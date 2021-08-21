 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   So...I think you're missing something there, Mr. Ed   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

880 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2021 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was the owner able to make it drink?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister Ed Excerpt
Youtube 3cI-LXMyyDo
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It *threw* its rider, Mr. Reporter. Or "bucked him off" if you are unfamiliar with "threw" as a verb in this context.
 
skybird659
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Horse intact. Rider missing something!
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just say neigh to horse racing.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A horse is a horse!

Amirite?
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably got a good penny for that shot.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm glad the horse was okay after his adventure. Highways aren't prime locations for racehorses. So many things could have turned this into a bad wreck.
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Charlie can't  surf!, but, an American horse can
Mister Ed surfando 1964
Youtube RtldZbEGuKY
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Eh. This has happened in Chicago multiple times. 

Barely above Glue Factories
Hawthorne
Evansville Downs
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Just in: Ellis Park officials tell Eyewitness News a race horse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race this afternoon. It traveled along US-41 before the owner managed to rescue it at the Evansville Water Department."

Good for the horse. No reason for animals to run for our entertainment.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In LA, there would have been five news helicopters and seven TV stations interrupting regular programming with chase coverage.

LA *loves* freeway chases.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skinink: "Just in: Ellis Park officials tell Eyewitness News a race horse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race this afternoon. It traveled along US-41 before the owner managed to rescue it at the Evansville Water Department."

Good for the horse. No reason for animals to run for our entertainment.


Yet, that is exactly what the horse is doing.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It *threw* its rider, Mr. Reporter. Or "bucked him off" if you are unfamiliar with "threw" as a verb in this context.


It said "buck you" as it did it.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skinink: Good for the horse. No reason for animals to run for our entertainment.


They just do that now.

Like herding dogs and pointers, we have multiple horse breeds that are bred to Do Thing.

Racing horses race. Lipizzaner horses do courbettes and caprioles from birth, almost, no training required except to explain WHEN to do thing. Cutting horses will cut with or without the permission of the rider and basically without training (knew a woman with a cutting Quarter, she dropped reins ONCE and the horse dumped her, fetched the cow, put it away and went back for her).

They just Do Thing. It doesn't excuse abuses in the industry of course but... yeah. They'd run even if not prompted. They run to run.
 
detonator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: In LA, there would have been five news helicopters and seven TV stations interrupting regular programming with chase coverage.

LA *loves* freeway chases.


Mister Ed Plays Baseball
Youtube NlVr45CHOuA
 
detonator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

detonator: bughunter: In LA, there would have been five news helicopters and seven TV stations interrupting regular programming with chase coverage.

LA *loves* freeway chases.

[YouTube video: Mister Ed Plays Baseball]


As long as he can beat the traffic to Chavez ravine
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I'm glad the horse was okay after his adventure. Highways aren't prime locations for racehorses. So many things could have turned this into a bad wreck.


The horse's odds were probably better on the highway than the racetrack
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The proper cowboy expression is "fall down go boom".
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stay E'ville, lil horsie!
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time until they found a racehorse that is scared of little people.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Will people PLEASE stop trying to race Sara Jessica Parker! She may look like a horse, but she IS not a horse..
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hope the horse is in stable condition now, after it managed to stirrup so much trouble.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did anyone in this post say that republicans should all die yet? If not it can't be a legit Fark post.
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scooterstrats: Did anyone in this post say that republicans should all die yet? If not it can't be a legit Fark post.


neigh
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scooterstrats: Did anyone in this post say that republicans should all die yet? If not it can't be a legit Fark post.


Gretchen, stop.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't imagine that running on concrete was good for its hooves...
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.