Renaissance fest of fools
20
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You have to admire their dedication to the craft. Including an actual plague really ups the immersion.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well nobody is making you go. If you don't feel comfortable going don't go. Simple as that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands stepped into a time capsule traveling back through centuries to the Renaissance.

Plagues and all!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the Ren Faire people I know are antivaxxer dumbasses.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Medieval AF
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reject modernity, embrace Plague death.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well nobody is making you go. If you don't feel comfortable going don't go. Simple as that.


No, it isn't not as simple as that.

These selfish idiots are going to infect each other, then take back their plague souvenirs to their families and their workplaces.

Treat these POSs with bloodletting and leeches.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You have to admire their dedication to the craft. Including an actual plague really ups the immersion.


Plague joke got done in the Boobies. Anyone want to post serving wenches serving beer and turkey legs?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: EvilEgg: You have to admire their dedication to the craft. Including an actual plague really ups the immersion.

Plague joke got done in the Boobies. Anyone want to post serving wenches serving beer and turkey legs?


With a side order of plague? No thank you.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: EvilEgg: You have to admire their dedication to the craft. Including an actual plague really ups the immersion.

Plague joke got done in the Boobies. Anyone want to post serving wenches serving beer and turkey legs?


Here ya go. No turkey legs, though, just bloogies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just look at what those historic elites were up to!

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Most of the Ren Faire people I know are antivaxxer dumbasses.


Hmm, the ones I know are all vaccinated.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: EvilEgg: You have to admire their dedication to the craft. Including an actual plague really ups the immersion.

Plague joke got done in the Boobies. Anyone want to post serving wenches serving beer and turkey legs?


Sorry, close as I can get.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
are you gonna eat that chicken
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Historically accurate, I guess, if you are in to plague reenactment
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Like Civil War re-enactors using live ammo...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a soft spot for my ren faire adventures from 50 years ago. I worked many weekend at the turkey leg stand. Got some fine underage ale, made good cash, and a few flirtatious adventures with young coeds changing out of our costumes to end the day.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This should be a very popular costume this year...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"You definitely experience a whole shift in reality for a second," a patron said. "It's definitely like turning back the clock."

You also don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to Walmart.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
mculocationscout.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Why are people still taking variants to RenFaires? Did we learn nothing from the 1985 event?
 
