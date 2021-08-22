 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   FAFOFOFOFO, Phoenix edition   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
21 Comments     (+0 »)
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a novel way to protect against a home invasion robbery. I don't own anything worth stealing.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.


My thoughts exactly. Are they robbers or looking for payback?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guns all around. I think this story needed the 'Murica tab.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.

My thoughts exactly. Are they robbers or looking for payback?


Or the mountain of cocaine they know he has stashed away in the house.  Or had stashed away, and promptly destroyed before he called the fuzz.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: I have a novel way to protect against a home invasion robbery. I don't own anything worth stealing.


Sure, but don't you find replacing the damaged locks/doors/windows tedious?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I have a novel way to protect against a home invasion robbery. I don't own anything worth stealing.


It's not enough. There's the parble of the zen monk who only owned one robe. A thief broke in and the monk stripped down and insisted he take it. As the robber fled confused, the monk sat and looked at the moon and wished he'd had more to give.

To really avoid invasion, you have have nothing AND be psychotic enough to scare hard men soft.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.


Because it was probably a gang thing and not a robbery thing
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...four armed robbers who kicked his door in with a barrage of bullets..."

Bullets-do-not-work-that-way.jpg
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"None of the four appeared to have been injured..."

Get thee to a gun range, sir.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: "None of the four appeared to have been injured..."

Get thee to a gun range, sir.


Aiming accurately with bad lighting, your adrenaline dialed to eleventy, and moving targets is damn near impossible.
 
donh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "...four armed robbers who kicked his door in with a barrage of bullets..."

Bullets-do-not-work-that-way.jpg


Came here to say this

Thanks!
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: dildo tontine: I have a novel way to protect against a home invasion robbery. I don't own anything worth stealing.

It's not enough. There's the parble of the zen monk who only owned one robe. A thief broke in and the monk stripped down and insisted he take it. As the robber fled confused, the monk sat and looked at the moon and wished he'd had more to give.

To really avoid invasion, you have have nothing AND be psychotic enough to scare hard men soft.


It does work though.

/Speaking from experience
//People really don't like crazy
///Sure, I'll fight you. *Walks to the centre of the intersection, blocking cars* come on then, as the horns blare
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.


Maybe he's a night owl or light sleeper. I have ran outside armed with a machete twice this month because of my cousin's drunk girlfriend setting off Ring at 4:30 am. I didn't bother to even wait till the video processed, once I heard the sound, it was go time.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.


You don't sit facing your front door, gun ready for would be intruders?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.

Maybe he's a night owl or light sleeper. I have ran outside armed with a machete twice this month because of my cousin's drunk girlfriend setting off Ring at 4:30 am. I didn't bother to even wait till the video processed, once I heard the sound, it was go time.


Homeowner opened fire the moment that door was kicked open.

He was expecting visitors.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.


His camera system at the front door probably alerted him.  That's a fairly common feature of those systems.  If an alarm goes off at 4am, you can assume it's not Girl Scouts selling cookies.  Having a gun available isn't that difficult.  I have a biometric lock box that is conveniently located.

As for the reason they chose that house, not a clue.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: To really avoid invasion, you have have nothing AND be psychotic enough to scare hard men soft.


I hear Subby's mom is good at making hard men soft.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: drjekel_mrhyde: Kat09tails: So.... I can't help wonder what about this homeowner would bring on 4 robbers, a get away guy, and being awake at 4 am hand having a gun ready.

Maybe he's a night owl or light sleeper. I have ran outside armed with a machete twice this month because of my cousin's drunk girlfriend setting off Ring at 4:30 am. I didn't bother to even wait till the video processed, once I heard the sound, it was go time.

Homeowner opened fire the moment that door was kicked open.

He was expecting visitors.


Once the first guy came into the camera view it rings your phone. You have time to grab the gun or weapon and be at the front door before they all group up to break the door down.
/this is a must if you live in Chicago.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I keep telling ya'll, it doesn't matter if it's quail or home invaders you can't shoot the whole covey at once; pick a target, service it and pick another.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: jtown: "None of the four appeared to have been injured..."

Get thee to a gun range, sir.

Aiming accurately with bad lighting, your adrenaline dialed to eleventy, and moving targets is damn near impossible.


So you are asserting a firearm brought to bear in the home is a random lead-spitting contraption less likely to serve fatal justice upon a miscreant than to brain a neighbor's child in her bedroom?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

