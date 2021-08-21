 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 851: "Back to School". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Back to School

Description: It's that time of year when students head back to school. Show us photos of schools and/or anything associated with them.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

School play/musical (Bye Bye Birdie - my son was not in this scene)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

My HS ring showing the wear and tear of several years use.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday Night Lights aren't just for football
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marching Band by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First day of kindergarten, waiting for the bus.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oy. The resolution always gets clobbered on these uploads, but this looks especially soft. I should probably have dug out the print and made a higher resolution scan, but it's late and I need some sleep...
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College campus. This is a statue at Ball State, founded by the Ball Brothers, and sometimes referred to (lovingly? not so lovingly?) as "Testicle Tech"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Balls' Beneficence by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Griz at UM
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Psychology Building, UM
Olympus Pen F half frame camera, Lomochrome Purple XR 35mm
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Knowles Hall, UM
Olympus OM-2, 16mm Kodak Imagelink microfilm, metered for ISO100
 
