(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Connie gets to play Mrs Boynton for a night, Liz has to learn to swim to vacation at the beach and the head of a con gang tries to pin a murder on Lois Lane   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Professorship at State U - 1/22/1950 - Mr Boynton is trying for a position at State U, but the school prefers family men, so he asks Connie to become Mrs. Boynton for a night........Mrs. Boynon his mother.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Learns to Swim - 6/11/50 - Liz wants to spend their vacation at the beach instead of the ranch they stayed at the year before. George agrees but ONLY if she learns to swim.

Superman - Dr. Bly's Confidence Gang - Parts 1 to 4 of 13 - 9/5 - 9/10/45 - From late 1942 to 1945 the shows were broadcast live instead of transcription - no complete Superman stories exist for that timeframe, so we jump forward to when transcriptions started again. We pick up where a gang member is being sought for murdering a cop, and that gang member bears a striking resemblance to Lois Lane, so the head of the gang comes up with a plan to pin the murder on Lois.  Apparently in the intervening time a new superhero and his young friend join the show.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am getting the Death Stare from Sophie because I dared to say "Have some of your kibble" instead of giving her the gooshy fuds, which aren't due for another 3 hours.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

wooden_badger: I am getting the Death Stare from Sophie because I dared to say "Have some of your kibble" instead of giving her the gooshy fuds, which aren't due for another 3 hours.


Oh, dear...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

1945? Is the War still going on?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

This was right about the time of the Hiroshima / Nagasaki bombings, so Japan surrendered just after these shows.  Germany had surrendered in May
 
pdieten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Too cringey to listen to
 
pdieten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if people listening to this in 1950 found all the jello references during the show grating.
 
