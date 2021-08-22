 Skip to content
(MSN)   Don't you just hate it when you are leading a yoga class and an iguana bites you?   (msn.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, it's not very Zen... flip side, hibachi!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She needs to hire a lizard wrangler.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: She needs to hire a lizard wrangler.


My ex-wife is available
/IYKWIMAITYD
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More inner peace
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: She needs to hire a lizard wrangler.
[Fark user image 300x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


Or at least a rabbit...

iruntheinternet.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Iguanas must have yoga.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cool video.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Taste like chocolate
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I never realized there was so much iguana related news:

Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey babe, iguana show you a good time, but I have a reptile disfunction.
 
