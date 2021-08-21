 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife hospitalized for Covid-19   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: News, Immune system, Civil and political rights, Civil rights and liberties, Rights, Chicago, civil rights organization, Neurology, Jacqueline Jackson  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 2:25 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This definitely won't help the vaccine hesitant minorities unfortunately.  Hoping I'm wrong.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

4seasons85!: This definitely won't help the vaccine hesitant minorities unfortunately.  Hoping I'm wrong.


Why?
media.npr.orgView Full Size


Jackson very publicly got vaccinated on Jan. 8th as part of specifically promoting vaccination to potentially vaccine hesitant minorities. The great thing about having been vaccinated is that should you get a breakthrough infection, your immune system is primed to give an anamnestic response. This means your B cells and T cells will quickly get to work producing an renewed and usually enhanced response.

Your circulating antibody levels may have dropped 8 months after your original vaccination, or it can be that you were simply exposed to a high number of vaccine particles that overwhelmed your antibody capacity and let the virus infect enough cells to break through.

But you will have memory B cells that know how to make more antibodies and they will rapidly produce high volumes of antibodies. Some of those memory B cells will also get busy to produce even better antibodies, in the case of Delta that includes antibodies to the variant parts of the Spike protein. At the same time your T cells will get to work to attack infected cells and help interrupt the viral lifecycle.

Shorter version, if vaccinated, you've got a headstart of shutting down any infection that breaks through.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

4seasons85!: This definitely won't help the vaccine hesitant minorities unfortunately.  Hoping I'm wrong.


I hope you're wrong too. I pray that Rev. Jackson is soon well and out of the hospital. That would help demonstrate that the vaccine helps keep you from death's door.

That said, what Rev. Jackson did with early vaccination is just what was needed to help people that follow and respect him in their vaccine decision making. I respect and admire him for that, it was very important.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wademh: 4seasons85!: This definitely won't help the vaccine hesitant minorities unfortunately.  Hoping I'm wrong.

Why?
[media.npr.org image 800x532]

Jackson very publicly got vaccinated on Jan. 8th as part of specifically promoting vaccination to potentially vaccine hesitant minorities. The great thing about having been vaccinated is that should you get a breakthrough infection, your immune system is primed to give an anamnestic response. This means your B cells and T cells will quickly get to work producing an renewed and usually enhanced response.

Your circulating antibody levels may have dropped 8 months after your original vaccination, or it can be that you were simply exposed to a high number of vaccine particles that overwhelmed your antibody capacity and let the virus infect enough cells to break through.

But you will have memory B cells that know how to make more antibodies and they will rapidly produce high volumes of antibodies. Some of those memory B cells will also get busy to produce even better antibodies, in the case of Delta that includes antibodies to the variant parts of the Spike protein. At the same time your T cells will get to work to attack infected cells and help interrupt the viral lifecycle.

Shorter version, if vaccinated, you've got a headstart of shutting down any infection that breaks through.


My fear is that people will see it as not worth it since he's hospitalized.  That's where it comes from. He's done a great job getting vaccinated I just worry how the hesitant will interpret this.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

4seasons85!: This definitely won't help the vaccine hesitant minorities unfortunately.  Hoping I'm wrong.


Hopefully Black folks will keep in mind that 1) Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79 years old; and 2) He has Parkinson's disease. So the vaccine just isn't going to be as effective when you're old and unhealthy.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

browneye: 4seasons85!: This definitely won't help the vaccine hesitant minorities unfortunately.  Hoping I'm wrong.

Hopefully Black folks will keep in mind that 1) Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79 years old; and 2) He has Parkinson's disease. So the vaccine just isn't going to be as effective when you're old and unhealthy.


If he got vaxed in January, then he was due for the 3rd shot.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vaccines that don't work and are still supported are much lore like the Eucharist from religion than a prophylaxis from science
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Vaccines that don't work and are still supported are much lore like the Eucharist from religion than a prophylaxis from science


How to say "I don't know how vaccines work" without saying "I don't know how vaccines work"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It seems more and more concrete that the vaccines are only good for 8 months and then you need a booster.

However, I believe, though I may be mistaken, that every time you come into contact with Covid, the immune system remembers its defenses over a longer and longer period of time.
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am a little worried, but unlike Doctor Jackson and his wife, I don't have to be around large groups of people. No one has asked me to do any speaking gigs lately. When I do go to exiting places, (like the grocery store) I wear my mask. I wish them both a quick recovery.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sorry Ms. Jackson (ooooo) I am FOR REAL
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn, did the right thing and the dog still bit him.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: browneye: 4seasons85!: This definitely won't help the vaccine hesitant minorities unfortunately.  Hoping I'm wrong.

Hopefully Black folks will keep in mind that 1) Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79 years old; and 2) He has Parkinson's disease. So the vaccine just isn't going to be as effective when you're old and unhealthy.

If he got vaxed in January, then he was due for the 3rd shot.


Didn't they just start giving those out? I hope this don't put off my unvaccinated moron friends off
 
barc0001
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It seems more and more concrete that the vaccines are only good for 8 months and then you need a booster.

However, I believe, though I may be mistaken



Truer words you may never have spoken.  The data shows the vaccines are less effective, but still have an effect after 8 months.  Still better than nothing.  If he hadn't been vaccinated he might be on a vent now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: hyperbole: Vaccines that don't work and are still supported are much lore like the Eucharist from religion than a prophylaxis from science

How to say "I don't know how vaccines work" without saying "I don't know how vaccines work"


Honestly? I've been explaining it to people like this: a vaccine is kind of like watching a video of the opposing team playing so your team has a better idea of how they work. Not getting the vaccine is, essentially, refusing to watch said video. It's just a titanically dumb thing to do.

/ anyone who's ever playing any sport competitively knows what a terrible idea not watching the opposing team play is
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Vaccines that don't work and are still supported are much lore like the Eucharist from religion than a prophylaxis from science


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.