COVID-19
Tell that to my lions and tigers.
So far every case of a cat catching it seems to be from the cat's ape descendant pet/care taker.


I mean, I guess that's true if you consider yourself to be a pet of the lions and tigers.
 
NotCodger
5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I don't think anyone believes those and some see made up.

Garbage masks worn improperly, like most that I see don't work so that isn't so much a myth. Some actress/activist had a crocheted one for goodness sakes.


No.

If you build a car from paper mache, but can't drive it, that doesn't mean a myth that cars don't work is true. Masks, worn properly, are highly effective.
 
feckingmorons
5 hours ago  

NotCodger: feckingmorons: I don't think anyone believes those and some see made up.

Garbage masks worn improperly, like most that I see don't work so that isn't so much a myth. Some actress/activist had a crocheted one for goodness sakes.

No.

If you build a car from paper mache, but can't drive it, that doesn't mean a myth that cars don't work is true. Masks, worn properly, are highly effective.


Proper masks worn properly do. Few masks are proper, cloth masks are essentially useless, crocheted masks certainly are. Authoritative guidance hasn't helped. Dr. Ouchie says don't wear masks, then wear masks, then any mask is fine, except neck gaiters, don'g wear N95 masks, don't wear masks with an exhaust port, wear a cloth mask, wear two masks.
If you can get a properly fitting proper mask then of course it works, otherwise we'd have millions of dead car painting guys and exterminators, and dryer vent cleaning people. Masks work when used properly for the identified contaminant.
 
aerojockey
4 hours ago  
I was about to point out that this list was from last year, and certainly no one thinks it'll go away after the election now.

But then I thought, no I bet there are people who still believe that in mid 2021.  Antivaxxers are that stupid.
 
NotCodger
4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: NotCodger: feckingmorons: I don't think anyone believes those and some see made up.

Garbage masks worn improperly, like most that I see don't work so that isn't so much a myth. Some actress/activist had a crocheted one for goodness sakes.

No.

If you build a car from paper mache, but can't drive it, that doesn't mean a myth that cars don't work is true. Masks, worn properly, are highly effective.

Proper masks worn properly do. Few masks are proper, cloth masks are essentially useless, crocheted masks certainly are. Authoritative guidance hasn't helped. Dr. Ouchie says don't wear masks, then wear masks, then any mask is fine, except neck gaiters, don'g wear N95 masks, don't wear masks with an exhaust port, wear a cloth mask, wear two masks.
If you can get a properly fitting proper mask then of course it works, otherwise we'd have millions of dead car painting guys and exterminators, and dryer vent cleaning people. Masks work when used properly for the identified contaminant.


"Dr. Ouchie says don't wear masks, then wear masks, then any mask is fine, except neck gaiters, don'g wear N95 masks, don't wear masks with an exhaust port, wear a cloth mask, wear two masks."

You're glossing over the reasons behind the changing recommendations. The increasing understanding of the mutating virus along with limitations of PPE availability drove the changes. The far right chooses to forget that.
 
Brosephus
4 hours ago  
I'd like to point out a bit of clarification. It's not just the injection of disinfectant. You can't inject it directly into the lungs. To get the disinfectant into the lungs, one would have to freebase it.

President Trump Suggests 'Injecting' Disinfectant as Coronavirus Cure | NBC New York
Youtube zicGxU5MfwE
 
DON.MAC
4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Masks work when used properly for the identified contaminant.


The contaminate isn't the virus, it is the dropplets holding billions of viruses.  Any mask that causes a rapid change in direction breaks up those droplets.   Some are vastly better than others and some are damn close to useless but most do a good enough job.
 
Brosephus
4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I don't think anyone believes those and some see made up.

Garbage masks worn improperly, like most that I see don't work so that isn't so much a myth. Some actress/activist had a crocheted one for goodness sakes.


Summary
What is already known about this topic?
Consistent and correct use of cloth face coverings is recommended to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
What is added by this report?
Among 139 clients exposed to two symptomatic hair stylists with confirmed COVID-19 while both the stylists and the clients wore face masks, no symptomatic secondary cases were reported; among 67 clients tested for SARS-CoV-2, all test results were negative. Adherence to the community's and company's face-covering policy likely mitigated spread of SARS-CoV-2.
What are the implications for public health practice?
As stay-at-home orders are lifted, professional and social interactions in the community will present more opportunities for spread of SARS-CoV-2. Broader implementation of face covering policies could mitigate the spread of infection in the general population.

