(WTOP)   If you stole a lead paint test tool, Maryland officials would like a word with you. Preferably before you make a mess with the radioactive cobalt inside   (wtop.com) divider line
    lead paint test tool, small amounts of radioactive material, Department of the Environment, Radioactive decay  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F that. This tool is delicious, which is NOT something I say all the time because of all the tools I put in my mouth, hardy har har.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cobalt is delicious. Toss in some cesium and we could have some real fun.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you're no fun.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Cobalt is delicious. Toss in some cesium and we could have some real fun.


Can I get mine with a side of strontium?  There's all kinds of fun stories out there about buffoons who've run across radioactive material and paid a heavy price for their ignorance...
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought to mind the Goiania accident.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, this is how they caught Kavanaugh

/ quickly scribbles 'Did not steal a lead paint testing tool' on 8/11 on the wall calendar
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably read on FreeRepublic that cobalt cures COVID.

They're right, if you ingest enough of it, it does.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it's not Co-60 because that would be very bad.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Probably read on FreeRepublic that cobalt cures COVID.

They're right, if you ingest enough of it, it does.


Cures almost anything, really.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's for, um, a friend's boy scout project. Nothing to see here. There's no breeder reactor cobbled together in his mom's garden shed or anything else to worry about.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Jeff5: Probably read on FreeRepublic that cobalt cures COVID.

They're right, if you ingest enough of it, it does.

Cures almost anything, really.


And leaves you with a rosy glow.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cesium? Strontium? Y'all wussies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It would probably help a lot if they showed a picture of the missing tool.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Co-60 and Cs-137 are my best friends!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No I didn't lose it, ummmm someone must have stolen it.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Iodine-141 here.  Where's the love?
 
dickymug
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's an X-Ray fluorescence unit. It's typical equipment to screen for lead paint. It's a small source but it's a big deal to the NRC.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is going to put the emergency room personnel's diagnostic skills to the test:

"This patient seems... radioactive..."
"Why would he be radioactive, Phil."
"I have no idea. On the x-ray, his hands and genitals are blinding the machine."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: It would probably help a lot if they showed a picture of the missing tool.


You'll know it when you see it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Speaking of eating cobalt, it happens to be an essential element. It's a core component of Vitamin B12.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oooh, and XRF. If it's a newer one, they kinda look like a 1960's B-Movie laser gun. The older ones are like big clunky shoeboxes.

Had a colleague that had one stolen back in the late 1990s. It's was stored in a special briefcase and for whatever reason, he left it on the front seat in his car with the door unlocked.

Had to file a report with the NRC.

/csb, I know
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: KarmicDisaster: It would probably help a lot if they showed a picture of the missing tool.

You'll know it when you see it.


Such a picture can be found here...

https://wjla.com/news/local/maryland-​o​fficials-seek-paint-test-tool-containi​ng-radioactive-material
 
