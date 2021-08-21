 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Cancer sucks, it sucks even more when Al-Qaeda gives it to you: 9/11's cancer toll after 20 years is 24K cases and over 1,500 deaths   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Leukemia, Cancer, September 11 attacks, Bone marrow, Types of cancer, number of cancer victims, Ground Zero responders, World Trade Center  
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Asbestos.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cuck fancer
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Benzene from burning airline fuel. Fark cancer.
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

King Something: Asbestos.




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Saudi's had 18 of those Afganastan 1' thanks W
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Saudi's had 18 of those Afganastan 1' thanks W


Did you really think we'd ever do anything against Bandar Bush?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cancer sucks, it sucks even more when Al-Qaeda gives it to you


Better than them giving you Herpes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

King Something: Asbestos.


Ored to Death The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Video Clip Comedy Central
Youtube cr6w9eniyls
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow. That's terrible.
2400 deaths from Covid this week in Florida.
This week.
This week.
This week.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know, I'm beginning to suspect that these Al Qaeda chaps might be up to no good.
 
tasteme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cancer sucks, but at least chemo day is fun!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is an ill-timed news article.

It doesn't fit the narrative that we are working hard to get out.

Please remove this headline from fark.com and I'll work with the powers that be to have it removed from the New York Post.   At least online, and whatever newspaper bundles that haven't been picked up yet for tomorrow.

Thank you
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
GW Bush and Christin Todd Whitman deserve a lot of blame for lying and saying the air was fine days after the attack when it was clearly, to anyone with half a brain, not even close to safe.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Laura Bush Was Surprised Husband George W. Bush Turned To Painting In Retirement | PEN | People
Youtube xJILpKhHQnc
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder how much depleted uranium BRRRRRRRRT we left in Afghanistan over 2 decades?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: GW Bush and Christin Todd Whitman deserve a lot of blame for lying and saying the air was fine days after the attack when it was clearly, to anyone with half a brain, not even close to safe.


Does it matter? Would have people stayed away? Look at how people won't even social distance!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
24,000 out of 400,000 responders, over 20 years.  That's 6 in 100.  Is that anomalous?  My best friend and brother died of cancer in their early 50s.  In fact, the majority of people I know who died - died of cancer.  My mother and two sisters had cancer but all survived.

Don't get me wrong, these people should have all the health care and support they require but I am not sure that is very unusual.  What was the average age of these 400,000 responders?  40?  I would expect, over 20 years that at least 6 in a 100 would get cancer.  That 1,500 (1 in 266) would die of that cancer does not seem unusual  either.  Consider that some of these people might have been 50 or 60 when it happened, so if they got cancer in their 70s or 80s is probably typical.

Living in New York is probably a larger factor in terms of life long exposure to carcinogens.   Not dismissing the exposure as unhealthy.  I have lots of friends in construction and they all die young.   They don't take very good care of themselves but are exposed to many chemicals (paints, glues, solvents) and does and even asbestos.  Someone I know ran a flooring business and he dies of lung cancer very young.  I have no doubt his work was a factor.  I'm babbling now.
 
invictus2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xJILpKhH​Qnc]


And Henry Kissenger  loves to play Tiddlewinks! on a lazy Sunday, he can play for at least 16 hours.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, let's demand the military do an asbestos dirty bomb over sudia Arabia.  Give those oil shieks cancer too.  Have it laced with some nuclear waste for added punch.

If they give our people cancer, it is justified to give them cancer.  Eye for an eye.  Their book is fine with that.

Or have biden demand that their people execute their king live on YouTube.  Have a poor person in the gutter saw off his head as restitution for their attack on the US.  In 4k 60hz.  3D if possible.  HDR with Dolby atmos sound.  So we get the full richness of the final gurgles.

Or we just stop protecting them, and let the other countries do what they want with Saudi Arabia.  Let their enemies have a good old time with them.  Let the whole region burn.  Let them kill each other for another thousand years.  Blood will replenish the oil.

SA had Bush in their side pocket.  Ain't no way they have Biden.  Biden is pure.  Biden would wrap a chain around their heads.  He backed cornpop down.  And corn pop was a bad dude.

If SA had bush and had Biden, we need to clean house and start electing people not bought and paid for by foreign powers.  Take our democracy back.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, let's demand the military do an asbestos dirty bomb over sudia Arabia.  Give those oil shieks cancer too.  Have it laced with some nuclear waste for added punch.

If they give our people cancer, it is justified to give them cancer.  Eye for an eye.  Their book is fine with that.

Or have biden demand that their people execute their king live on YouTube.  Have a poor person in the gutter saw off his head as restitution for their attack on the US.  In 4k 60hz.  3D if possible.  HDR with Dolby atmos sound.  So we get the full richness of the final gurgles.

Or we just stop protecting them, and let the other countries do what they want with Saudi Arabia.  Let their enemies have a good old time with them.  Let the whole region burn.  Let them kill each other for another thousand years.  Blood will replenish the oil.

SA had Bush in their side pocket.  Ain't no way they have Biden.  Biden is pure.  Biden would wrap a chain around their heads.  He backed cornpop down.  And corn pop was a bad dude.

If SA had bush and had Biden, we need to clean house and start electing people not bought and paid for by foreign powers.  Take our democracy back.


What in God's cock was all that?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder how much depleted uranium BRRRRRRRRT we left in Afghanistan over 2 decades?


Much less than you think. A-10s haven't been carrying combat mix, just HEI.
 