Two hairstylists working at a Great Clips in Springfield, MO did a real world study on mask wearing and proved that masks do indeed work if worn correctly. Unfortunately, America is half eaten up with dumbassery, and it's those folks who are walking petri dishes for covid mutations.
 
feckingmorons
4 hours ago  

Brosephus: proved that masks do indeed work if worn correctly.


They absolutely do. We live in a country where people put greasy pizza boxes in the green wheelie bin. When was the last time you saw someone properly wearing a proper mask?
 
Brosephus
4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Brosephus: proved that masks do indeed work if worn correctly.

They absolutely do. We live in a country where people put greasy pizza boxes in the green wheelie bin. When was the last time you saw someone properly wearing a proper mask?


I see proper mask wearing every single day. I work at Hartsfield-Jackson and deal with incoming international travelers. We wear N-95s or double mask with cloth or surgical masks religiously. If you don't pay attention to news, we recently had a guy come through with monkey pox.

We've dealt with every single one of these outbreaks here locally since Atlanta is the home of the CDC. I don't teach mask wearing because it's pretty damned easy to do. Even my 6yr old wears his mask properly when we're out and about. Instead of finding proper fitting N95s for him and my other kids, we got reusable cloth masks that allow for filter inserts to ensure they're safe.

Anything else?
 
kudayta
3 hours ago  

Brosephus: To get the disinfectant into the lungs, one would have to freebase it.


Just make sure to mix it with a freebasing agent, like ammonia, first.
 
foo monkey
3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Belief that the earth is flat has been around for far longer than a year and a half, and it doesn't show any sign of going away, despite being blatantly untrue to anyone with a functioning brain and eyes.


My eyes work just fine and their exactly what tell me Earth is flat.  Go outside and see for you're self.  I'll wait.
 
The_Sponge
3 hours ago  

foo monkey: I Ate Shergar: Belief that the earth is flat has been around for far longer than a year and a half, and it doesn't show any sign of going away, despite being blatantly untrue to anyone with a functioning brain and eyes.

My eyes work just fine and their exactly what tell me Earth is flat.  Go outside and see for you're self.  I'll wait.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: foo monkey: I Ate Shergar: Belief that the earth is flat has been around for far longer than a year and a half, and it doesn't show any sign of going away, despite being blatantly untrue to anyone with a functioning brain and eyes.

My eyes work just fine and their exactly what tell me Earth is flat.  Go outside and see for you're self.  I'll wait.

My eyes work just fine and their exactly what tell me Earth is flat.  Go outside and see for you're self.  I'll wait.

[Fark user image 425x425]


That meme never gets old.
 
downstairs
1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: foo monkey: I Ate Shergar: Belief that the earth is flat has been around for far longer than a year and a half, and it doesn't show any sign of going away, despite being blatantly untrue to anyone with a functioning brain and eyes.

My eyes work just fine and their exactly what tell me Earth is flat.  Go outside and see for you're self.  I'll wait.

My eyes work just fine and their exactly what tell me Earth is flat.  Go outside and see for you're self.  I'll wait.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Relevant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis
1 hour ago  
<Checks list> It is not on there so it must be true.  If you contract covid, you will be impervious to spider monkey bites for the rest of your life.
 
NotCodger
54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I Ate Shergar: Belief that the earth is flat has been around for far longer than a year and a half, and it doesn't show any sign of going away, despite being blatantly untrue to anyone with a functioning brain and eyes.

My eyes work just fine and their exactly what tell me Earth is flat.  Go outside and see for you're self.  I'll wait.


"you're self"???

Maybe you should stay inside and pay more attention to your grammar and spelling homework.
 
Nimbull
27 minutes ago  
Yes I can believe it. People are either that selfish or that stupid.
 
BrerRobot
16 minutes ago  
5 people at the school board meeting said these are all truth according to god

Fake news/ subby.
 
Klyukva
13 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Myth 8. Pets can spread COVID-19


Considering that COVID-19 is believed to have initially jumped from animals to humans, it seems excessively optimistic to assume all jumps from humans to other animals will be one-way trips.

Kind of like the default stance regarding "can COVID-19 spread through the air?" should have been "we should act as though it might, since there's good reason to think it could" instead of "there's no proof yet either way, so we should act as though it's impossible."
 
wademh
1 minute ago  
Myth" Trump invented or sped up vaccine development or testing.

Operation Warp speed did offer to buy manufactured vaccine prior to approval to cut the risk of ramping up manufacture ahead of approval, but that would likely have happened regardless
 
